15 best resistance band exercises to take your home workout to the next level

Resistance band exercises can really elevate your home workout routine.

The stretchy bands so beloved by Instagram fitness stars have had a real resurgence in popularity due to the self-isolation reality we're living in - and for good reason. They're easy to store, lightweight and adaptable to almost any exercise.

But, if you're not up to speed on why you should be incorporating more resistance band work into your exercise line-up, or which moves will get you the most bang for your buck, here's everything you need to know.

How do resistance band exercises work?

Unlike gym-based equipment which maintains the same resistance throughout the entirety of the movement, resistance bands work by increasing resistance as they're stretched; as you put them under more pressure, they do the same to you.

For an exercise like bodyweight squats, this means the bottom of the exercise is going to feel much more challenging as your lower body works against the band.

Benefits of resistance band exercises:

They're flexible

You can use them to work out with at home, in the great outdoors or on the gym floor.

They're scalable

As the bands come in different 'weights' (tensions), there's a level suitable for everyone from beginner to advanced.

You can target almost every body part – upper body, lower body, core work – and resistance band exercises make your muscles work harder in order to stabilise and perform the exercise.

They're low-impact

Whether you have to nix the jumps due to finicky joints or because your downstairs neighbours hate their ceiling shaking, resistance bands add challenge without adding extra impact.

When to use a resistance band

According to Dalton Wong, performance coach at TwentyTwo training, using a resistance band in your warm up is the best place to start: "I recommend using them before your workout to get your hips, bum and shoulders primed before your exercise session."

Using a resistance band in this way helps to activate those harder-to-engage muscles before you put them under tension during a workout, namely, engaging those lazy glute muscles that love to rely on over-eager quadriceps.

However, the warm up is absolutely not where you should leave your resistance band work. In fact, adding them to your workout is a great way to strength train without access to a fully stocked gym - but first, you need to know which type of band is right for you.

How to pick the best resistance band for you

Depending on your skill level, how long you've been exercising and the types of movements you'll be performing, the resistance band you'll need will change too.

1/ Pick the right weight

Firstly, resistance bands are largely split into five 'weight' categories, which indicate how much tension they will exert:

Extra light

Light

Medium

Heavy

Extra heavy

A light-to-medium resistance band is the best place to start for beginners and those trying to add challenge to bodyweight moves they're already comfortable with.

If you're used to resistance training – perhaps you lift weights regularly or are confident with bodyweight movements – a medium or heavy band will give you a great workout at home without the need for heavy (and costly) equipment.

2/ Pick the right style

They can also come in a variety of styles depending on types of exercises:

Shorter and wider looped bands for lower body exercises such as squats, crab walks and glute bridges (often known as mini-bands)



Longer and thinner looped bands for upper body exercises such as shoulder presses and tricep pulldowns



Unlooped resistance bands designed to be wrapped and tied to the size and resistance level you prefer – these bands can be used for a variety of exercises

The best resistance band exercises



If you're ready to get going, rotate these moves into you next workout.

Note: If the resistance band is too heavy for you, your form will suffer. Form > weight, always. So, make sure you're using the right resistance for each body part: your lower body will be able to take more resistance than your upper body, for example.

Wondering how to make the most of your bands? We asked three top PTs to share the resistance band exercises they're doing at home.

Scroll down for their best exercises using mini bands, a long loop, or bands with handles.

Mini resistance-band exercises

This five-move workout was designed by PT and Tone and Sculpt creator, Krissy Cela. The high reps will help you build strength and muscular endurance.

Tricep extension

Do: 15 on each side

(a) Loop one end of the band under your left arm, and put your left hand on your hip. Hold the other end of the band in your right hand and extend your right arm overhead, so your upper arm is almost touching your ear. Bend at the elbow to lower your left forearm over your head. This is your starting position.

(a) Pull the band to extend your right arm up overhead, keeping your upper arm as still as possible. Slowly return to start – that’s one rep. Complete 12 on your right side before switching to the left.

Shoulder press behind the head

Do: 15 reps

(a) Grip one end of the band in each hand and extend both your arms overhead. Your hands should be just wider than shoulder-width apart, with some tension in the band.

(b) Pull both arms down to bring the band behind your head, bending at the elbows until they’re in line with your shoulders. That’s one rep – go for 12.

Bicep curl

Do: 15 reps each side

(a) Loop one end of the band around your right hand, and keep your right arm down, without locking out your elbow. Hold the other end of the band in your left hand, with your elbow bent at 90 degrees.

(b) Keeping your right arm still, pull the band up with your left arm to curl your hand up to about chest height. Slowly return to start – that’s one rep. Complete 12 on your left side before switching to the right.

Lat pull-down

Do: 12 reps each side

(a) Hold one end of the band around each hand, and extend your right arm above your head, without locking your elbow. Raise your left hand to about head height, with your elbow bent at 90 degrees. This is your starting position.

(b) Keeping your right arm still, pull the band down with your left hand, keeping your elbow bent. Think about pulling your elbow down to your hip, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you pull. Return to start – that’s one rep. Complete 12 on your left side before switching to the right.

Single arm pull-apart

Do: 12 reps on each side

(a) Stand with your feet together, holding a resistance band up at shoulder-height, with arms straight out in front of you and shoulder-width apart.

(b) Keeping your right arm still, pull your left arm out to the side as far as mobility and the band allow. Concentrate on squeezing your shoulder blades together as you pull. Slowly return to start. Complete 12 reps on your left before moving on to your right side.

Long loop resistance band exercises

This total body workout was designed by personal trainer and Under Armour athlete Samantha McGowan, to help build both strength and mobility. "Using bands instead of weights is a great way to distill more complicated movements and really focus on form," she says.

Banded squats

Do: 3 sets of 12 reps

(a) Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with one end of the band underneath your feet, the other looped behind your neck.

(b) Brace your core and push your hips back, bending your knees until your thighs are parallel with the floor. Exhale and push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Banded hip thrusts

Do: 3 sets of 12 reps

(a) Lie on the floor with knees bent and feet planted on the floor, the sides of the band underneath each of your feet. There should be tension in the band, but keep it lose enough to allow you to loop one end just below your hips.

(b) Exhale and push through your heels, lifting your hips up to form a straight diagonal line from your knees to your shoulders, while keeping your shoulder blades on the floor. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower your bum back to the floor. That’s one rep.

Banded tricep extensions

Do: 3 sets of 10 reps





(a) Loop the band behind your neck, with and end in each hand. Keeping soft knees, lean forward slightly and tuck your elbows into your sides with your arms bent.

(b) Keeping your shoulders as still as possible, extend your elbows back behind your, ensuring your arms remain tight to the side of your body. Bend your elbows to return to starting position. One rep down.

Dead-stop push-ups

Do: 3 sets of 10 reps

(a) Loop both sides of the band remind your back, with one end in each hand. Lie down on your mat in push-up position, with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and the ends of the band firmly secured under each hand. While maintaining a neutral spine, bend your elbows and lower your torso to the mat.

(b) Push through your chest and extend your elbows to lift your body back into the starting position.

Banded split squats

Do: 3 sets of 10 on each side

(a) Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, with one end of the band looped around your neck, the other secure under your left foot. Take a big step back with your right foot to come into lunge position.

(b) Bend both knees bend both knees and lower your left knee until your right thigh is parallel with the floor. Push with your right heel to return to standing.

Handle resistance band exercise

This workout was created by Louisa Drake, founder of the Louisa Drake Method, who sees bands as a perfect multitasking tool for a low-weight, high-rep approach to strength training. "The constant tension of the band stimulates muscle growth but, unlike heavy equipment, it doesn’t put a strain on joints," she says.

Clamshell

Do: One set of 10 slow and controlled reps, followed by 30 reps pulsing on each side

(a) Wrap the resistance band snugly around both thighs just above the knees and tie it securely. Lie on your right side, elbow under the shoulder, hips stacked with knees in line.

(b) Keeping feet together, open your left knee out into a diamond shape, lifting your right foot off the floor as you do this. Lower the left knee back down to close your legs without lowering the right foot to the floor. Ladylike? No. But effective.

Squat and single-arm pull

Do: One set of 10 slow and controlled reps, followed by 20 pulses on each side

(a) With feet shoulder-width apart and toes parallel, step your left foot onto one end of the resistance band. Hold onto the other end of the band with your right hand and rest your left hand on your hip. Lower into a squat and punch the band down towards your left foot.

(b) Stand up tall and drive your right hand back up and across your body, finishing above your head.

Single-arm tricep press

Do: Two sets of 10 slow and controlled reps, followed by 30 pulses on each side

(a) Hold one end of the band in your right hand above your head, right arm slightly bent. Without moving your head forwards, lower your fist behind your head. Reach your left hand to your mid-back and grab hold of the other end of the band.

(b) Keeping the band taut, extend your right arm up to the ceiling again, hold for two seconds, then relax back down. Best stretch ever.

Shoulder bridge

Do: One set of 20 slow and controlled reps, then 30 pulses

(a) Lying on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart, place the band over your hips, holding each end by your sides.

(b) Pushing shoulder blades and arms into the ground, peel your pelvis off the floor, pushing against the band. Squeeze your lower hips, glutes and pelvis before lowering.

Curtsy lunge with bicep curl

Do: One set of 20 slow and controlled reps, followed by 30 pulses on each side

(a) Holding the ends of the resistance band in an underhand grip, step your left foot onto the centre of the band, with left knee and toes pointing outwards. Step your right foot behind and over to the left. Hips and torso should stay squared, and arms lengthened.

(b) Lower your back knee into a low curtsy lunge and bend at the elbows, pulling the band upwards towards your shoulders. Hold for two seconds before squeezing your glutes and lowering your arms to return to the start position.



Will doing these resistance band exercises help me lose weight?

Yes and no. Shifting body fat to reveal lean muscle mass mostly comes down to following a healthy meal plan, however it is true that resistance band training can increase your strength.

"By improving your strength, you can increase your lean muscle mass which helps to alter your body composition," explains Wong. "As you get stronger you can progress to the next level of resistance band so you’re continually improving."

The best way to know when to level up to the next band weight is when you feel that you've got a couple reps left in the tank after each exercise and your body could be working harder.

