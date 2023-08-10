15 Best Body Lotions for Aging Skin

It’s no surprise that as we get older, skin elasticity wanes. And unfortunately, the fountain of youth still eludes us. There are, however, some basic practices—like applying a quality face serum and a body lotion for aging skin—that can help lock in moisture.

“As we age the integrity of our skin barrier weakens which predisposes us to dryness and rougher skin, and using a lotion to support the skin barrier can help prevent and improve this issue," says Dr. Carmen Castilla, a board-certified dermatologist in NYC. “It can also help improve the appearance of thin, crepey skin,” she adds.

While it’s good practice to apply any hydrating body lotion, a few key ingredients indicate a product is ripe for mature skin: ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and retinol, in particular. “Ceramides are essentially the glue that holds the skin cells together,” says Castilla. “They are very important for skin barrier function and maintenance of hydrated skin.” Hyaluronic also helps with hydration, while retinol helps boost collagen production and diminish outward signs of aging—particularly after sun exposure, says Castilla.

Our Top Picks

Best drugstore: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer, $9

Best clean: Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum with Retinol and AHAs, $30

Best for dry skin: CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin, $10

Best for crepey skin: Dermend Specialized Fragile Skin Moisturizing Cream, $27

Of course, there are a host of other steps you can take to protect your skin as you get older. Always use a broad spectrum SPF—even in the winter—since UV radiation further breaks down collagen and disrupts the skin barrier, says Castilla. “Eating a healthy diet with adequate amounts of healthy fats (avocados, salmon, and walnuts, for example) can help keep your skin looking healthy as you age,” says Dr. Kat Kesty, a cosmetic dermatologist and medical director at St. Pete Skin and Laser. You can also add other specialized products to your beauty routine, like vitamin E, C, AHAs, and glycolic acid.

From affordable drugstore picks to the “Cadillac” of dryness busters, ahead, dermatologists say these are the best body lotions for aging and mature skin, that anyone over 40 should reach for.