15 Best Blondie and Brownie Recipes for Your Next Baking Session

Easy, ooey-gooey goodness is less than an hour away.

Greg DuPree

When you're in the mood for something sweet, nothing beats blondies and brownies. You make an easy batter, pour it into a pan, and voila! An hour later, you're enjoying something fresh and fudgy.

While boxed brownie mixes work great, it isn't much more work to make the whole thing from scratch. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the best blondie and brownie recipes, whether you like them loaded with extras or simple and fudgy.

Related: Craving Chocolate? Learn How to Make Chewy, Fudgy, or Cakey Brownies

Salted Chocolate Malted Brownies

Victor Protasio

Salt may be a familiar addition to caramel desserts, but it can also enhance the flavor of other sweets—like chocolate. Malted milk powder and chunks of crushed up malt balls give the brownies that yummy malt flavor (and a little bit of crunch, too).

Malted Chocolate Brownies

Red Velvet Brownie Torte

Victor Protasio

Brownies can be dressed up, too. Case in point: This sweet layered dessert, which features fudgy brownies laced with red food coloring, just like red velvet cakes, and a rich cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet Brownie Torte

Hazelnut Swirl Blondies

Greg DuPree

Boost this classic blondie recipe with swirls of chocolate-hazelnut spread to add richness and make them look even more special.

Hazelnut Swirl Blondies

Related: How to Store Brownies So They Stay Soft and Chewy

Tahini S'mores Blondies

Antonis Achilleos

You may know tahini as a key ingredient in hummus, but the sesame paste adds a sweet, nutty flavor to these blondies. To make this a full-on s'mores experience, don't skimp on the graham cracker crumbs and chocolate in the batter, or the toasted marshmallow topping.

Tahini S’mores Blondies

Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

Anna Williams

Chunks of peanut butter cups take this fudgy brownie recipe over the top. No peanut butter cups around? It's a perfect way to use any leftover candy bars in your house. (We'd love these with peppermint patties, chopped-up peanut butter-nougat bars, or toffee.)

Story continues

Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

Related: 15 Decadent Desserts to Make Using Leftover Halloween Candy

Chewy Chocolate Brownies

Caitlin Bensel

For chewy brownie fans, this recipe can't be beat. Chocolate chunks add gooey pockets of melted chocolate throughout the brownies.

Chewy Chocolate Brownies Recipe

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Brownies

Alison Miksch

If you're looking for wow-worthy brownies, this might be the brownie recipe for you. Brownie batter, cheesecake, and crumbled Oreo cookies are swirled together for a little something for every sweet tooth in your family.

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Brownies

Fudgy Brownie Recipe

Caitlin Bensel

For people who like their brownies a little fudgier, try this recipe. (The secret to fudgy brownies? Melting the butter before stirring it into the batter.)

Fudgy Brownies

Peanut Blondies

Antonis Achilleos

While these super fast (10 minutes of prep!) blondie recipes are perfect on their own, they're also the base for whatever mix-ins you love—mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, jam, nutella, or even crushed pretzels for a sweet and salty combination.

Peanut Blondies

Two-Ingredient Nutella Brownies

Getty Images

If you have a brownie craving and you're missing some of the key ingredients, you're in luck. All you need is a cup of Nutella and four eggs—and about 45 minutes—for the ultimate midnight snack.

These Dreamy Two-Ingredient Nutella Brownies Practically Bake Themselves

Brownie Batter Babka Bites

Brie Passano

Crescent dough is the secret to getting these yummy babka bites made in just over a half-hour.

Brownie Batter Babka Bites

Cranberry Cacao Nib Brownies

If you're not into overly sweet desserts, give these brownies a try. Fresh or frozen cranberries and cacao nibs add pleasant tart and bittersweet notes to the traditional treat.

Cranberry Cacao Nib Brownies

Salted Caramel Brownie Bites

Meredith/Dotdash

Chocolate and caramel are a match made in dessert heaven—and this super easy treat elevates a standard brownie mix by adding candy to the center and a topping of caramel and sprinkles.

These Salted Caramel Brownie Bites Have a Sweet Candy Surprise in the Center

Chocolate Chip Pecan Blondies

Greg DuPree

Studding blondies with chocolate chips is like making chocolate chip cookies without the hassle of spooning out batter and swapping baking sheets in and out of the oven. Sweet pecans add extra crunch to every bite.

Chocolate Chip Pecan Blondies

Related: 12 Recipes For Bar Cookies You Can Make to Feed a Crowd

Ginger Chocolate-Chip Bars

Kana Okada

Ginger adds an unexpected (and totally delicious) note of spice to these blondie bars.

Ginger Chocolate-Chip Bars

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.