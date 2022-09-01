The 15 best last-minute gifts for men that don't require any shipping

The best last-minute digital gifts for men this season.

Still hunting for the best last-minute Christmas gifts? You're not alone. We're tracking down the best gifts for men you can buy all the way through Christmas Eve, including gift cards, subscription services and even digital downloads.

Whether he's into music, fishing, crafting, learning or working out, we've rounded up the best gifts for men you can still buy before the big day. And the best part? None of these require shipping, so you can gift them as soon as you've hit the buy button.

Here are the best last-minute gifts for him you can buy ahead of Christmas.

1. For the lifelong learner: MasterClass

Best last-minute gifts for men: MasterClass

Know someone who thinks he's funnier than Steve Martin? Time to make him prove it—by taking a class from the legend himself. MasterClass allows your giftee to take professional courses from their favorite celebrities, whether they want to bake bread with Gordon Ramsey or learn about basketball from Steph Curry. And right now, you can get two MasterClass subscriptions for the price of one, meaning you can also take that class you've been eyeing (or send a second gift to another person you still need to cross off your list).

Sign up for MasterClass starting at $15/month

2. For the one who swears by his Kindle: Kindle Unlimited

Best last-minute gifts for men: Kindle Unlimited

How many books is too many? For those of us who love to read, the limit does not exist. So a subscription to Kindle Unlimited is the perfect gift. Not only will your giftee have access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and podcasts right at their fingertips, but they don't even have to have a Kindle to use the service—you can read from almost any device with the app.

Gift 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $45

3. For the angler: Karl's Mystery Tackle Box

Best last-minute gifts for men: Mystery Tackle Box

Married to a fisherman? Well I am, and he's obsessed with Karl's Mystery Tackle Box, which delivers a handy little box of baits, lures and stickers every month. The service only costs $48.42 for a three-month subscription (right now it's 15% off with the code SAVE15). You can print a gift certificate after you purchase the subscription so he'll have something to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Get a 3-month subscription to Karl's Mystery Tackle Box for $48.42

4. For the news obsessed: USA Today subscription

Best last-minute gifts for men: USA Today subscription

If your giftee likes to stay up to date with the daily news, get them a subscription to USA Today’s digital service. They’ll get access to all sorts of subscriber-only content as well as our exclusive subscriber newsletter. If they prefer a physical newspaper you can even upgrade them to the home delivery plus digital all-access plan, which will guarantee them a print edition of USA Today from Monday through Friday.

Get a USA Today Subscription for $1 a week ($52 per year)

5. For the one who loves events: Tickets from StubHub

Best last-minute gifts for men: StubHub

Whether they're into live music, sporting events or plays, you can order tickets to their favorite event from StubHub and wrap them snugly under the tree before Christmas. Even better? StubHub is very upfront about COVID-19 policies and safety requirements, so your loved one can feel safer knowing which events require vaccination. They can even sell their tickets if they ultimately don't feel comfortable enough to attend.

Get tickets from StubHub

6. For the one who prefers beer: Craft Beer Club

Best last-minute gifts for men: Craft Beer Club

Sure you could just get him a 6-pack of his favorite brew... or you could gift him 12 beers a month for the next year. Sign your loved one up for Craft Beer Club for just $44.75 a month, plus free shipping and bonus gifts. The site says it'll arrive within the month, but you can snag a free gift announcement card that you can print and wrap for him to open this holiday season.

Sign up for Craft Beer Club for $44.75 a month

7. For the one who burns frozen pizza: Home Chef

Best last-minute gifts for men: Home Chef

Does everything he cook smell and taste like an old hiking boot? Stop him from committing any more culinary crimes by gifting him the ingredients and knowledge required to make a great meal, every day of the week. We recently tested the best meal kits and fell in love with Home Chef. It’s a service that ships healthy, easy-to-follow recipes and high-quality ingredients right to its subscriber’s front door. And, if he’s too busy to cook, Home Chef also offers the option to request delicious oven-ready meals: just add heat and eat.

Get Home Chef starting at $6.99 per serving

8. For the coffee snob: Angels' Cup

Best last-minute gifts for men: Angels' Cup

Yes, you can gift coffee, especially if you opt for a gift subscription to a coffee service, like Angels’ Cup. This is our top choice for the best coffee subscription to gift, as it sends customized blends for your giftee to try themselves, then order based on their own preferences. If the man in your life lives for his morning coffee, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Get a subscription to Angels’ Cup starting at $9.99

9. For the wine drinker: Winc

Best last-minute gifts for men: Winc

You could get him a nice bottle of wine, or you could give him a wine subscription service that will keep the vino flowing all month long. We tried Winc and quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months.

Get your first Winc box for $24.95

10. For man's best friend: Kong Box

Best last-minute gifts for men: Kong Box

Know a man who loves his dog more than anyone? He'll love Kong Box, a subscription box from the makers of the famous Kong dog toy. Our tester loved the service, noting that it was perfect for all kinds of dog parents and features a fun assortment of toys and treats. You can send a gift box or gift code to him this season.

Get the Kong Box for $39.95

11. For the secret 'Bachelor' fan: Cameo

Best last-minute gifts for men: Cameo

Cameo is an incredible video service that allows you to send videos directly to loved ones. Your video can star any celebrity featured on the site, ranging from TV actors like Mandy Moore (whose videos start at $300) to athletes like Randy Couture (whose videos start at $50).

Get a video from Cameo

12. For the health-obsessed: Noom

Best last-minute gifts for men: Noom and Noom Mood

If he's talked about wanting to eat better in 2022, look into Noom, a health tracking app that may help him stay on top of his eating and workout habits. Alternatively, if he's taken steps this year to improve his overall emotional wellness, he may like Noom Mood, the app's mental health-focused program that pairs users with personal coaches and tools to help improve their overall well-being.

Explore Noom and Noom Mood

13. For the comic book collector: Comic Mystery Box

Best last-minute gifts for men: Comic Mystery Box

Whether he's a Marvel or DC fan, your comic-loving giftee will enjoy receiving a monthly mystery box that features a whopping 15 comics from both universes. Cratejoy customers give this one 5 stars, with reviewers saying the quality of the comics received were particularly excellent. You can also customize the box depending on his preferences, even noting which characters he likes best.

Get the Comic Mystery Box for $29.95 a month

14. For the one who loves to read: Book of the Month Club

Best last-minute gifts for men: Book of the Month

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding real books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Give a subscription to Book of the Month starting at $49.99 for 3 months

15. For the one who plays detective: Hunt a Killer

Best last-minute gifts for men: Hunt a Killer

If he's a big fan of true crime shows like True Detective and Mindhunter, let him try his hand at crime-solving with a subscription to Hunt a Killer. This subscription-based game asks the user to help solve a murder. Each month, he'll get a new episode that features clues to help him figure out the case.

Get a six-month subscription from Hunt A Killer for $165

