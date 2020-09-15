The 15 best places to buy curtains online

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Everyone should have curtains. They’re great as decorations and for establishing some semblance of privacy. Yet they aren’t frequently thought of as necessities.

If you Google “why don’t people hang curtains anymore,” the results page is a troubling number of essays bemoaning the lack of curtains in their neighborhoods. Which is fair, I don’t want to look into anyone’s house because they have bare windows and I don’t want anyone looking into mine either.

For anyone who doesn’t have curtains, it’s time to buy some. For anyone who has curtains, it’s time to buy new ones.

And there’s no better places to get them than the 15 best online curtain sellers.

1. Wayfair

View photos Wayfair is your one-stop-shop for pretty much anything home related. More

When it comes to home goods, you can't do much better than Wayfair. The online retail giant carries thousands of highly rated curtains, from blackout curtains to kitchen valences. Wayfair sells curtains in nearly every style and color, meaning you can find a perfect pair to match your own home style.

For a more decorative pair of curtains, check out Wayfairs sheer curtains, like this pair with more than 13,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating.

Shop curtains at Wayfair

2. Anthropologie

View photos This is an apology to Anthropologie for all the jokes over the years. More

Anthropologie is a clothing store, but everyone I know has only bought accessories, decor, or beauty products from there. But really everyone should be buying the store’s curtains more than anything else.

Being Anthropologie you already know that its curtains fit a certain aesthetic (which walks the line between clean and kitsch) and that many of its designs are polarizing. That’s to your benefit: while not everything might be to your taste, there are some curtains you won’t have trouble deciding you don’t want so you can focus on the ones you like.

Buy curtains from Anthropologie

3. Society6

View photos You can get wild with this one. More

Society6 is a unique website. It’s like Etsy but it does all the manufacturing for the artists, so artists really just have to make the design and then Society6 applies it to different media. What this means is that there are some truly great and creative curtains available.

If you really want your curtains to be part of your home’s look, Society6 can find you something no matter how niche it is. From Animal Crossing’s Orville & Wilbur to geometric patterns like soft blue hexagons and literally everything in between, you could find curtains of almost anything.

Buy curtains from Society6

4. Home Depot

View photos Your curtains can be as simple as this. More