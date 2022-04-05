The 16 best places to buy patio furniture online

Create your outdoor oasis with these online retailers.

Spring is here, and that means here's no better time to think of upgrading your own backyard, deck or patio to make it a space you love. After all, the right patio furniture can make all the difference in creating an outdoor oasis for family gatherings (maybe a Mother's Day get-together?), neighborhood get-togethers and relaxing evenings solo. If getting new patio furniture is tops on your list, but you don't know where to start, relax—we've got you covered.

Shopping online for patio furniture is not only fun (imagining a furnished yard worthy of Pinterest is thrilling), it can be easy, too. When browsing furniture from retailers online, you have to be especially smart about how you shop. When you can’t physically see and touch pieces, scrolling through reviews and choosing reliable online retailers is your best bet.

After hours spent browsing popular furniture websites, we narrowed down the best places to buy patio furniture based on quality customer service, good return policies and the number of trustworthy reviews on top products. We also looked at retailers with a wide selection of outdoor furniture at a variety of price points, meaning you can find something perfect no matter your style and budget.

These are the 16 best places to buy patio furniture and outdoor furniture online.

1. Wayfair

These woven patio chairs will add style to any outdoor space.

Our favorite piece right now: George Oliver Englewood Outdoor Hammock Weave Patio Chair (Set of 2)—from $199.99

Wayfair has a wide selection of products in every price range and is filled with tons of customer reviews, with people commenting on both the look and the quality of each piece (some even adding pictures of how they used the piece in their home). The same goes for the vast options you’ll find for patio furniture and outdoor decor on the site.

While the items can vary vastly in terms of quality, the furniture and home goods retailer will almost always fully refund you if anything you buy goes missing, arrives damaged or even just isn't what you expected.

If Wayfair doesn’t suit your style, you can also browse through its three sister brands: the traditional Joss & Main, the classic and elegant Birch Lane and the trendy AllModern.

Shop outdoor furniture at Wayfair

2. Home Depot

Find patio seating sets and the tools for your next DIY project.

Our favorite piece right now: Hampton Bay Beacon Outdoor Patio Loveseat—$449

Not only does Home Depot have all the supplies you need to DIY your outdoor oasis, the store also sells a huge selection of patio furniture. You’ll find everything from outdoor dining sets to lounge chairs to umbrellas, from exclusive brands like Hampton Bay and Noble House. While you’re at it, you might as well get some plants and patio tiles to give your entire space an upgrade.

Shop outdoor furniture at Home Depot

3. Houzz

You can frequent sales over at Houzz—including outdoor furniture.

Our favorite piece right now: GDF Studio Kadence Solid Wood Natural Stained Kitchen Serving Cart—$173

Houzz, another online-only furniture store, has a variety of outdoor furniture to choose from as well as a plethora of reviews to browse. Not sure how you want to deck out your deck? Houzz has a ton of model spaces that you can shop directly for some inspiration. You need an account to shop at Houzz, but it’s free. You can also opt for emails catered to your style preferences and you’ll get access to a database of industry professionals like contractors and designers who can help you figure out your space and how to fill it.

Shop outdoor furniture at Houzz

4. Amazon

Lounge in comfort with patio furniture from Amazon.

Our favorite piece right now: Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Lounge Folding Chair—from $52.96

Like everything else you need, you’ll find a nice selection of patio items and outdoor furniture at Amazon. Aside from third-party sellers, Amazon also has a few furniture lines of its own: the farmhouse-inspired Stone & Beam and the more modern Rivet. Plus, with free overnight or two-day shipping on select items thanks to Amazon Prime, your patio upgrades will arrive in no time.

Shop outdoor furniture at Amazon

5. Walmart

Walmart has stylish options—and they're affordable, too.

Our favorite piece right now: Better Homes & Gardens Ravenbrooke 4-Piece Patio—$784

Known for its low prices, Walmart carries affordable patio furniture and outdoor decor. Shopping for what you’re looking for is easy with options to search by style, material and brands available. Although the big box store has its own exclusive furniture lines, there are many third-party sellers on Walmart, so be sure to check the reviews for legitimacy before you buy.

Shop outdoor furniture at Walmart

6. Hayneedle

Hayneedle has a deep selection of outdoor living furniture.

Our favorite piece right now: Beecham Swing Co. Oak Diamondback Porch Swing—from $121.99

Online-only Hayneedle, a Walmart brand, has one of the largest selections of outdoor living furniture, making it a great choice to do your patio shopping. The site has everything from fire pits to umbrellas to classic loungers. Plus, you’ll find frequent sales at Hayneedle, giving you a chance to save on your outdoor oasis.

Shop outdoor furniture at Hayneedle

7. Target

Target's exclusive brands have some great patio offerings.

Our favorite piece right now: Opalhouse Southport 2-Pack Club Chairs—$360

Target is a go-to for storage bins and trendy home décor items, but there’s also a great selection of outdoor furniture. On the site, you’ll find curated furniture sets from Target’s exclusive furniture brands including the modern Project62, the traditional Threshold and the bohemian Opalhouse. You can opt to have it delivered to your home or pick it up at your local Target.

Shop outdoor furniture at Target

8. Grandin Road

Grandin Road is a haven of outdoor furniture and decor alike.

Our favorite piece right now: Mason Cocoon Chairs, Set of Two—$1,699

If you're in search of on-trend outdoor furniture, Grandin Road is a terrific place to start. You'll find patio furniture like cocoon chairs, oversized coffee tables, umbrellas, chaise lounges and more, along with décor and accents to match. You can sort by color, type, material and features. If you don't like what you order? You can make a free return (less shipping and handling) within 90 days of purchase.

Shop outdoor furniture at Grandin Road

9. Crate and Barrel

These timeless pieces are worth the investment.

Our favorite piece right now: Dune Taupe Sofa with Sunbrella Cushions—$1,399

Though it can be pricer, Crate and Barrel has some gorgeous outdoor furniture worth investing in. You’ll find everything from weather-resistant loungers to pillows to planters. Plus, with a ton of matching pieces, it’s a great place to look for inspiration as well.

Shop outdoor furniture at Crate and Barrel

10. Overstock

Overstock's extensive patio furniture collection has options for every décor style.

Our favorite piece right now: Cambridge Casual Alston Traditional Mahogany Wood Porch Swing—$233.98

Overstock is basically an online Home Goods, meaning you’ll be able to score some expensive patio furniture at low prices. The site sells a variety of surplus merchandise as well as new items and makes it easy to shop by style, category or room, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. Warning: It’s easy to lose track of time scrolling through the site's massive catalog.

Shop outdoor furniture at Overstock

11. West Elm

This sustainably made umbrella will last for years to come.

Our favorite piece right now: Outdoor Round Umbrella—$359.10

As a household name in furniture, it’s no surprise that West Elm made this list. It’s on the pricier side compared to some other online furniture stores, but the quality speaks for itself. Much of the outdoor furniture has a modern feel and is made sustainably, which is always a bonus.

Shop outdoor furniture at West Elm

12. Plow & Hearth

Outdoor living is this site's specialty.

Our favorite piece right now: Slatted Wood Rocker—$199.95

Plow & Hearth specializes in outdoor furniture and lawn care, making it a one-stop shop for outdoor living—and there are some indoor pieces as well. There’s a wide range of prices as well as a good number of reviews, so you’ll be able to find something in your budget here. If you’re looking for a cohesive backyard, you can shop several furniture collections as well.

Shop outdoor furniture at Plow & Hearth

13. One Kings Lane

Find some luxurious patio collections at One Kings Lane.

Our favorite piece right now: Buzzards Daybed—$1,034.50

For investments in luxury patio furniture, check out One Kings Lane. This selection may be on the pricier side, but the site offers free shipping and has some high-quality features to choose from. Need some help deciding what to buy? You can use its online and over-the-phone styling services.

Shop outdoor furniture at One Kings Lane

14. Macy’s

There are more patio offering on Macy's site than its brick and mortar stores.

Our favorite piece right now: Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-Piece Dining Set—$3,229

Online shoppers rejoice: The majority of Macy's vast patio furniture selection is exclusive to online, although select pieces are available in stores, too. You’ll find umbrellas, bistro sets, outdoor dining tables and more. Because you can’t see these pieces IRL, we recommend reading reviews before purchasing.

Shop outdoor furniture at Macy’s

15. CB2

A modern take on Crate & Barrel's timeless furniture.

Our favorite piece right now: Tropez Black and White Stripe Sofa—$1,061.65

CB2 is like Crate & Barrel’s hip younger cousin, stocking outdoor furniture that would look trendy on any porch or balcony. Like Crate & Barrel, these items tend to be priced on the more luxury side, but you can still find great value décor items. With an emphasis on best-sellers, it’s easy to find the pieces that everyone is eyeing right now.

Shop outdoor furniture at CB2

16. Bed Bath & Beyond

Find new dorm bedding and a bistro set at this retailer.

Our favorite piece right now: Never Rust Aluminum Outdoor Oversized Adjustable Relaxer—$120

You might think of Bed Bath & Beyond as the place for dorm room essentials and storage pieces, but there’s actually a huge selection of stylish and affordable patio furniture that would quickly upgrade any backyard space, too. Plus, if you become a Bed Bath & Beyond loyalty program member, you can get 20% off every purchase you make, meaning you can save even more on outdoor pieces.

Shop outdoor furniture at Bed Bath & Beyond

