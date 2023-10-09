The 15 Best Amazon Deals on Fall Dresses to Shop at October Prime Day — Up to 47% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Save on mini, maxi, and midi dresses today

Whether you’re on the lookout for an easy one-and-done outfit or a wedding guest dress this autumn, you’re in luck.



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is overflowing with can’t-miss deals on fall dresses for every occasion. Shoppers can save up to 47 percent on long-sleeve mini dresses, velvet wrap midi dresses, and formal maxi dresses. To help you get started, we pulled together the 15 best deals on fall dresses to shop during October Prime Day. Even better, some of our favorite styles have double discounts, and prices start at just $21.

Best Prime Day Deals on Fall Dresses

Amoretu Tiered V Neck Mini Dress, $32 (Save 40%)

If it’s a fall mini dress you’re after, consider grabbing the most popular casual dress on Amazon while it’s 40 percent off. The long-sleeve dress, which has racked up 33,400 five-star ratings, has a V-neck, a tiered design, and a relaxed fit. Wear it with a denim jacket and boots for an outfit that easily takes you from day to night.

Over in the review section, customers rave that it’s “comfortable” and “flattering,” with one writing, “I got lots of compliments, and a stranger even told me that I had the ‘perfect fall look.’”

Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, $36 with Coupon

When the weather gets colder, throw on this turtleneck sweater dress, which is marked down to $36 thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon. It has cute design details, including lantern sleeves and ribbed fabric. Plus, it’s warm and soft, according to shoppers who’ve given it a perfect rating. And because it has a roomy fit, it won’t cling to you.



A reviewer who called the dress “versatile” shared, “The sweater dress looks marvelous with a belt and some warm leggings with knee-high boots.”

Zesica Long Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $46 with Coupon

If you’re on the lookout for a fall midi dress, check out this long-sleeve Zesica dress that has double discounts. It has smocked cuffs, a V-neck smocked bodice, and a loose tiered skirt that flows out. Available in sizes S to XL, the dress comes in 29 colors, including a dark green that’s ideal for autumn. One shopper raved, “This dress is gorgeous — super comfy and very flattering.”

Anrabess Square Neck Midi Dress, $43 (Save 41%)

Whether you’re headed to a wedding, a formal party, or a different occasion that calls for a polished outfit, opt for this Anrabess A-line midi dress. It has all kinds of cute design details, like a square neck, ribbon tie straps, a slide slit, and a removable ribbon at the waist. A reviewer who wore the dress to a wedding called out its “amazing quality,” and added, “I didn’t need to alter it because it has adjustable straps and the elastic back.”



Keep scrolling for more of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on fall dresses.

PrettyGarden Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress, $42 with Coupon

PrettyGarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Knit Dress, $34 with Coupon

Amazon Essentials Mini Flannel Shirt Dress, $26 (Save 25%)

Anrabess Tie Waist Slit Knit Sweater Dress, $37 with Coupon

BBX Lephsnt V Neck Pleated Mini Dress, $25 with Coupon

Levi’s Ellie Denim Dress, $40 (Save 42%)

Merokeety Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $22 with Coupon

Blencot Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $50 (Save 38%)

The Drop Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress, $21 (Save 47%)

Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress, $32 (Save 20%)

PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress, $42 with Coupon

