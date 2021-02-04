15 of the best Valentine's Day gifts to get on sale right now

Check out these 15 fool-proof Valentine's Day gifts—for less.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that February has officially arrived, we’re ready to celebrate all things love. But if you're perusing presents to give to your significant other, best friend, kiddo or family member to show them how much you truly appreciate them for Valentine’s Day 2021, you may be feeling the stress. After all, finding the perfect gift can be a task in and of itself—not to mention the fact that it can get pricey, fast. To combat both of these roadblocks, we’ve come up with a list of awesome presents, all of which just so happen to also be on sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Regardless of whether you could use a discount on flowers to send to your long-distance sweetheart (check out the second spot on this list!) or need some budget-friendly Galentine’s surprises, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, check out 15 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on sale right now.

1. Self-care items

Treat yourself to a little TLC with these discounted bath bombs.

Everyone can benefit from some self-care from time to time, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to give a loved one—or yourself!—everything they'll need to indulge. Bath bombs, for example, are an amazing present for those who adore soaking in bubbles after a long day. You can grab one of our favorite options, the appropriately-named Inteye organic natural bath bombs, at Amazon for $21.93, which is down 15% from its original price of $25.80. Although this 24-pack wasn’t our No.1 pick in testing (that honor went to LifeAround2Angels bath bombs, $26.80), we still liked the tranquil aroma provided by these bubbly finds. They weren’t the most moisturizing, but they also didn’t leave any residue around our tester’s tub, either, which was a nice bonus.

If you or your valentine aren’t huge fans of baths, you can still purchase useful self-care items for less. This Fresh cleanse and mask discovery kit, once $72 and now $57.60, is ideal for the skincare and beauty-obsessed. With this set, you’ll receive a mini soy face cleanser, a mini rose face mask, a mini black tea instant perfecting mask and a mini black tea firming overnight mask. I’m a huge fan of the brand’s soy cleanser, in particular, as it’s super soothing and gentle, making it a great formula for sensitive skin types. The collection also has a 4.1-star rating from Nordstrom customers.

Story continues

Below, check out price drops on other self-care essentials fit for your S.O., BFF or even yourself.

2. Flowers

Is there anything nicer than a fresh bouquet?

Gorgeous bouquets are a tried-and-true Valentine’s Day gift that anyone can appreciate. To snag some top-quality flowers that also happen to be marked down, you can head to The Bouqs Co.—a delivery service centered on farm-grown eco-friendly blooms—which is currently running a V-Day-themed sale you’re not going to want to miss. Right now, when you select delivery for Saturday, February 13, you can enter code SENDLOVE at checkout for free shipping. While we haven't tested the service, we've been witness to its monthly deliveries, which "always arrived vibrant, well-packaged and healthy."

With this current promotion, you can ship gorgeous bouquets, like the deluxe arrangement of this red rose and pink Peruvian alstroemeria bouquet, $69, to your long-distance loved ones free of charge (just note that The Bouqs Co. doesn’t deliver flowers on Sunday, or Valentine's Day).

Check out even more discounts on picturesque floral arrangements.

3. Jewelry

Grab gorgeous and affordable jewelry for your Valentine.

Even if your special someone has an eye for the finer things in life, it doesn't have to cost you a fortune. To nab a sentimental piece of jewelry without breaking the bank, you can head to Macy’s to purchase the department store's own diamond halo drop earrings. Once $700, they're down to just $199 for a whopping 71% price drop. Complete with a 4.5-star rating from nearly 200 Macy’s customers, shoppers adored these dangling baubles, noting that they felt plenty lightweight during wear. The dazzling diamonds are .5 carats and come set in sterling silver or rose or yellow gold over sterling silver.

Browse even more exciting markdowns on Valentine’s Day jewelry below and order by Monday, February 8 at 11:59 p.m. EST to get them on time.

4. Chocolate

Sweets lovers will surely appreciate a delectable collection of chocolate this V-Day. Luckily, classic chocolatier Godiva currently has drool-worthy boxes, like this four-piece Godiva Masterpieces assorted chocolate box, at a discount. Originally priced $79.95, this one's now down to $60 for a nearly $20 price cut. The 4.9-star rating pledges for the set’s incredible array of scrumptious treats, with one buyer writing that it was perfect for their sweet tooth. You can gift this value pack, which includes the brand's signature confections (think chocolate caramel lion and milk chocolate hazelnut oyster), to your S.O., or send it over to a much-loved BFF.

Check out more chocolate sales ahead, available for V-Day delivery through Monday, February 8 at 1 p.m. EST.

5. Pajamas

Pretty pj's are never a bad idea.

I sincerely believe that pajamas make an awesome gift, especially for Valentine’s Day. Whether you and your partner are opting for a chill evening on the couch or you're planning an at-home spa day with your girlfriends, a brand-new PJ set is guaranteed to put a huge smile on your giftee’s face.

For the ladies, you can nab these Splendid pillow-soft pajamas, normally $78 and now $46.80 in three patterns, this two-piece set features a long-sleeved button-down top and drawstring pants. Nordstrom buyers also found these PJs to be seriously cozy, noting that they’re super warm and soft.

Meanwhile, for guys, this Croft & Barrow tee and flannel sleep pants set from Kohl’s is a bonafide win. Once $44, you can grab this two-piece for $19.99, or $24.01 off. Up for grabs in five different hues, this sleepwear has garnered a solid 4.6-star rating from nearly 100 reviewers, who gave high ranks for the top-quality and comfy feel. Kohl's V-Day shipping cutoff ends on February 4.

6. Journals to fill out together

This journal is super sweet and personal.

One of the more interactive gifts on our list comes in the form of a selection of journals that you can write in together—something that provides a fun activity while also creating for an air of nostalgia, love and gratitude. This Knock Knock What I Love About You book, for instance, is a seriously sweet present that any partner will adore. Note that it's estimated for delivery between February 7 and Monday, February 15, so you'll want to place your order ASAP to ensure it arrives before V-Day. It typically retails for $11.80, but you can head to Amazon to snag it for $8.22, which is 25% off its original price. This diary contains 112 pages of fill-in-the-line entries that describe why you love your significant other. What’s more, this best-selling gift has a 4.7-star rating from more than 9,700 Amazon shoppers. One buyer who purchased this as a V-Day gift for their fiancé wrote that they adored the variety of writing prompts, which included creative conversation starters, such as “I love hearing stories about your …” and “I always want to hear what you’re going to say about …” fill in the blank.

7. Personalized photo gifts

Get your valentine something they'll treasure for years to come.

Go the sentimental route by personalizing a photo-centric present. You can head to Minted to shop for photo goodies and save 15% on Valentine's Day gifts, classroom valentines and cards by entering coupon code HEART21 at checkout. For instance, this unframed painted hues heart snapshot wall art print typically retails from $76, but it drops to $64.60 with the promo code. To ensure they arrive by Valentine's Day, you'll want to opt for priority shipping and make your order by February 5 for gifts and February 6 or February 7 for cards, depending on which type you purchase.

At Shutterfly, this Love You All Over mug is also down to $9.50 from $18.99. Shutterfly is our all-time favorite online photo printing service, thanks to its top-quality prints, wide variety of options and easy-to-use accompanying app. With the site’s custom program, you can choose the colors and size of this half-off mug, along with the pictures displayed. It's also microwave-safe, though you’ll want to let your sweetie know that they should hand wash the exterior.

Check out more deals on personalized photo gifts at spots such as Walmart and Snapfish below.

8. Home décor

We're obsessed with these pink-hued glasses.

If you know a homebody who relishes in seasonal decorations, you can make their Valentine’s Day by sending them some super sweet holiday décor. This four-pack of The Pioneer Woman Amelia rose-toned tumblers, in example, is sure to delight a kitchenware-obsessed gal pal. Once $23.99, these feminine glasses have fallen to $15.76 for a 34% discount. They’ve also garnered a near-perfect rating from almost 300 Walmart customers, with buyers describing them as being detailed, gorgeous and classy.

Keep scrolling to discover more deals on loved-themed home décor.

9. Perfume and cologne

We don't know about you, but we'll smell like a garden party any day of the week.

Perfume and cologne are simple and sweet presents to gift your valentine. You can go for their signature scent or encourage them to opt for something new by grabbing a marked-down fragrance that reminds you of them. A great option is the Giorgio Armani men’s 2-piece Acqua di Gio gift set. Valued at $138, you can get it at Macy's for $98. It has a near-perfect rating from nearly 600 customers, with buyers describing the scent as long-lasting, crisp and clean. The two-pack contains 1- and 3.4-ounce bottles of the fragrance, which is balanced by notes of rosemary, persimmon and patchouli.

You can find even more discounts on perfume and cologne below.

10. Candles

Save big on love-themed candles this V-Day.

Depending on your Valentine’s vibe, candles can be a major mood-setter or a sweet-smelling home accent. Homesick, a web-famous retailer for its unique, nostalgic candle scents, recently came out with its own V-Day line, all of which you can save on right now as part of the store's buy more, save more promotion. Customers who purchase one candle will save 10%, two candles; 15% and three candles, 20%. This Love Letters candle, for example, is particularly ideal for long-distance cuties, as it can be personalized with a heartfelt note—and you can snag it for $30.60 instead of $34 when you add it to your cart. Scented with romantic notes of rose petals, peony and lemon, this 13.75-ounce pick already has a 5-star rating from nearly 100 shoppers. According to the company, it can burn between 60 to 80 hours, and its soy wax is non-toxic and paraben-free to boot.

11. Slippers

Get cozy for less.

Now that we’re spending more time than ever in our humble abodes, slippers are practically a necessity. These wardrobe essentials are cozy, comfy and toasty—everything your giftee will need for the dreary weather at hand. For dudes, try these UGG Ascot slippers. They usually retail for $109.95, but they’re on sale for $76.99 at Zappos, giving you a solid 30% discount (they’re slightly cheaper at Nordstrom Rack, but sizing availability is extremely limited). These slippers have a perfect 5-star rating from more than 3,600 Zappos shoppers, who gave top-notch feedback for the über-comfy interior. One buyer hailed them as the “best purchase for working from home,” especially because the rubber sole can be worn both inside and outdoors.

Ladies, meanwhile, will love the Steve Madden around double-band footbed slippers. These fluffy shoes are on sale for $23.93 at Macy’s, which is down more than half from the retail price of $49. They’re discounted in six trendy hues—light pink tie-dye, mauve, leopard, sage, black and ivory—and feature all-over faux fur fabric. They’ve also garnered a 4-star rating from Macy’s shoppers, with a solid 89% of buyers recommending the purchase.

12. Stuffed animals

Have you ever seen something so cute?

If you have someone in your life who appreciates cutesy things, stuffed animals are the way to go. Little ones will surely appreciate this Martha Stewart Collection Valentine’s Day plush French bulldog, once $40 and now $15.99 for a 60% markdown. This super adorable plushie has a 5-star rating from Macy’s customers who were happy with the top-quality design. Monday, February 8 at 11:59 p.m. EST is the cutoff date for on-time Valentine's delivery.

Keep scrolling through to snag marked down stuffed animals for your valentine.

13. Subscription boxes

There are tons of subscription boxes you can gift to your loved ones.

Subscription boxes are an awesome Valentine’s Day present for several reasons. If you’re away from your gal pal, partner or loved one, these pick-me-ups can be a great way to show your love—especially because they'll keep on coming, month after month. Unique, best-selling boxes, like the DateBox club monthly subscription box, are perfect for gifting to your S.O. That's because it's designed to bring couples together via its easy-to-follow instruction card that outlines each included romantic monthly experience (cooking and game nights are some of the past dates they’ve sent out). Right now, you can save on your first box at Amazon as part of a Valentine's Day subscription box deal—it’s typically $40 a month, but it’s discounted by 10%, bringing the price down to $36. After the first box, you’ll be charged the regular $40 monthly fee.

14. Cookware

This cookware set is a must-have for any amateur chef.

This Valentine’s Day, show the chef in your life you care by treating them to some top-notch cookware. A pro suggestion? This Staub cast-iron 1.75-quart heart cocotte, which is available at QVC for $149.99. That's down $65 from its original price of $214.99. Not only are Dutch ovens a wintertime must-have for soups, sauces and stews galore, the bright red heart design seen here is simply unique and gorgeous. We dubbed the brand's round, 5.5-quart cocotte (from $259.95) as the best Dutch oven we'd ever tested for its ability to churn out everything from braised meat and veggies to stews with ease and perfection. Its shape was also a winner when it came to cooking and storage. This smaller heart version, meanwhile, also seems to have plenty of fans, with customers giving it a collective 4.8-star ratings for its excellent construction. As an added bonus, the enamel exterior and cast-iron build are dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ahead, check out even more price drops on too-cute V-Day-themed cookware.

15. Lingerie and intimates

Nab intimates, like bras and underwear, at a discount.

Keep your Valentine’s Day looking (and feeling!) spicy by investing in top-quality lingerie or intimates for yourself or your partner. This DKNY lace teddy romper, for instance, is down to $29.97 at Nordstrom Rack—that's 51% off its original price of $62. This two-pack of men’s Jockey essential fit supersoft modal boxer briefs, meanwhile. are on sale at Macy’s for $18, down 40% from $30. (Note that you can also get a similar pair for $14 at Target). Check out other discounts on lingerie and intimates for everyone.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Valentine's Day gifts: 15 amazing presents to buy on sale now