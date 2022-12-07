The 15 Best Spanx Products to Buy From The Celeb-Loved Brand

The Faux Leather Leggings are the versatile pants everyone needs in their closet

Everyone loves Spanx — just ask Oprah, who places them on her Favorite Things list every year or Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner who swear by the brand’s bras. Thanks to these walking endorsements the brand is so ubiquitous it’s practically become a proprietary eponym like Kleenex or Q-Tips to describe shapewear.

And, look, we love a high stiletto and bodycon dress as much as the next Kardashian, but what sets Spanx apart is how every one of their pieces manages to be so functional without sacrificing style. From easy-to-zip dresses to seamless leggings that eliminate camel toe, Spanx has expanded its products far behind the original footless pantyhose to work wardrobe magic.

While it was hard to narrow down which ones we love the most, below, we took reviews, best-selling items, and our personal recommendations into consideration to create a guide to our favorite Spanx products.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Most Universal

What We Love: They contour your waist and butt to lift and smooth in all the right places.

What We Don’t Love: The pants run a little small.

We present the case to never buy another pair of pants and insight into why the hashtag #spanxleatherleggings has over 8.8M views on TikTok. Spanx Faux Leather pants top this list, and our best faux leather leggings one, for their shape-shifting ability to go from sleek work-appropriate pants to durable gym leggings and then out again for happy hour. We don’t care how many celebrities try to bring back low-rise jeans, an ultra-high-rise fit will forever have a place in our wardrobe, and the faux-leather look never disappoints. Their slightly snug fit (you may want to size up), compression waistband, and seamless design ensure while you work your butt off, it, and the rest of your bod, look fantastic. Not into the leather look? Spanx sells similar pants in faux suede that are equally as elegant.

Price at time of publish: $98

Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 1| Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Best Activewear

What We Love: The leggings are super supportive and will hold up through even the most intense workouts.

What We Don’t Love: There’s not much stretch, so finding the right size could be tricky.

We might not have access to Kourtney Kardashian’s trainer, but your butt will definitely look just as good in her favorite leggings thanks to the built-in booty lift. These pants give you the best behind, minus the sweat sesh. But, if you do take them to the gym, know their thick material and contoured waistband hold up through deadlifts and yoga stretches. While they reflect nicely in a studio mirror, great shape support and a range of cute colors have celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon wearing them beyond workouts, too. One of our editors even owns three pairs and counting. Don’t give up if the first pair you try on doesn’t fit — these leggings lack stretch, so you may find yourself sizing up.

Price at time of publish: $98

Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 9 | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Spanx Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Best Jeans

What We Love: They are easy to pull on and have a high rise to smooth the midsection area.

What We Don’t Love: We wish they came in more than one color.

Cease rump wiggling and leg stomping — these jeans ditch the zipper and button to pull on easily. That pair of thrifted vintage Levi’s might give you bragging rights, but Spanx Ankle Straight Leg Jeans won’t cause you to unbutton just to breathe halfway through the day. The straight-leg style will always be relevant (just ask Jennifer Aniston) and hidden core shaping tech smooths your silhouette for a look you can wear with crop tops and tucked-in tees. Reviewers only wish it came in more colors, so they could wear them more often than they already do.

Price at time of publish: $148

Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

:

Spanx Soft Stretch Seamless Leggings

Best Leggings

What We Love: Thick fabric and a seamless design make them the ideal leggings for pants you can wear in and out of the gym.

What We Don’t Love: They only come in two muted hues.

:

If the Lululemon Align pant is the blueprint for how every legging should function, these Spanx seamless leggings are the architect. A super high compression waist ensures you won’t be stopping mid-squat to pull them up, and they’re thick enough to keep your outfit G-rated during downward dog. The lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric cools you off, so you can wear them while you sweat without overheating. Go ahead and pair them with a cropped tank or the matching two-toned sports bra, because Spanx eliminated the camel-toe-causing seam. If only they came in a couple of other brighter colors, we wouldn’t need to buy another pair of leggings again — hopefully, Spanx extends the line soon.

Price at time of publish: $88

Size Range: XS-XL | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Best Loungewear

What We Love: Super soft, the lightweight knit fabric keeps you comfortable while a tapered leg and cropped fit is still stylish enough to wear outside the house.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers saw pilling on the pants in friction areas after a couple of wears.

A few of our favorite things happen to be Oprah’s as well, namely these pants and pullover that give big “main character at the airport” energy. We never thought we’d used the word elegant to describe stepping out in our sweats, but that’s how we feel wearing this cloud-like loungewear set. Each piece is made from a loose and lightweight fine knit, so you can technically work out in it, but we envision pairing it with our favorite bodysuit or a jean jacket to take on hot girl walks and coffee dates. A contoured back, longline seams, and tapered leg prevent the drapey pants from looking boxy. We also love how the pullover hits below the belly button to balance your body’s proportions. Be sure to give it the gentle wash instructed by the brand, because some buyers said they saw a little pilling.

Price at time of publish: $118, each

Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 4 (Pants), 5 (Pullover) | Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra

Best Bra

What We Love: Thick straps and a hidden underwire make the bra very supportive without sacrificing comfort.

What We Don’t Love: It only goes up to a DD, which isn’t as inclusive as other bra lines.

It’s time to retire that stretched out bra that’s lived rent-free in your delicates’ drawer a little too long (and let’s be real, that you probably haven’t washed nearly enough). Since our bras tend to be last on the list of clothing items we replace, it makes sense to invest in one like the Bra-llelujah!, which is worn by stars like Kylie Jenner and personally recommended by Jennifer Garner.

Despite having supportive thick, non-slip straps and a hidden underwire, it’s comfy enough to keep on even after the workday. Soft hosiery smooths everything out, eliminating cup lines and back straps from showing through fabrics. Can we also get a little commotion for the ease of a front clasp closure, too? Since it’s so supportive, we’d love to see more cup sizes so our friends with bigger busts can rejoice in the Bra-llelujah!, too.

Price at time of publish: $68

Cup Sizes: A-DD | Band Sizes: 32-40 |  Number of Colors: 7

:

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Best Shapewear

What We Love: Spanx designed this shapewear bodysuit so you can wear it with any style of dress or clothing.

What We Don’t Love: It’s not the best option for those wanting full-bust support.

Consider this your super suit because it has you covered for all your events by supporting you everywhere. With five-way convertible straps including criss-cross, halter, and racerback, you can wear it with any style of clothing, from a strapless design to a plunging V-neck. It also has an easy access gusset, so there's no need to strip down to your birthday suit in a public bathroom (we’re looking at you rompers and jumpsuits). Before you hit the dance floor, know that although the plunging design is great for those deep V-necks, it doesn’t provide tons of support for busts bigger than a C cup.

Price at time of publish: $148

Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Body: 51% Elastane, 49% Nylon. Gusset: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane.

Spanx Undie-tectable Brief

Best Underwear

What We Love: The smooth design eliminates VPLs and provides an alternative to wearing thongs.

What We Don’t Love: They’re not the best pick if you’re looking for tighter-fitting shapewear.

No hate to Bella Hadid for sporting the exposed thong trend, but we like our panty lines where we can’t see ‘em. The Undie-tectable brief keeps them out of sight while keeping comfort in mind with elastic-free edges and a 100 percent cotton gusset. The underwear rises high enough to hold your tummy, but still sits low on the back, so you don’t have to worry about what’s riding up while you bend down. While they will lightly compress your lower ab area, we recommend the OnCore Mid-Thigh Shorts if you want shapewear with a snug fit.

Price at time of publish: $24

Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 9 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane, Gusset: 100% Cotton

Spanx The Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress

Best Dress

What We Love: The dress has a smoothing fit that accentuates your silhouette.

What We Don’t Love: It runs a little large.

A little black dress (and red, in this case) already looks great on everyone, and Spanx adds a few features to make this one the very best. Any dress with pockets is a dream, but this one completes our reverie by including an elongated ribbon in the back for an easy zip-up, and the stretch fabric makes it ultra comfy. Function aside, it’s equally as fashionable with a shape-accentuating smoothing design you'll want to bring to every event. It does sit a little loose on some frames, so we suggest going one size down to avoid a baggy fit.

Price at time of publish: $198

Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 2 | Material: Body: 68% Rayon, 28% Nylon, 4% Elastane

Spanx The Perfect Pant Back Seam Skinny Ankle Pants

Best Pants

What We Love: Soft, stretchy fabric and a sleek fit make these super comfortable pants easy to dress up and dress down.

What We Don’t Love: These pants don’t include any pockets.

The Skinny Ankle Pant should come with a cape because they saved the day during my quest for work-appropriate pants that are stylish enough to hop from meetings to after-work events. No button or zipper means they're easy to pull on, and Spanx didn’t forget to include core shaping tech for supportive hold. While we love pants similar to leggings in terms of comfort, we wish they would borrow the pockets from jeans to make them a bit more functional.

Price at time of publish: $148

Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: 2| Length: Petite, Regular, and Tall

Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Short

Best Shorts

What We Love: These shorts sculpt your core and enhance your booty for a snug, but comfortable fit.

What We Don’t Love: The length is a little long for shorts.

My secret: I wear these shorts under nearly every dress and skirt I own. I love how they seamlessly smooth out the belly button and panty lines but don’t feel constricting, making me forget I’m even wearing shapewear. Spanx even thought to add padded pockets to the shorts, eliminating the flattening effect some shapewear has on your rearview. I already tell everyone I know how great these shorts are, but I wouldn’t mind a shorter length so they wouldn’t peek out under shorter hems.

Price at time of publish: $64

Size Range: XS-XL  | Number of Colors: 5 | Material: 81% Nylon, 19% Elastane

Spanx Tight-End Tights

Best Tights

What We Love: These tights are super durable and won’t rip easily.

What We Don’t Love: Reviewers recommend sizing up for the most comfortable fit.

When cooler weather hits, tights become part of our daily uniform, which means they see a lot of wear and literal tears. We tested the best black tights and Spanx tight-end tights came out on top because they can withstand whatever your commute throws at you, and the ultra-high waist prevents you from doing that awkward dance when your tights start to roll down halfway through the day. We’re prone to instantly slipping into sweats the moment we get home, but these tights are comfortable enough to lounge in, even with the built-in thigh shaper that lightly compresses your midsection. That said, for the most comfortable fit reviewers say sizing up is key.

Price at time of publish: $28

Size Range: A-E | Number of Colors: 3 | Material: Cotton-lined gusset, nylon, elastane

:

Spanx The Best Button Down

Best Shirt

What We Love: Spanx designed the shirt with a stitched-down placket to prevent gaping between buttons.

What We Don’t Love: Some customers found the sleeves to be too long.

Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe or trying to make your outfits look more expensive, everyone should own a white button down. It’s a timeless staple, and Spanx nails the crisp, clean look with this one by using soft stretch poplin fabric. One of these best parts is its stitched-down placket, which prevents gaping that leads to peek-a-boo bra slips. Since there’s so much to love about this shirt, we hope they’ll make it in a petite size soon because some reviewers found the sleeves were too long.

Price at time of publish: $128

Size Range: XS-3X | Number of Colors: One | Material: 75% Cotton, 22% Nylon, 3% Elastane

Spanx The Get Moving Skort, 14"

Best Skirt

What We Love: The skirt has built-in shapewear shorts that include pockets and smoothing technology.

What We Don’t Love: If you’re not used to wearing spandex-style exercise shorts, the elastane lining at the bottom of the leg could be a little uncomfortable.

If Queen B can add a pair of stilettos to transform a tenniscore look into a date night fit, who are we to say exercise skorts are strictly for the court? This Spanx tennis skirt will turn heads like a Serena Williams’ serve with its adorable flouncy finish and shorter length. Did we mention it also has built-in pockets on its booty-boosting shorts so you can go fanny-pack-free? Keep in mind the liner has elastane to keep the shorts in place, so it may feel a little uncomfortable at first.

Price at time of publish: $72

Size Range: XS-XL  | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: 14”

Spanx Suit Yourself Turtleneck Bodysuit

Best Bodysuit

What We Love: It’s soft, shaping fabric that won’t bunch, but isn’t uncomfortably tight.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers say they wish it had more of the shaping style of other Spanx products.

Anyone who has dealt with bunching fabric or the, um, let’s say wedgie-like feeling of a thong bodysuit, knows they are not all created equal. But if there’s one you can keep in your closet forever, it's this ultra-soft turtleneck bodysuit. The opaque material that won’t show what you wear underneath and built-in tummy-shaping tech provides a super smooth finish. While we wouldn't normally recommend leaving the house without underwear, the thong back and lined gusset permits you to go panty and VPL-free. If you’re looking for a bodysuit with a tighter hold, we recommend the Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit with a Shaping 2 Level support.

Price at time of publish: $88

Size Range: XS-3X  | Number of Colors: 2 | Material: Body: 77% Polyester, 23% Elastane. Gusset: 100% Cotton

What to Keep in Mind

Compression Level

Most Spanx products, even those which aren’t specifically marked as shapewear, contain some level of compression, like a built-in tummy panel. Next to all their shapewear, you should spot a level designating how much support the item provides. Level 1 clothing such as the Undie-tectable Brief will feel like a smoothing, light hug. If you want a tighter fit that’ll give you more shape, consider purchasing a product with Level 2 or 3 support, such as the Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit or OnCore Mid-Thigh Shorts.

Fabrics

Nylon and elastane are the secrets behind Spanx products providing support, without feeling too tight. For a breathable, lightweight feel, you’ll also find cotton and other microfibers in many of the items.

Your Questions, Answered

What is shapewear?

Shapewear is designed to be a little snug to give you control and help enhance your shape. Brands like Spanx have evolved tight, unbreathable undergarments into much more comfortable options that help contour your body without feeling constricting. Shapewear can come in different garments like bodysuits, shorts, pants, bras, and underwear.

Who founded Spanx?

Sara Blakely founded Spanx in 2012 after becoming annoyed at the visible panty lines and seams that showed in her pantyhose. According to the website, she cut the feet off her control top pantyhose, and fast forward over a decade later Spanx is now valued at $1.2 billion, according to Bloomberg, with investors like Oprah and Reese Witherspoon.

Is Spanx size-inclusive?

Spanx is one of the more size-inclusive shapewear brands on the market — most of its sizes range from XS to 3X.

Why Shop with Us

Irene Richardson is a writer with over five years of experience covering fashion and beauty trends. For this story, she researched Spanx products, read dozens of reviews, asked for recommendations, and personally tried several on the list to create a list of top items.

