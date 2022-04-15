The 15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Costco

Sam DiSalvo
·4 min read
hapabapa / iStock.com
hapabapa / iStock.com

Those participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will find many items that are eligible for purchase at Costco. All Costco locations accept EBT cards and adhere to the state’s laws on what can be purchased. Even if you don’t have an EBT card specifically, whatever you load your SNAP benefits onto can be used at Costco. Buying at Costco specifically can be beneficial since purchasing items in bulk can save you more money than getting them at the local grocery store. Here’s a look at the best items you can buy at Costco with an EBT or similar card.

Frito Lay Oven Baked Mix, Variety Pack, 30-count

  • Price: $15.99

For what comes out to about $0.53 a bag, you can eat a wide variety of potato chips. Flavors in this pack include Baked Lay’s Original, Cheetos, Baked Lay’s Barbecue, Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

BIG Ground Beef Patties, 1/3 lb Patty, 30-count

  • Price: $39.99

Eat 30 burgers for just $40. Plus, you can freeze them and save them for when you’re having people over.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2 Liter

  • Price: $13.49

Be prepared with two liters of this cooking staple so you never run out in the middle of preparing a meal again. Costco’s brand of olive oil is cold pressed with a rich taste.

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt & Pepper, 3 lbs

  • Price: $21.99

Stay stocked on snacks with three pounds of seasoned pistachios. Add them to your lunch as a side or keep them handy for when you need something to hold you over until dinner. These are also kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO.

Poptarts, Variety Pack, 48-count

  • Price: $8.99

When you shop at Costco, you can keep a big stash of these breakfast favorites in your pantry. Flavors in this pack include Strawberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon.

Chex Mix, 40 oz.

  • Price: $4.99

Get all your favorite salty snacks in one super-sized bag of The Original Chex Mix. Perfect for snacking while watching TV or to have in a bowl when friends come over.

Quaker Oats Instant Oatmeal, Variety Pack, 52-count

  • Price: $7.99

Love oatmeal? You can load up on three flavors: apples & cinnamon, maple & brown sugar and cinnamon & spice. Even if you have oatmeal every day, you’re completely set for two months with this variety pack.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, 2-count

  • Price: $6.69

In a grocery store, you might pay between $3-5 for one box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but at Costco, you basically get two boxes for the price of one.

Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt, Variety, 24-count

  • Price: $13.49

Get basically twice the amount of yogurt you would get in the grocery store. This pack comes with three flavors: Harvest Peach, Strawberry and French Vanilla.

Kellogg’s Eggo Waffles, 72-count

  • Price: $11.99

Breakfast is served for days with this pack of 72 waffles. These are Eggo’s Homestyle flavor. Buying them at Costco comes out to $1.71 a pound.

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese, White Cheddar, 36-count

  • Price: $13.99

Get 36 of these protein-packed snacks for about half the price of the grocery store price. Pack them in kids’ lunches or just have them between meals.

Tropicana 100% Orange Juice, 96 oz, 2-count

  • Price: $11.99

Ensure plenty of 100% pure orange juice is available with this deal at Costco. This works out to be about $0.06 per ounce.

Kirkland Signature Organic Cranberry Juice Cocktail, 96 fl oz, 2-count

  • Price: $8.99

If you love cranberry juice, this is an incredible deal. This is one of the many examples where you’re saving by buying Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand. This juice is not from concentrate and is USDA Organic.

Kirkland Signature Organic 100% Juice, Variety Pack, 6.75 fl oz, 40-count

  • Price: $14.49

Make sure kids and their friends are always set with 40 of these organic juices. Flavors include Crisp Apple, Apple Grape and Fruit Punch. Each juice box contains 6.75 oz. of juice.

Kirkland Signature 100% Colombian Coffee, Dark Roast, 3 lbs

  • Price: $15.99

Stow away three pounds of coffee and wake up every morning glad you did. This comes out to $5.33 a pound, or about the cost of a coffee at a coffee shop. Enjoy this dark roast for months.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Costco

