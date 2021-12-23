The 15 best last-minute gifts for women she'll be able to open on Christmas

The best last-minute gifts for her.

'Tis the season... to put off all your holiday shopping until the last minute. If you're still crossing people off your list, don't sweat it—we're tracking the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can still find. Major retailers—like Amazon, Macy's and Walmart—may still ship in time for Christmas, but since we're down to the wire, we recommend digital gifts.

These are gifts you can buy all the way until Christmas Eve (or, if you're feeling dangerous, Christmas morning). We've rounded up the best gift cards, subscription services and digital services that make perfect gifts for her this season—just remember: There's no need to let her know you got her present the day before.

Here are the best last-minute gifts for her you can buy ahead of Christmas.

1. For the lifelong learner: MasterClass

Best last-minute gifts for women: MasterClass

Can you imagine the look on her face when you tell her you got her a cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay? You don’t have to imagine it if you get her a subscription to MasterClass, a service that offers online celebrity-taught courses on a variety of topics, from cooking to writing. Find her passion (or favorite celebrity) and give her the gift of a lifetime of learning.

Get a MasterClass subscription for $15 a month

2. For the true crime lover: Hunt a Killer

Best last-minute gifts for women: Hunt a Killer

Forget conventional gifts—let her become a detective this season with Hunt a Killer, a subscription service that allows your giftee to solve a (fake) murder. The subscription provides clues and requires your at-home detective to solve a mystery before they receive the next package. Each murder is considered a "season," and once you complete all the "episodes," you've cracked the case. This one's perfect for the person on your list who loves to binge murder documentaries.

Gift a 6-month season pass to Hunt a Killer for $165

3. For the wine lover: Winc

Best last-minute gifts for women: Winc

You could get her a nice bottle of wine, or you could give her a wine subscription service that will keep the vino flowing all month long. We tried Winc and quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months.

Get your first Winc box for $24.95

4. For the new mother: Little Spoon

Best last-minute gifts for women: Little Spoon

We're big fans of meal kits at Reviewed, and one of the best new ones we tested in 2021 was Little Spoon, a pre-made meal kit that offers meals for kids. Each menu item is customized for kids, perfect for picky eaters and mac 'n cheese fanatics. This subscription service makes a perfect gift for mothers who are looking for ways to make mealtime a little bit easier each week.

Get a subscription to Little Spoon starting at $4.99 per meal

5. For the coffee drinker: Angels' Cup

Best last-minute gifts for women: Angels' Cup

Yes, you can gift coffee, especially if you opt for a gift subscription to a coffee service, like Angels’ Cup. This is our top choice for the best coffee subscription to gift, as it sends customized blends for your giftee to try themselves, then order based on their own preferences. If your giftee lives for their morning coffee, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Get a subscription to Angels’ Cup starting at $8.99

6. For the morning reader: USA Today subscription

Best last-minute gifts for women: USA Today subscription

If your giftee likes to stay up to date with the daily news, get them a subscription to USA Today’s digital service. They’ll get access to all sorts of subscriber-only content as well as our exclusive subscriber newsletter. If they prefer a physical newspaper you can even upgrade them to the home delivery plus digital all-access plan, which will guarantee them a print edition of USA Today from Monday through Friday.

Get a USA Today Subscription for $1 a week ($52 per year)

7. For the beauty lover: Ipsy Glam Bag

Best last-minute gifts for women: Ipsy Glam Bag

If your giftee is obsessed with their skincare routine, gift them Ipsy Glam Bag, one of the best beauty subscription boxes we've ever tested. Each month, your giftee will receive an assortment of makeup and skincare favorites. It's one of the less expensive boxes we tested, with our beauty editor noting that it was a good fit for beginners.

Sign up for Ipsy Glam Bag for $12 a month

8. For the one who always has fresh flowers: The Bouqs Co.

Best last-minute gifts for women: The Bouqs Co.

For Mother’s Day this year, I got my mother a subscription to The Bouqs Co. a flower-delivery service that sends a fresh bouquet of flowers every month. It is, hands down, the best gift I’ve ever gotten her. She adorably texts me a picture of her bouquet every time it arrives and reminds me every month that I’m not allowed to cancel it. If the woman on your list loves flowers, it doesn’t get better than this.

Get a monthly subscription to The Bouqs Co. starting at $40/month

9. For the audiobook obsessed: Audible

Best last-minute gifts for women: Audible

Audiobooks are a great gift for a lot of reasons: Your giftee can listen to them while they're driving, while they're working out, while they're cooking dinner—the list goes on. That's why Audible, the largest provider of audiobooks, is so highly recommended, especially now. Not only can they choose any book from biographies to best-selling fiction, but they can listen on almost every device imaginable.

Give a subscription to Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for $12.95/month

10. For the one who prefers physical books: Book of the Month Club

Best last-minute gifts for women: Book of the Month Club

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding physical books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Give a subscription to Book of the Month starting at $49.99/3 months

11. For the super fan: Cameo

Best last-minute gifts for women: Cameo

Cameo is an incredible video service that allows you to send videos directly to loved ones. Your video can star any celebrity featured on the site, ranging from TV actors like Mandy Moore (whose videos start at $300) to athletes like Randy Couture (whose videos start at $50).

Get a video from Cameo

12. For the one who loves their documentaries: Discovery+

Best last-minute gifts for women: Discovery+

Discovery+ is the hottest new streaming service on the market, thanks to its extensive library of Food Network, National Geographic, TLC, HGTV and Lifetime content. If she loves her true crime shows as much as she loves Guy Fieri, Discovery+ might be the next best streaming service in her arsenal. Even better? It's less than $5 a month (but she doesn't need to know that).

Sign up for Discovery+ for $4.99 a month

13. For the one who meditates: Headspace

Best last-minute gifts for women: Headspace

If you've got someone on your list who just wants a bit of peace and quiet, help them get it with the best meditation app we've ever tested—Headspace. This one's perfect for the one who wants to slow down a bit; she just needs to download the app to take advantage of its meditation library. She can pick sessions to help her unwind at work, go to bed at night and even savor food.

Sign up for Headspace for $69.99 a year

14. For the one who missed live music: Tickets from StubHub

Best last-minute gifts for women: StubHub

Whether they're into live music, sporting events or plays, you can order tickets to their favorite event from StubHub and wrap them snugly under the tree before Christmas. Even better? StubHub is very upfront about COVID-19 policies and safety requirements, so your loved one can feel safer knowing which events require vaccination. They can even sell their tickets if they ultimately don't feel comfortable enough to attend.

Get tickets from StubHub

15. For the one who can't cook: Home Chef

Best last-minute gifts for women: Home Chef

Whether they work long hours or are always on the go between running errands and shuttling the kids to soccer practice, your giftee has zero time to breathe, let alone cook a homemade meal each night. Enter Home Chef, our favorite meal kit service of 2021. They'll get super fresh ingredients and well-written recipes that are easy to follow every week.

Shop Home Chef starting at $6.99/meal

