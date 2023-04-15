15 best summer road trips for families in 2023

costa brava southern france travel road trip family - Getty

There are two types of families when it comes to holidays: either a pack of easy riders, going with the flow; or a tribe tied to the discipline of breakfast at 7.30am, aqua aerobics at 9.30am and salsa in the gazebo just before lunch.

No judgement if you’re the latter, of course, but if you are ready to move on from the flatpack of all-inclusive resorts, and to test your mettle (and patience, perhaps) on a family road trip, then you might be in for a treat.

There can be many rewards on a road trip en famille: the novelty of stopping off wherever you please; scenery rushing past the window; the chance to veer off-piste to the places where trains, planes and tour buses cannot go. Games and snacks for the journey are all part of the fun, too, and of course, a dedicated front-seat DJ always helps. My family – two parents, two tweens – tend to oscillate between podcasts (This American Life is a hit with us), audio books, and our own spin on Desert Island Discs, in which the children choose terrible modern music and I lecture them on why they are wrong.

Here, we have picked some of our favourite itineraries, but note that many hotels and campsites have a minimum stay in the summer, so do book ahead to avoid disappointment.

South West England

How long: a long weekend to a week

Be sure to stop in St Mawes as you tour the South West - Getty

Take your time meandering from one beach town to the next along the Atlantic Highway, the 70-mile length of the A39 that runs from Barnstaple to Newquay, along Cornwall’s dramatic northern coast. Take breaks to hike lengths of the South West Coast Path throughout; St Ives and St Agnes are particularly charming stops. Loop round the tip of Land’s End and follow the southern coast on the way back, making sure to stop in St Mawes for crabbing and a boat ride past the church of St Just in Roseland, which peeks through the trees.

Hotel highlight: Spend a few nights on the beach at White Rose Cottage, a stone fisherman’s hut by Sennen Cove. Sleeps five, from £199 per night.

Peak District

How long: a long weekend to a week

Golden light on the hills of the Peak District - Getty

With its rolling hills and vast stretches of rugged moorland, the Peak District is a timeless spot for walks through the wilderness. Elsewhere, call in at Chats­worth House, with its farmyard and adventure playground; head to Stoke to learn about pottery; and explore a subterranean world of stalactites, stalagmites, rocks and minerals at the Treak Cliff Cavern. Perhaps the most memor­able stretch of road is the Snake Pass, which slithers through the Pennines above the River Ashop. Don’t miss the views at the limestone valley of Winnats Pass, known for its fossils.

Hotel highlight: Owned by (and within walking distance of) the Chatsworth Estate, the Cavendish Hotel is a coaching inn turned elegant country-house hotel, with excellent food. Doubles from £235.

Highlands

How long: a week

road trip family highlands - Getty

The North Coast 500, Scotland's answer to Route 66, is a 516-mile circular route skirting the northernmost portion of mainland Britain, passing stunning white-sand beaches and crumbling castle ruins. Dotted along the way are quaint villages and no shortage of shaggy Highland cows. Stay in B&Bs or cottages (check out coolstays.co.uk), and bring your mountain bikes if that’s your thing.

Hotel highlight: Tack on the dramatic Isle of Skye to your route, and treat yourself to stay at the 16th-century Kinloch Lodge. The child-friendly hotel has luxurious rooms and a fine restaurant using local produce. From £395.

Costa Brava and Languedoc

How long: two weeks

Beach days are a key part of a road trip through the Costa Brava - Getty

Make your way from Barcelona, along the Costa Brava, with its glorious beaches and coves, and north to southern France, for lofty fortresses and pine forests. Loop back to the Catalan capital for tapas, Gaudi’s whimsical architecture, and perhaps a side trip to the Port­Aventura theme park. Spend two or three nights at a series of campsites along the way, making sure not to miss the beach at Tamariu and the waterfalls at Pla de la Lau, where the children can paddle.

Hotel highlight: Motorhome Republic hires out vans sleeping up to four people for two weeks from £1,294 in July. La Vie En Vert, in the Pyrenees, is one of France’s prettiest campsites, with just 12 flower-lined pitches, some backing onto a river.

New England

How long: two weeks

Follow a trail of lobster boils and ­clambakes from historic Boston, up the coast to Mount Desert Island, in Maine. After taking the air on the state’s pine-backed beaches, make your way south inland, lingering by the lakes of New Hampshire, before settling into a seaside stay in Rhode Island – base yourself in Westerly or Watch Hill, and explore the mansions of Newport and the lighthouses and whales off the coast with a boat ride around Jamestown.

How to do it: BA Holidays offers flights from London to Boston and car rental only from £1,143pp in July. Acadia Yurts on Mount Desert Island offers yurts from £164 per night.

Loire Valley

How long: one week

loire valley road trip - Alamy

Starting in the elegant city of Orléans, follow the mighty Loire southwest to Chinon, a route lined with vineyards, forests and fairy-tale châteaux. Take your pick from some of France’s most spectacular castles, which gave the area its Unesco world heritage status: follow in the footsteps of Tintin at Château de Cheverny; learn about Joan of Arc at Chi­non; and marvel at the elegance of Chen­on­ceau, arching over the River Cher.

Hotel highlight: The landscape is scored with ‘troglodyte’ caves, some of which have been turned into cosy accommodation. Airbnb has a well-equipped troglodyte cave house near Chissay-en-Touraine, from €81 per night. Sleeps six, minimum stay four nights.

Costa Rica

How long: two weeks

Summer is the perfect time of year on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast for two things: swimming, if you are human, and laying eggs, if you are a turtle. Spend time in the village of Bijagua, sandwiched between the Miravalles and Tenorio volcanoes, and go tubing down Rio Celeste or marvel at the birds flitting between citrus groves. Take an early morning kayak trip to see the sunrise and – if you are lucky – spot green turtles laying their eggs on the shore.

How to do it: Family travel experts Stubborn Mule offers 15-day itineraries, all of which is entirely customisable, from £1,875pp, which includes accommodation and trip planning. Flights not included.

Corsica

How long: one to two weeks

corsica road trip - Getty

This is surely among the Med’s most alluring islands, with its sandy, gently shelving beaches, lush forests and craggy mountains. The western coast is a highlight; most beaches have shops to hire all you will need for sailing, windsurfing or kayaking, making this a great destination with teens. Book a boat ride to see the Scandola Nature Reserve, a Unesco World Heritage Site with 900-metre high red cliffs soaring out of the sea. Keep your eyes peeled for seals, dolphins and seabirds.

Hotel highlight: The 18th-century farm, Hotel La Dimora, has been elegantly restored into a four-star luxury boutique hotel in the northern part of the island. Doubles from £128.

Naples and the Amalfi Coast

How long: one to two weeks

Family look out at the boats and yachts at Positano on Italy's Amalfi Coast - Getty

This zigzagging coastal trail is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Balance visits to Pompeii with a Neapolitan pizza-making class, before hitting the Amalfi Drive – or SS163 – a 30-mile, two-lane road that twists, weaves and dips between pastel-painted cliff-top villages, from Sorrento to Amalfi. Spend as long as you like darting along the coast – anything from three days to a week would do. For an extra culture fix, add on a few days in Rome, a three-hour drive north.

Hotel highlight: La Bambagina is a classy, sophisticated and petite B&B with just four rooms, overlooking Amalfi’s cathedral. Doubles from £85.

Puglia

How long: 10 days

The whole family will love Puglia's beaches and delicious local trattorias - Getty

The heel of Italy’s boot is ideal for road trips: as you travel its length, each day might bring another beach or delicious local trattoria, and perhaps even a night in a trullo, one of the traditional dry-stone huts with conical roofs. Don’t miss the medieval fortress at Castel del Monte and the beautiful towns of Trani, Barletta, Ostuni, Gallipoli and Ruvo di Puglia, among some of the prettiest in Italy.

Hotel highlight: A night in Lecce will take you away from the sea, but offer honey-stoned facades, intricately carved balconies and richly adorned palaces. Doubles at La Fiermontina Urban Resort start at £195.

Switzerland

How long: one week

The epic Grand Tour of Switzerland is a well-signposted tour of the country that links 12 Unesco world heritage sites and biospheres in just under 1,000 miles, showcasing some of the best ­dramatic mountains, flowery meadows and pretty Alpine villages that Switzerland has to offer. Be sure to bookend your trip with a few nights of culture in Zurich, where the museums of Rietberg (world art) and money (yes, really) will appeal, particularly, to children.

Hotel highlight: On the road, opt for pretty converted mountain huts. In Zurich, check into the luxurious lakeside spa hotel Baur au Lac (doubles from £812) for a steam and fine dining before heading for the hills.

Sweden

How long: 10 days

sweden road trip family - Clive Tompsett/imagebank.sweden.se

One of the most popular loops with Swedes thanks to the spectacular coastal views, this 1,000-mile journey starts in Stockholm, before exploring rolling fields, peaceful stretches of coast, and scores of quiet islands and lakes. There is plenty of culture along the way, too: at Linköping you can visit an open-air recreation of a small town in Sweden from 100 years ago; and, on lush Lake Vättern, you will find the small town of Vadstena, home to one of Sweden’s best-preserved Renaissance castles.

How to do it: Nordic Visitor offers the nine-night Classic Sweden tour from £1,646pp, including daily hotel and breakfast, car hire, detailed personalised itinerary. Flights not included

Iceland

How long: one week

The Golden Circle is a mini geography lesson wrapped up in a tour of some of the most stunning landscapes on Earth. Beginning and ending in Reyk­javik, you’ll head into the southern uplands, visiting the epic rift valley in Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir geothermal area and the spectacular Godafoss waterfall. Be sure to leave time for side trips – a dip in one of the steaming hot springs is a must.

Hotel highlight: Hotel Husafell has bright rooms from £350, as well as holiday homes and campsites, all of which take in the natural world around you; rooms from £350). The hotel has a giant catalogue of activities - from exploring lava caves to golf - that it can help you book, too.

American West

How long: two weeks

Make the most of the Great Outdoors on your road trip through the American West - plainpicture.com

Starting in Santa Fe, this five-state adventure (New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Nevada) takes in the relatively remote North Rim of the Grand ­Canyon, the wild rock formations of ­Monument Valley and the ancient Pueblo dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park. Have fun spotting giant cacti in Saguaro National Park, and stretch your legs along the scenic trails in Zion National Park. Balance all this monumental natural beauty with a blast of glitz in Las Vegas.

How to do it: Audley Travel offers the 15-day Cultures & Canyons of Western USA Self-Drive Tour from £3,885pp, and includes international flights, vehicle hire, and all accommodation.

Namibia

How long: two weeks

Feeling adventurous? Our summer – the Namibian winter – is a brilliant time to embark on the safari of a lifetime in Namibia. Climb the sand dunes of Sossusvlei, kayak among the 100-strong seal colony at Pelican Point, and spend your evenings around a waterhole in Etosha National Park, where creatures great and small come to drink. Armed with a cool box and driving instructions, your itinerary will take you from Windhoek to Sossusvlei, and up to Etosha for game viewing, staying in some stunning desert-set hotels along the way, with plenty of time to explore and to lounge by the pool.

How to do it: Audley Travel offers the 15-day Classic Namibia Self-Drive Safari, from £4,435pp, including return economy flights, car hire, accommodation (some meals included) plus excursions.