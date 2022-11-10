15 best fitness and workout gifts

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Shopping for a holiday gift for the gym rat in your life? We found the best products that promise to please any health nut or fitness fanatic this holiday season, including workout must-haves from Academy Sports + Outdoors, lululemon and Adidas. Weather they're a fan of marathon runs, morning yoga sessions or at-home spin classes, you can make their next sweat sesh that much better by gifting them one of the best fitness and workout gifts of 2022.

With gift ideas sure to satisfy any budget, you can shop top fitness products at NordicTrack, New Balance and Amazon now. From celebrity-favorite workout leggings and must-have sneakers to state-of-the-art fitness trackers and Reviewed-approved treadmills, these sporty presents will take your loved one's fitness routine to the next level.

1. For the home body: The Mirror

Best fitness gifts: lululemon Studio Mirror

If your loved one is a fan of home workouts, the lululemon Studio Mirror checks all the boxes and then some. This fitness device looks like a regular mirror (so it should fit right in with any interior décor), but allows users to stream hundreds of workout classes through a hidden smart screen. When we put the Instagram-famous workout device to the test we loved its sleek design and were thrilled with the classes and instructors—from live classes to easy-to-follow workouts. We found it to be especially worthwhile for folks who enjoy bodyweight exercises, like Pilates and yoga.

$795 at lululemon Studio

2. For the avid runner: Adidas NMD_R1 Sneakers

Best fitness gifts: Adidas NMD_R1 shoes

For those who are training for a marathon, enjoy an occasional morning jog or live on the treadmill when they head to the gym, a solid pair of sneakers is a wardrobe essential. The Adidas NMD_R1 shoes are a fan-favorite, with sturdy and supportive soles and a breathable and lightweight knit upper. Our tester called the kicks "the most comfortable running shoes I've ever put on," and noted that there is no break-in period—so your fitness-loving friends can wave goodbye to blisters and sore feet for good.

$150 at Adidas

3. For the one that lives in leggings: lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

Best fitness gifts: lululemon leggings

lululemon Align high-rise leggings are the perfect holiday gift for any fitness buff—but they're also great for anyone who loves slipping into cute and comfy loungewear on the daily. The cult-favorite leggings are available in tons of chic shades and are made with lululemon's proprietary Nulu fabric, so they feel buttery soft and breathable. When we put the workout pants to the test we were seriously impressed—our tester said the leggings were stretchy and "squat-proof," calling them her "happily ever after."

From $98 at lululemon

4. For those who love cardio: NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

Best fitness gifts: NordicTrack Commercial 1750

Not all treadmills are made the same, we know because we put several of the most popular models to the test. The NordicTrack Commercial 1750, however, is the pick of the litter. If you're shopping for someone who loves a good treadmill workout, this machine is a no brainer. The top-rated workout device impressed us with its extensive range of speed and incline features and fun collection of iFit exercise classes.

$2,299 at NordicTrack

5. For the health nut: Factor Meal Kit

Best fitness gifts: Factor meal kits

If you're shopping for someone with a special diet, consider gifting them a Factor meal kit subscription. With options starting as low as $31 for the first box, you can choose from a variety of chef-prepared meals including Keto, Vegan, protein packed and calorie conscious options. When we tried Factor's pre-made meals we found them to be light and tasty—perfect for pre-workout lunches and dinners.

From $31 at Factor

6. For the power walker: New Balance 990v5 Core Sneakers

Best fitness gifts: New Balance 990v5 Core sneakers

New Balance sneakers are podiatrist-recommended and celebrity-approved, and they could be the perfect holiday gift for the gymgoer in your life. Among the brand's most popular kicks are the 990v5 Core sneakers, a stylish and supportive shoe that can tackle everything from vigorous power walks to strolls around the park. In testing we loved that the sneakers were breathable and had a thick foam collar for top-tier support.

$185 at New Balance

7. For the yogi: Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Best fitness gifts: Gaiam Premium yoga mat

Whether they attend weekly hot yoga sessions or start their days with a Sun Salutation, every yogi (no matter what level) needs a good yoga mat. To keep your loved one comfortable in Savasana, and prevent them from slipping in Downward-Facing Dog, wrap up the Gaiam premium yoga mat for them this holiday season. As our best value yoga mat, we appreciated the lightweight mat's waffle-like texture which helped us maintain a good grip throughout our yoga session.

$30 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

8. For the athlete who likes to stay on-trend: Vuori Performance Jogger

Best fitness gifts: Vuori Performance jogger

Every fitness enthusiast needs a solid collection of loungewear to slip into after a heart-racing workout—that's where Vuori steps in. This influencer-loved fitness clothing brand makes trendy sports bras, shorts, tank tops and (our personal favorite) joggers. We love Vuori Performance joggers thanks to their breathable and stretchy design and true-to-size fit. Perfect for doing everything from lounging around the house to reaching your daily step quota, these popular pants will please all your fitness-loving friends.

$94 at Vuori

9. For aerobic enthusiasts: Bala Bangles

Best fitness gifts: Bala Bangles

For those who love a good home workout video or aerobics class, consider gifting them a pair of Bala Bangles to help kick their fitness routine up a notch. These trendy wearable weights are made of recycled stainless steel and soft silicone and can be used on both wrists and ankles. When we put Bala Bangles to the test we loved the sleek and stylish design and found them to be very easy to wear with absolutely no chafing.

From $30 at Amazon

10. For athletes focused on recovery: Therabody Theragun Elite Handheld Massage Gun

Best fitness gifts: Therabody Theragun Elite handheld massage gun

Give your fitness-loving friends and family the gift of recovery with the Therabody Theragun Elite handheld massage gun. As the best massage gun we've ever tested, the Elite has five speeds and five attachments to help muscles bounce back fast. In testing we especially loved the device's Bluetooth capability and ergonomically designed handle.

$400 at Best Buy

11. For the strength trainer: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Best fitness gifts: Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells

If you're shopping for someone who would love to squeeze in a good lift at home, but doesn't have the space for a bulky set of weights, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells are sure to do the trick. Perfect for full-body strength workouts, these adjustable weights are designed to replace 15 sets of traditional dumbbells. Ranking on our list of the best home gym equipment of 2022, we found the weights were easy to use and we loved that they could be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments.

$349 at Bowflex

12. For the one who wants to monitor their progress: Garmin Forerunner 255 Smartwatch

Best fitness gifts: Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch

Whether they're a seasoned runner or are training for their first 5K, a solid running watch can make all the difference. Perfect for monitoring fitness stats and progress, the Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch is a top-rated choice. As the best running watch we've ever tested, we found the device to be easy to use, comfortable to wear and loaded with tons of useful features—it can track your steps, sleep, recovery time and more.

$350 at Best Buy

13. For those who love a good stretch: LuxFit Premium High Density Foam Roller

Best fitness gifts: LuxFit premium high density foam roller

For getting rid of knots, muscle aches and tightness, a foam roller comes in handy. Help your loved ones stretch and recover after a hard workout by gifting them the LuxFix premium high density foam roller. Ranking as the best foam roller we've tested, the LuxFix provides an effective medium-intensity massage and can even serve as an aid while doing planks, pushups and other yoga moves.

$25 at Amazon

14. For the cyclist: Myfitness Myx II Exercise Bike

Best fitness gifts: Myfitness Myx II exercise bike

The Myxfitness Myx II is one of the best exercise bikes we've seen—in fact, it's our best value pick—and it's sure to make any bicyclist smile this holiday season. With it's durable and high-quality design, the Myx II promises to get their heart rate pumping. The bike is outfitted with targeted heart rate training and comes with a wide variety of workout classes, a total win in our books.

$1,399 at Myxfitness

15. For the one who loves staying hydrated: Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

Best fitness gifts: Yeti Rambler 26-ounce water bottle

A fun and functional water bottle is, perhaps, the best gym accessory on the market. Make sure your loved ones are healthy, happy and hydrated this holiday season by treating them to one of our favorite water bottles, the Yeti Rambler 26-ounce vacuum insulated water bottle. We found this stainless steel bottle to be especially great for using in the outdoors (like on hikes or camping trips) and loved that it was easy to grip and had double-wall insulation and a wide mouth.

From $58 at Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Best fitness and workout gifts of 2022