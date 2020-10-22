15 best wine gifts that are worth raising a glass to

Christmas gift buying is always a tough job, which is probably why sales of socks soar during the seasonal period. If however, you have a family member, friend or colleague who enjoys the odd glass or two of wine then it needn't be such an issue. Leaving apart the fact that there's always room underneath the tree for, say, a premium bottle wine, port or spirit, there are a whole range of gifts for those who enjoy the world of wine and everything that goes with it.

Some gifts are practical. Storage can sometimes cause problems which is why wine racks are always useful. Then there's a whole market devoted simply to opening the bottle and pouring the wine, from state of the art corkscrews to inexpensive but useful wine pourers.

Something that keeps a white wine chilled can also come in handy, while a decanter can not only look good but also help to aerate a good red wine. Finally in this category come the actual glasses which can be practical or – especially at Christmas – a bit of a fun buy, too.

Then there’s the informative gifts. With wine tourism on the up, wine maps are an ideal gift for those planning their next vineyard trip. And taking that a step up, wine aroma kits offer beginners and wine aficionados alike the guidance they need when taking that vital first sniff after the wine is poured.

And, last of all, there are the fun gifts. A giant champagne cork does make an effective stool, a wine advent calendar will always be welcome and mulled wine marmalade has to be worth a gamble. And what could be more practical, more informative or indeed more fun that visiting the place where the actual magic starts? Which is why lunch at a vineyard combined with a winery tour makes the perfect Christmas present. With all that said, here’s our roundup of the best gifts for wine lovers.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.



Chilford Hall vineyard tour and tasting with lunch for two in Cambridgeshire: £59, Prezzybox

View photos

Situated in the rolling chalk hills of Cambridgeshire, Chilford Hall is one of the oldest established vineyards in England. Now there’s a chance to tour the site’s two vineyards, find out all about the wine-making process, be taught what to look out for when selecting a wine and end up enjoying some of its award-winning wines during a two-course lunch. The voucher is for two people and is valid for 10 months. Tour availability varies throughout the year, so be sure to check the dates before you purchase.



Buy now

Vertex six bottle gold wine rack: £19.99, Prezzybox

View photos

Story continues