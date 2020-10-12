The 15 Best Face Serums to Transform Your Skin, According to Shoppers

Getty Images

Let’s face it, the term “serum” is a loaded one. There are hundreds — if not thousands — of different types on the market, which can make choosing a single dropper for your skincare routine quite the daunting task. But it doesn’t have to be.

At its core, a serum is usually a very viscous product that contains super concentrated amounts of an active ingredient, and those ingredients vary depending on the skin concern at hand. For example, vitamin C serums typically target scarring and hyperpigmentation, hyaluronic acid serums combat dryness and dehydration, and retinol serums work on fine lines and wrinkles — and that barely scratches the surface of what’s available. Not to mention, you can pay anywhere from $9 to $90 or more for one of these tinctures, so it’s important to educate yourself on what they’re all about.

To help narrow down and streamline your search for the perfect serum (or two), below is a list of who makes the best quality face serums and how much the best face serums cost — plus some testimonials from their biggest fans. You can buy these face serums at popular retailers like Sephora, Amazon, and Nordstrom.

The Best-Rated Face Serums:

The Best Affordable Face Serums:

The Best Splurge Face Serums:

The Best Non-Toxic Face Serums:

The Best Organic Face Serums:

Get your skin ready for slathering because after reading this, you’ll want to jump right into your skincare regimen.

The Best-Rated Face Serums

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

View photos

Courtesy

If you’ve ever spent time on skincare Instagram, you’ve likely heard of this widely acclaimed serum. It’s a pricier one, but thousands of people have deemed it worth the cost. It’s a vitamin C serum that has “antioxidant protective benefits,” per the product description, and helps combat scarring, fine lines, and wrinkles. Also, in combination with an SPF, it “helps neutralize free radicals induced by UVA/UVB, infrared radiation (IRA) and ozone pollution (O3).”

With nearly 2,700 reviews on Dermstore, it still maintains an overall rating of five stars. “This one actually works on reducing the discoloration,” one reviewer wrote. “It instantly rejuvenated my dull skin,” another added.

Shop now: $166; dermstore.com

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

View photos

Courtesy

This little bottle of magic has claimed a top spot with Sephora customers: With over 3,000 thousand reviews, it’s Sephora’s best-selling serum. Users say the niacinamide-zinc combo calms redness, controls oil, and makes pores appear smaller. “My Hoover Dam sized pores have drastically reduced,” one Sephora reviewer wrote. “It has significantly reduced my breakouts, plumped my skin and given me a glow,” another claimed. Plus, a 1-oz. bottle is just under $6!

