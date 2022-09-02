We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 15 best Labor Day vacuum deals happening until Monday — get steep discounts on Dyson cordless vacuums

Sarah Weldon
Updated ·2 min read
labor day vacuum deals

ICYMI, a ton of Labor Day sales are happening right now — and it’s a tad overwhelming. So, let’s do some hand-holding and get through it together. Right now, we’re talking about the best Labor Day vacuum deals.

Sure, holiday sales are great for buying big-ticket items like mattresses or kitchen appliances. But other household helpers like vacuums are majorly discounted during these shopping events — especially the pricey ones. If you ask us, we’re very pro-shopping for expensive vacuums at a discount every Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re looking for a fancy robot vacuum that you can control with an app or a trendy cordless stick vacuum, there’s something for everyone.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Labor Day vacuum deals happening this year! From cordless vacuums to robot and stick vacuums, your floor is going to be so clean that you’ll (almost) want to lick it.

Best cordless vacuum deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond
Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Best robot vacuum deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond
Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Best stick vacuum deals

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/post/amazon-subscription-services/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksamazon" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>
Credit: Amazon

The 15 best Labor Day vacuum deals happening until Monday — get steep discounts on Dyson cordless vacuums

