The 15 Best Sephora Beauty Bargains You Seriously Need To Nab Right Now

All the top-rated, low-cost beauty products from Sephora that you don't want to miss (Photo: Sephora / HuffPost)

Like most beauty addicts, I never dared to dream of a day when Sephora returned (after a 20-year hiatus) to the UK.

But after a hell of a lot of ‘will-they, won’t-they’ rumours, the US beauty brand finally relaunched here earlier this week. Cue squeals of total delight.

As well as stocking a wide range of beauty ranges from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Huda Beauty to The Ordinary and Elemis, Sephora also has its own cult collection of beauty buys and – spoiler alert! – they’re absolutely fantastic.

While some of the Sephora Collection items are a little pricey, the range also features some amazing bargains, all of which are under £15.

To give you an insight into some of its best budget buys, we’ve rounded up all our favourite low-cost beauty bits to nab from Sephora right now.

For a soft dewy glow, this primer is the one

For a soft dewy glow, this primer is the one

Formulated with encapsulated pigments that break open on application, this luminous cream helps to balance out skin tone and texture while also illuminating it with a soft glow.

£14.99 at Sephora

This ultra-smooth gel primer perfectly preps skin

This ultra-smooth gel primer perfectly preps skin

For a smoother complexion, this gel is a total winner. Just a small amount of this lightweight primer coats the skin, mattifying it and smoothing out imperfections, ensuring that makeup stays perfectly in place.

£13.99 at Sephora

This intense black mascara (that's also vegan)

This intense black mascara (that's also vegan)

This 100% plant fibre wand tip that separates and defines each individual lash for a clump-free finish, combined with the lightweight, nourishing formula, leaves lashes looking thicker, denser, and longer.

£12.99 at Sephora

This no-transfer, extremely matte, high-payoff liquid lipstick

This no-transfer, extremely matte, high-payoff liquid lipstick

I have this myself and it's an absolute dream to wear. Despite having a matte-look finish, it's not drying. It also boasts an extremely highly pigmented formula with incredible staying power. Coat your lips in this baby and it'll be there all day long.

£12.99 at Sephora

This retractable lip pencil (that I have and use most days)

This retractable lip pencil (that I have and use most days)

Available in 20 best-selling shades (each of which can be matched to Sephora Cream Lip Stain, above), this fine-pointed, creamy pencil glides over lips offering precise definition and intense colour. It also some serious staying power, holding in place all day long.

£9.99 at Sephora

This 12-hour, ultra creamy liquid eyeshadow (that's safe for for sensitive eyes and contact lens users)

This 12-hour, ultra creamy liquid eyeshadow (that's safe for for sensitive eyes and contact lens users)

Available in six gorgeous shades, this long-hold liquid shadow is light and comfortable to wear, with the formula gliding seamlessly onto your eyelids, adding an intense metallic shimmer.

£9.99 at Sephora

This Cherry Blossom scented hair and body mist that I can personally vouch for

This Cherry Blossom scented hair and body mist that I can personally vouch for

This wonderfully light and refreshing hair and body mist is one of my absolute Sephora favourites. It's floral, fresh and wonderfully uplifting; I spritz myself with it day in, day out.

£9.99 at Sephora

This shimmery metal effect eyeshadow single

This shimmery metal effect eyeshadow single

Ultra creamy and wonderfully pigmented, this little pan of shimmer shadow is available in 69 different shades. Its high coverage formula lasts for up to 10 hours without caking or creasing.

£6.99 at Sephora

This waterproof eye makeup remover

This waterproof eye makeup remover

For quickly and effectively removing makeup, including stubborn waterproof eye makeup, the bi-phase texture of this formula works like a dream.

£3.99 at Sephora

This quenching and plumping watermelon scented face mask

This quenching and plumping watermelon scented face mask

I was gifted this in my Christmas stocking last year and can confirm it works a treat and smells amazing too. Made from 95% naturally derived ingredients, this water and vitamin packed mask boosts hydration, leaving skin toned, bright, and wonderfully moisturised.

£3.99 at Sephora

This silicone exfoliating disk that's perfect for buffing skin

This silicone exfoliating disk that's perfect for buffing skin

For a deeper cleanse, this silicone sponge (easily attached to the bathroom wall thanks to its suction cup feature) works like a dream. Pair with your go-to facial cleanser for quick and easy skin exfoliation that boosts the elimination of dead skin cells and impurities.

£4.99 at Sephora

These wonderfully coconutty facial cleansing and exfoliating wipes

These wonderfully coconutty facial cleansing and exfoliating wipes

For anyone with dry skin, a great buy. Packed full of ultra hydrating coconut, these wipes are gentle on skin but harsh on dirty, makeup and impurities, leaving skin feeling clean and hydrated.

£5.99 at Sephora

This dreamy hand gel that smells like summer

This dreamy hand gel that smells like summer

Gone are the days when a squirt of anti-bac gel leaves your skin smelling like someone spilled a shot of tequila on them. Eugh. This refreshing watermelon scented rinse-free cleansing gel smells absolutely divine.

£2.99 at Sephora

This ultra hydrating cherry lip mask

This ultra hydrating cherry lip mask

Made with 95% natural origin ingredients, this bio-cellulose cherry scented lip mask gives delicate lip skin an instant shot of hydration after just five minutes of wear. (FYI, it also smells absolutely glorious.)

£2.99 at Sephora

This super fruity mango scented soap bar

This super fruity mango scented soap bar

This soap for hand and face creates a light, creamy foam for gentle cleansing, and comes in five delicious fragrances. As well as this fruity mango, there's cotton flower, cherry blossom, monoi and hot sand, and lagoon. As good as a holiday!

£3.99 at Sephora

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

