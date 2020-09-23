15 of the best sweaters you can buy on sale for fall right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We've officially made it through the first day of autumn, which means we're eagerly pulling our favorite sweaters out from the backs of our closets in preparation of that first fall chill. If you’re a bit bored with the sweaters you’ve already got in your arsenal, however, have no fear—we’ve rounded a slew of great options you can pick up on sale, with stylish offerings in a wide range of sizes, styles and colors from top designers and retailers such as Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more.

To make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck, we tapped Reviewed’s apparel expert, Jamie Ueda, for her best tips and tricks when it comes to choosing a quality garment that won’t pill, rip, or feel scratchy on the skin. While Jamie notes that much of it really boils down to personal preference, as some will love cashmere while others are fine with good old cotton, she gave us two important tidbits of information to keep in mind when seeking out a sweater that will stand the test of time. “I would recommend that people stay away from sweaters that have a blend of more than two fibers because they can be more prone to pilling," she advised.

It's also important not to ignore care instructions. “More delicate fabrics require laying flat to dry or are dry clean only, so if you prefer to throw everything in the washer and dryer, you may want to stay away from those," Jamie said. Otherwise? Your perfect fall pick might not last to the following season. Scroll through to check out the best sweaters you can get on sale right now!

1. This pure merino wool turtleneck

Turtlenecks are timeless—they never go out of style, no matter how quickly most fashion trends tend to come and go. If you’re looking for a comfy-but-polished look, try this Gap merino turtleneck sweater, which drops from $69.95 to $56 to $44.80 with coupon code SHOP at checkout. Made from 100% merino wool, this long-sleeve top comes in a slew of colors both classic (black, camel, navy and forest green) and unexpected (orange and black-and-white striped). What's more, one 5-star reviewer called it "extremely soft. It is a lighter weight, not thick at all. It's absolutely beautiful. Very classic look. Definitely would recommend!”

Get the Gap Merino Turtleneck Sweater for $44.80 (Save $25.15)

2. The perfect transitional cardi

If the weather is still pretty warm where you are but you want to get in on the sweater action early, look no further than this Nic+Zoe Four-Way cardigan—a cotton and lyocell blend that you can throw over your shoulders on chilly nights. Regularly $98, the brand's No. 1 best-selling design is down to $39.98 in most sizes at Nordstrom right now from its usual $98 (select sizes may also be able to get it for as low as $32.55 at Amazon). Designed to be worn draped open, worn as a wrap, with knots tied together or twisted, this cardi will leave your coworkers will be none the wiser should you choose to wear it for multiple Zoom meetings. More than 70 shoppers also praised this pick for its light weight and casual vibe.