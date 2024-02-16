15 Best Blondie and Brownie Recipes for Your Next Baking Session
Easy, ooey-gooey goodness is less than an hour away.
When you're in the mood for something sweet, nothing beats blondies and brownies. You make an easy batter, pour it into a pan, and voila! An hour later, you're enjoying something fresh and fudgy.
While boxed brownie mixes work great, it isn't much more work to make the whole thing from scratch. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the best blondie and brownie recipes, whether you like them loaded with extras or simple and fudgy.
Salted Chocolate Malted Brownies
Salt may be a familiar addition to caramel desserts, but it can also enhance the flavor of other sweets—like chocolate. Malted milk powder and chunks of crushed up malt balls give the brownies that yummy malt flavor (and a little bit of crunch, too).
Red Velvet Brownie Torte
Brownies can be dressed up, too. Case in point: This sweet layered dessert, which features fudgy brownies laced with red food coloring, just like red velvet cakes, and a rich cream cheese frosting.
Hazelnut Swirl Blondies
Boost this classic blondie recipe with swirls of chocolate-hazelnut spread to add richness and make them look even more special.
Tahini S'mores Blondies
You may know tahini as a key ingredient in hummus, but the sesame paste adds a sweet, nutty flavor to these blondies. To make this a full-on s'mores experience, don't skimp on the graham cracker crumbs and chocolate in the batter, or the toasted marshmallow topping.
Peanut Butter Cup Brownies
Chunks of peanut butter cups take this fudgy brownie recipe over the top. No peanut butter cups around? It's a perfect way to use any leftover candy bars in your house. (We'd love these with peppermint patties, chopped-up peanut butter-nougat bars, or toffee.)
Chewy Chocolate Brownies
For chewy brownie fans, this recipe can't be beat. Chocolate chunks add gooey pockets of melted chocolate throughout the brownies.
Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Brownies
If you're looking for wow-worthy brownies, this might be the brownie recipe for you. Brownie batter, cheesecake, and crumbled Oreo cookies are swirled together for a little something for every sweet tooth in your family.
Fudgy Brownie Recipe
For people who like their brownies a little fudgier, try this recipe. (The secret to fudgy brownies? Melting the butter before stirring it into the batter.)
Peanut Blondies
While these super fast (10 minutes of prep!) blondie recipes are perfect on their own, they're also the base for whatever mix-ins you love—mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, jam, nutella, or even crushed pretzels for a sweet and salty combination.
Two-Ingredient Nutella Brownies
If you have a brownie craving and you're missing some of the key ingredients, you're in luck. All you need is a cup of Nutella and four eggs—and about 45 minutes—for the ultimate midnight snack.
Brownie Batter Babka Bites
Crescent dough is the secret to getting these yummy babka bites made in just over a half-hour.
Cranberry Cacao Nib Brownies
If you're not into overly sweet desserts, give these brownies a try. Fresh or frozen cranberries and cacao nibs add pleasant tart and bittersweet notes to the traditional treat.
Salted Caramel Brownie Bites
Chocolate and caramel are a match made in dessert heaven—and this super easy treat elevates a standard brownie mix by adding candy to the center and a topping of caramel and sprinkles.
Chocolate Chip Pecan Blondies
Studding blondies with chocolate chips is like making chocolate chip cookies without the hassle of spooning out batter and swapping baking sheets in and out of the oven. Sweet pecans add extra crunch to every bite.
Ginger Chocolate-Chip Bars
Ginger adds an unexpected (and totally delicious) note of spice to these blondie bars.
