15 best Mother’s Day gifts for moms who love plants more than people

These are the best Mother's Day gifts for plant moms.

Shopping for a mother who prefers the company of plants to people? You’re not alone—which means, thankfully, there are hundreds of great gifts out there for plant moms, whether she’s got an enviable indoor garden or a lush outdoor paradise.

We’ve combed through bestselling garden gifts from Amazon, Etsy, Uncommon Goods and more to find the best gifts for plant moms and plant lovers in 2023. From gardening accessories and at-home grow kits to live plants and home decor, these are the best Mother’s Day gifts for moms who love playing in the dirt.

1. For the plant lover: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for plant moms: A Plant from the Sill.

The Sill is a popular plant delivery service that sells plants, flowers, succulents, and more. We tried The Sill and loved it—many of our editors describe it as their go-to plant-buying service. If mom loves caring for indoor plants, browse through The Sill’s expansive collection of plants to find her next best friend. If you’re looking for inspiration, we recommend the Pink Anthurium, the Large Snake Laurentii or the Large ZZ Plant.

Shop plants at The Sill

2. For the propagator: A plant terrarium from Amazon

Best gifts for plant moms: A plant terrarium.

If mom loves propagating her plants, this terrarium was made for her. More than 9,000 Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 stars, noting that it’s easy to assemble, looks great, and makes an incredible gift. It’s not too large—less than a foot wide—so it’ll fit well on a desk, cabinet or windowsill.

$18 at Amazon

3. For the hummingbird lover: Hanging Basket Hummingbird Feeder

Best gifts for plant moms: Hummingbird feeder basket

If mom loves watching hummingbirds, get her this gorgeous hanging basket, which is part plant, part feeder. It features three hand-blown glass feeders that sit next to a live plant. It makes a gorgeous, colorful gift for moms who love sitting outside and watching the birds. Reviewers give it 4.8 stars and note that it’s well worth the cost.

Note: This one is so popular, it's backordered until 5/9/2023, so snag one quickly to ensure it'll ship by Mother's Day!

$76 at Uncommon Goods

4. For the succulent lover: A succulent heart kit

Best plant gifts: Succulent garden

This adorable heart-shaped succulent planter is perfect for the mom who loves displaying her plants indoors. It comes with six colorful succulents she can arrange to her heart's content and display on the coffee table.

$59 at Uncommon Goods

5. For the one with an outdoor garden: Spotted Wellies Garden Ducks

Best gifts for plant moms: Spotted Wellies Garden Ducks.

If she’s got a lush outdoor garden, she’s probably got quite a few garden ornaments that help breathe life into the area. Help Mom further outfit her outdoor paradise with this adorable trio of ducks wearing spotted wellies. These ducks come highly rated among Uncommon Good shoppers and are made from reclaimed teak wood.

$30 at Uncommon Goods

6. For the one who wants to teach the youngins: A KiwiCo Snap Pea kit

Best gifts for plant moms: Snap Pea Grow Kit from KiwiCo.

If Mom is looking to share her love of plants with her kids or grandkids, check out this snap pea grow kit from KiwiCo, a company that sells science-focused activity kits for kids of all ages. Our parenting editor tested and loved KiwiCo, noting that the kits are perfect for “banishing the ‘we have nothing to do’ whines.” This particular kit is geared toward youngins with green thumbs and makes for an excellent mother-kiddo activity.

$10 at KiwiCo

7. For the one who loves gardening: An 8-piece gardening kit

Best gifts for plant moms: An 8-piece gardening kit

There’s no such thing as too many gardening tools, especially if she’s spending most of her waking hours in the dirt. This 8-piece kit from Amazon features a set of gloves, two spades, a tote, a mister bottle, a weeder, a mini rake, and a hand digger. More than 5,000 Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 stars, noting that the tote in particular is roomy and features space for all kinds of additional tools and seeds.

$27 at Amazon

8. For the one who loves bouquets: Blooming heart vase

Best gifts for plant moms: Blooming heart vase.

This gorgeous handblown vase makes a gorgeous Mother’s Day gift, especially if you’re already planning on getting Mom a bouquet for the big day. The vase features a unique heart-shaped design at its opening and an array of red bubbles at its base. The designer, Benjamin Giguere, notes that “the vase symbolizes the forever feeling that only love can deliver.” Make sure you have Kleenex handy when you read Mom that quote.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

9. For the cat lover: Cat Planter from Amazon

Best gifts for plant moms: Cat planter from Amazon.

If she loves plants and cats, she’s in luck—this funky modern planter belongs in her collection. It comes in two styles: one featuring a cat holding a small vase, and another featuring a cat wrapped around a vase. The actual vases are quite small—this planter is best suited for bookshelves or mantels—but works well if Mom is into propagating her plants.

$17 at Amazon

10. For the one who loves decorating: Plant Peepers

Best plant gifts: Garden stakes

What's more fun than a colorful plant? A plant with a giraffe sticking out of it. These sweet animal stakes come in a pack of three—a llama, dinosaur and giraffe. Mom can stake them in her favorite indoor or outdoor plants to add a little character in her garden.

$24 at Uncommon Goods

11. For the one surrounded by plants: A mister

Best gifts for plant moms: A mister.

This gorgeous glass mister from Amazon is as stylish as it is functional. If mom treasures her indoor plant collection, this mister will help her keep them hydrated throughout the day. It comes recommended by more than 10,000 Amazon reviewers, who call it “super cute.” It also comes in five different colors, so you can pick the shade that best matches mom’s style.

$11 at Amazon

12. For the hands-on gardener: Bonsai tree planter

Best gifts for plant moms: Bonsai Tree Starter Kit.

If mom loves growing plants from seed to bloom, she’ll love taking care of her own Bonsai trees with this planter kit. The kit comes with four starter varieties and four vases, so she can try her hand at growing a variety of Bonsai trees. It also features physical planting instructions and a digital guide to help her take the best care of her new trees. Reviewers call this kit a “delight,” noting how fun it is to just watch the trees bloom and grow.

$28 at Amazon

13. For the astrology fan: Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

Best gifts for plant moms: Birth Month Flower Grow Kit.

This birth month flower kit makes the perfect sibling gift for Mom this year. Pool your funds to buy mom a grow kit for each child’s birth month, giving her a colorful and thoughtful garden of blooms that represent her favorite people. You can shop flowers for all 12 months, each of which comes with its own vase.

$36 at Uncommon Goods

14. For the one with large windows: A stained glass hanging plant

Best gifts for plant moms: Stained glass hanging plant.

This Etsy bestseller is chic, vibrant, and summery—all perfect descriptors for the ideal Mother’s Day gift. The stained glass hanging plant comes in four styles, so you can pick the piece that best speaks to Mom’s style. Reviewers note the pieces come with both suction cups and chains, so Mom can hang near the window or stick directly on the window, depending on her preference.

$47 at Etsy

15. For the indoor gardener: Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit

Best gifts for plant moms: Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit.

What’s better than a plant that self-waters? Not much, honestly. This beautiful purple planter is one she can set and forget, whether she leaves it on the porch or keeps it displayed on the shelf. It comes with lavender seeds, a purple vase, plant food, and a soilless growing medium. This could be a great plant to add to Mom’s arsenal if only to show her how to grow plants without soil.

$38 at Uncommon Goods

