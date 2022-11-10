15 best fitness and workout gifts

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·9 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Shopping for a holiday gift for the gym rat in your life? We found the best products that promise to please any health nut or fitness fanatic this holiday season, including workout must-haves from Academy Sports + Outdoors, lululemon and Adidas. Weather they're a fan of marathon runs, morning yoga sessions or at-home spin classes, you can make their next sweat sesh that much better by gifting them one of the best fitness and workout gifts of 2022.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

With gift ideas sure to satisfy any budget, you can shop top fitness products at NordicTrack, New Balance and Amazon now. From celebrity-favorite workout leggings and must-have sneakers to state-of-the-art fitness trackers and Reviewed-approved treadmills, these sporty presents will take your loved one's fitness routine to the next level.

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. For the home body: The Mirror

Best fitness gifts: lululemon Studio Mirror
Best fitness gifts: lululemon Studio Mirror

If your loved one is a fan of home workouts, the lululemon Studio Mirror checks all the boxes and then some. This fitness device looks like a regular mirror (so it should fit right in with any interior décor), but allows users to stream hundreds of workout classes through a hidden smart screen. When we put the Instagram-famous workout device to the test we loved its sleek design and were thrilled with the classes and instructors—from live classes to easy-to-follow workouts. We found it to be especially worthwhile for folks who enjoy bodyweight exercises, like Pilates and yoga.

$795 at lululemon Studio

2. For the avid runner: Adidas NMD_R1 Sneakers

Best fitness gifts: Adidas NMD_R1 shoes
Best fitness gifts: Adidas NMD_R1 shoes

For those who are training for a marathon, enjoy an occasional morning jog or live on the treadmill when they head to the gym, a solid pair of sneakers is a wardrobe essential. The Adidas NMD_R1 shoes are a fan-favorite, with sturdy and supportive soles and a breathable and lightweight knit upper. Our tester called the kicks "the most comfortable running shoes I've ever put on," and noted that there is no break-in period—so your fitness-loving friends can wave goodbye to blisters and sore feet for good.

$150 at Adidas

3. For the one that lives in leggings: lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

Best fitness gifts: lululemon leggings
Best fitness gifts: lululemon leggings

lululemon Align high-rise leggings are the perfect holiday gift for any fitness buff—but they're also great for anyone who loves slipping into cute and comfy loungewear on the daily. The cult-favorite leggings are available in tons of chic shades and are made with lululemon's proprietary Nulu fabric, so they feel buttery soft and breathable. When we put the workout pants to the test we were seriously impressed—our tester said the leggings were stretchy and "squat-proof," calling them her "happily ever after."

From $98 at lululemon

4. For those who love cardio: NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

Best fitness gifts: NordicTrack Commercial 1750
Best fitness gifts: NordicTrack Commercial 1750

Not all treadmills are made the same, we know because we put several of the most popular models to the test. The NordicTrack Commercial 1750, however, is the pick of the litter. If you're shopping for someone who loves a good treadmill workout, this machine is a no brainer. The top-rated workout device impressed us with its extensive range of speed and incline features and fun collection of iFit exercise classes.

$2,299 at NordicTrack

5. For the health nut: Factor Meal Kit

Best fitness gifts: Factor meal kits
Best fitness gifts: Factor meal kits

If you're shopping for someone with a special diet, consider gifting them a Factor meal kit subscription. With options starting as low as $31 for the first box, you can choose from a variety of chef-prepared meals including Keto, Vegan, protein packed and calorie conscious options. When we tried Factor's pre-made meals we found them to be light and tasty—perfect for pre-workout lunches and dinners.

From $31 at Factor

6. For the power walker: New Balance 990v5 Core Sneakers

Best fitness gifts: New Balance 990v5 Core sneakers
Best fitness gifts: New Balance 990v5 Core sneakers

New Balance sneakers are podiatrist-recommended and celebrity-approved, and they could be the perfect holiday gift for the gymgoer in your life. Among the brand's most popular kicks are the 990v5 Core sneakers, a stylish and supportive shoe that can tackle everything from vigorous power walks to strolls around the park. In testing we loved that the sneakers were breathable and had a thick foam collar for top-tier support.

$185 at New Balance

7. For the yogi: Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Best fitness gifts: Gaiam Premium yoga mat
Best fitness gifts: Gaiam Premium yoga mat

Whether they attend weekly hot yoga sessions or start their days with a Sun Salutation, every yogi (no matter what level) needs a good yoga mat. To keep your loved one comfortable in Savasana, and prevent them from slipping in Downward-Facing Dog, wrap up the Gaiam premium yoga mat for them this holiday season. As our best value yoga mat, we appreciated the lightweight mat's waffle-like texture which helped us maintain a good grip throughout our yoga session.

$30 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

8. For the athlete who likes to stay on-trend: Vuori Performance Jogger

Best fitness gifts: Vuori Performance jogger
Best fitness gifts: Vuori Performance jogger

Every fitness enthusiast needs a solid collection of loungewear to slip into after a heart-racing workout—that's where Vuori steps in. This influencer-loved fitness clothing brand makes trendy sports bras, shorts, tank tops and (our personal favorite) joggers. We love Vuori Performance joggers thanks to their breathable and stretchy design and true-to-size fit. Perfect for doing everything from lounging around the house to reaching your daily step quota, these popular pants will please all your fitness-loving friends.

$94 at Vuori

9. For aerobic enthusiasts: Bala Bangles

Best fitness gifts: Bala Bangles
Best fitness gifts: Bala Bangles

For those who love a good home workout video or aerobics class, consider gifting them a pair of Bala Bangles to help kick their fitness routine up a notch. These trendy wearable weights are made of recycled stainless steel and soft silicone and can be used on both wrists and ankles. When we put Bala Bangles to the test we loved the sleek and stylish design and found them to be very easy to wear with absolutely no chafing.

From $30 at Amazon

10. For athletes focused on recovery: Therabody Theragun Elite Handheld Massage Gun

Best fitness gifts: Therabody Theragun Elite handheld massage gun
Best fitness gifts: Therabody Theragun Elite handheld massage gun

Give your fitness-loving friends and family the gift of recovery with the Therabody Theragun Elite handheld massage gun. As the best massage gun we've ever tested, the Elite has five speeds and five attachments to help muscles bounce back fast. In testing we especially loved the device's Bluetooth capability and ergonomically designed handle.

$400 at Best Buy

11. For the strength trainer: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Best fitness gifts: Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells
Best fitness gifts: Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells

If you're shopping for someone who would love to squeeze in a good lift at home, but doesn't have the space for a bulky set of weights, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells are sure to do the trick. Perfect for full-body strength workouts, these adjustable weights are designed to replace 15 sets of traditional dumbbells. Ranking on our list of the best home gym equipment of 2022, we found the weights were easy to use and we loved that they could be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments.

$349 at Bowflex

12. For the one who wants to monitor their progress: Garmin Forerunner 255 Smartwatch

Best fitness gifts: Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch
Best fitness gifts: Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch

Whether they're a seasoned runner or are training for their first 5K, a solid running watch can make all the difference. Perfect for monitoring fitness stats and progress, the Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch is a top-rated choice. As the best running watch we've ever tested, we found the device to be easy to use, comfortable to wear and loaded with tons of useful features—it can track your steps, sleep, recovery time and more.

$350 at Best Buy

13. For those who love a good stretch: LuxFit Premium High Density Foam Roller

Best fitness gifts: LuxFit premium high density foam roller
Best fitness gifts: LuxFit premium high density foam roller

For getting rid of knots, muscle aches and tightness, a foam roller comes in handy. Help your loved ones stretch and recover after a hard workout by gifting them the LuxFix premium high density foam roller. Ranking as the best foam roller we've tested, the LuxFix provides an effective medium-intensity massage and can even serve as an aid while doing planks, pushups and other yoga moves.

$25 at Amazon

14. For the cyclist: Myfitness Myx II Exercise Bike

Best fitness gifts: Myfitness Myx II exercise bike
Best fitness gifts: Myfitness Myx II exercise bike

The Myxfitness Myx II is one of the best exercise bikes we've seen—in fact, it's our best value pick—and it's sure to make any bicyclist smile this holiday season. With it's durable and high-quality design, the Myx II promises to get their heart rate pumping. The bike is outfitted with targeted heart rate training and comes with a wide variety of workout classes, a total win in our books.

$1,399 at Myxfitness

15. For the one who loves staying hydrated: Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

Best fitness gifts: Yeti Rambler 26-ounce water bottle
Best fitness gifts: Yeti Rambler 26-ounce water bottle

A fun and functional water bottle is, perhaps, the best gym accessory on the market. Make sure your loved ones are healthy, happy and hydrated this holiday season by treating them to one of our favorite water bottles, the Yeti Rambler 26-ounce vacuum insulated water bottle. We found this stainless steel bottle to be especially great for using in the outdoors (like on hikes or camping trips) and loved that it was easy to grip and had double-wall insulation and a wide mouth.

From $58 at Amazon

Holiday gift guide 2022

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best fitness and workout gifts of 2022

Latest Stories

  • The best early Black Friday 2022 sales are here—shop deals at All-Clad, Tuft & Needle and more

    You don't have to wait to save big this holiday season, as the best early Black Friday sales have already arrived. Shop deals on mattresses, cookware and tech.

  • Have a sick kid? Some medication shortages may make treating them tricky

    Shortages of some key pediatric medications are making a particularly rough respiratory illness season even tougher in Alberta. An ongoing shortage of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products, including pediatric Tylenol and Advil, continues across the country due to what Health Canada calls "unprecedented demand." And amoxicillin, a first-line antibiotic used to treat many common bacterial infections, is now in short supply as well. "It's horrible timing," said David Brewerton, pharmacy

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.