In this article, we will look at the 15 best cities for modeling in the world. We have also discussed the latest trends in fashion.

Modeling is the lifeblood of the fashion industry, with iconic figures like Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell epitomizing its significance. These supermodels have graced countless magazine covers and set the standards for beauty and style. Moreover, models bridge the gap between fashion designers and consumers, breathing life into garments and making them desirable. Before we dive into the list of the best cities for modeling in the world, we shall talk about the fashion industry and its latest developments to understand the bigger picture of fashion and modeling.

State of Fashion Industry in 2023

A recent survey conducted by Vogue Business among more than 600 fashion professionals in June 2023 has revealed major challenges and growing dissatisfaction within the fashion industry. The survey findings depicted fashion workers struggling with demanding work schedules, limited salaries, an overemphasis on personal relationships, and a pervasive burnout culture exacerbated by constant travel and overproduction. Discrimination, which includes issues of sexism, racism, and ableism, also loomed large in the responses.

Notably, over 50% of people of color reported that bigotry against their race or ethnicity had negatively impacted their careers in fashion, in stark contrast to only 6% of white respondents. Thus, the fashion industry now faces the risk of a mass talent exodus as dissatisfaction among its workforce continues to mount.

In an effort to improve accessibility to careers in fashion, Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) , in collaboration with Drexel University's Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, has introduced a two-year apprenticeship program called "Made to Measure: The URBN x Drexel Apprenticeship Program." The program offers a tailored curriculum that combines fashion design coursework at Drexel with hands-on training and mentorship at Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN), covering the cost of tuition and room and board. It aims to make fashion design careers more accessible and imaginative, seeking out creative talent in the evolving fashion industry.

While traditional modeling powerhouses like the USA, Brazil, Russia, and the UK dominate the fashion industry, the per capita model production statistics reveal Central and Northern European nations' greater dominance. Estonia is the country with the most models, with nearly 74 female models per million citizens. In addition, countries like Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, and Czechia are also among the top model producers per capita. Moreover, in the US, North Dakota is often considered the best state for professional models with an average annual salary of $199,673.

How Is The Fashion Industry Leveraging Data and AI?

One of the major trends in the fashion industry is the disruption caused by AI which has the potential to inject $150 to $275 billion into profits over the next three to five years, per Mckinsey. Since 73% of customers expect brands to understand their preferences, AI has become extremely important in delivering tailored styling and recommendations, increasing customer loyalty. Moreover, sustainability is another pressing issue in the fashion world that can be helped with AI as it optimizes supply chains and reduces waste through technologies like AI Waste Sorting Systems.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is capitalizing on data and predictive analytics to transition into a digital direct-to-consumer (DTC) company. In recent years, their DTC sales have increased, reaching 35% of total sales by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, driven by a focus on data-centric strategies. Most of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s apps provide customer data and offer personalized experiences. Acquiring predictive analytics firms like Zodiac and Celect has enabled the company to analyze consumer habits and predict purchasing behavior. Their data-driven approach also extends to senior leadership, providing customized analytics dashboards.

On the other hand, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has recently launched the ISPA Universal, a shoe design made by combining 3D printing, AI, and sustainable materials. It uses eco-friendly Bio-EVA foam from sugar cane and has a unique design perfect for streetwear and leisure. It has replaceable cork insoles, which extend its durability. At Milan Design Week, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through different digital tools and AI. They also introduced two innovative shoe models, ISPA Link Axis and ISPA MindBody, with a focus on circular production and sustainable materials.

Moreover, Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) is utilizing artificial intelligence to improve its merchandise planning. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) will implement o9 Solutions’ AI-powered solutions across its global portfolio of brands to prevent stock shortages and improve decision-making. By using AI, Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) aims to predict and meet fast-changing consumer demands and gain better insight into product availability.

15 Best Cities for Modeling in the World

A model wearing the newest apparel and accessories from the company, showcasing their up-to-date fashion sense.

Our Methodology

We have tried to define the best cities as one where fashion industry is highly active and successful. To compile the best cities for modeling, we utilized lists from multiple credible sources, and identified the most recurring cities. The cities are listed in ascending order of scores reflecting increasing frequency of their appearence in our researched sources. We have scored them from 1-20.

15. Toronto

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Toronto is considered one of the best cities in modeling in the world due to its diverse and inclusive fashion industry. It celebrates body positivity with models of all genders, shapes, and abilities. The Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show exemplifies the city's enthusiasm for representation and empowerment. Toronto is also home to some of the most attractive people in the world.

14. Berlin

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Berlin's fashion industry is vibrant and diverse and known for its bold and minimalistic designs. The city hosts events like Berlin Fashion Week, where designers like Anja Gockel present their exclusive and eye-catching collections. Berlin is one of the best cities in Europe for modeling.

13. Tokyo

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Tokyo brings together well-known and up-and-coming designers, making it a hot spot for models. Plus, the people of Tokyo have a killer sense of style, so one will always be inspired. As one of the cities with the most beautiful women, Tokyo is one of the best cities for modeling in Asia.

12. Los Angeles

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Los Angeles is a modeling hub, with two major modeling agencies, Bella Agency and Genetic Models Management, contributing to its reputation. Bella Agency is known for its inclusivity, representing talents like Hayley Herms and Joia. Genetic Models Management is known for editorial work that promotes the careers of models like Simona Kirchnerova and Yuliia Kurochka. With many top agencies, including LA Models and Next Management, Southern California offers incredible opportunities for aspiring and established models, making it one of the highest paying cities for models in the US.

11. Madrid

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Madrid's prominence in modeling is attributed to its rich fashion history and evolving industry. The city has nurtured iconic designers like Cristobal Balenciaga, whose influence is still felt today. The Movida Madrileña movement in the 1980s marked a creative boom in fashion, setting the stage for renowned designers. Madrid's fashion week and luxury districts have drawn global attention, attracting international brands and designers.

10. Bordeaux

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Bordeaux is an incredible city for fashion enthusiasts and photographers. Its historic center is filled with charming streets and beautiful gardens which offer a variety of stunning backdrops for fashion shoots. It offers a fresh and authentic alternative to traditional fashion capitals like Paris. Bordeaux is a hidden gem waiting to be explored for fashion and modeling, making it one of the top cities for models.

9. Vienna

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Vienna's fashion designers like Lena Hoschek and Susanne Bisovsky have achieved international acclaim, attracting models from around the globe. Two successful models from Vienna are Valentina Sampaio and Sarah Brandner. Indeed, Vienna is one of the top 10 cities for modeling in the world.

8. Florence

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Florence is an ideal city for aspiring models due to its rich fashion heritage and renowned fashion academies. Fashion Concept, a leading model management agency with three decades of experience, is one of the leading modeling agencies in Florence. They offer personalized guidance and support to models, helping them navigate the industry and gain exposure through fashion shows, events, and collaborations with global brands.

7. Barcelona

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is a highly significant event in the global wedding fashion industry that has served as a meeting ground for industry professionals since its inception in 1991. Hosted at Fira Barcelona - Montjuïc, the event welcomes leading designers, influencers, media, and bridal industry experts to network and share insights. Judith Mascó and Ariadna Artiles are two of the most famous models from Barcelona.

6. Venice

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Three fashion brands that operate in Venice are Kering, the French luxury conglomerate behind brands like Gucci; LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTC:LVMUY) Louis Vuitton, which owns iconic brands including Louis Vuitton and Fendi; and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), the parent company of luxury fashion labels Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo. The fact that Venice is home to some of the biggest fashion brands and designers from around the globe promises a plethora of opportunities for aspiring models in the city.

