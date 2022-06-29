15 of the best 4th of July kitchen deals to grab on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 4th of July isn’t just a long weekend — it’s one of the best shopping weekends of the summer. Why? Almost every retailer is having a sale, and that means you can save tons of money upgrading your closet, redecorating your home, restocking your beauty products and more.

If updating your kitchen is high on your to-do list, check out the best 4th of July kitchen deals on Amazon below. Right now, you can get up to 60% off on air fryers, blenders, knife sets and more.

Go ahead, get the air fryer you’ve had your eye on. This is the long weekend to shop!

Use this mini air fryer from the brand behind the famous Instant Pot to crisp up a side of fries, roast veggies, bake small pastries and more.

Keep your pantry organized and your food fresh in these airtight food containers. This set comes with seven containers for storing long pasta, beans, rice and more.

Score this best-selling Cuisinart knife set while it’s 50% off! It comes with pretty white handles and a natural wood block.

Blend, mix and crush food with the Ninja Mega Kitchen System. It’s part blender, part food processor and comes with three different types of blending containers. You can make on-the-go personal-sized smoothies with the single-serve container.

Keep your knives in tip-top shape with a good knife sharpener. This one has three sharpening options: One repairs and straightens damaged blades, another slot sharpens to restore a knife’s V-shape and the last slot fine tunes for a clean polish.

This knife set is over 50% off and worth every penny. It comes with six sharp knives and six blade guards in six pretty colors.

This vegetable slicer comes with eight different blades for chopping, dicing, shredding, grating and slicing food. While the term “vegetable” is in the product name, you can also use it for fruits, hard-boiled eggs, cheese and more.

This single-serve mini Keurig is the perfect size for dorm rooms. Simply fill the reservoir with water, insert a K-cup and brew.

More than 30,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this powerful Ninja air fryer. Plus, the 4-quart basket is big enough to fit 2 lb of French fries, according to the product description.

Magic Bullet was one of the first personal-sized blenders to hit the market, and it’s still a top seller. Simply fill one of the included blending cups with your ingredients, screw on the cross blade, place it on the motor base and press “on” to blend. Then, you can drink your smoothie right out of the cup.

Use an electric kettle to boil water fast for tea, matcha, instant coffee, oatmeal and more. This 1.8-liter kettle lights up as it boils. When the light turns off, it’s ready to pour.

Make snow cones and shaved ice all summer long with this easy-to-use machine. Pro tip: You can also use it to make frozen margaritas.

Make fresh orange or grapefruit juice at home with this large juicer. It’s easy to use and has an adjustable pulp control — pulp collects in the removable basket so you can toss it out or use it in other recipes like breads and muffins.

Save 23% on the Instant Pot Duo Plus pressure cooker. If you don’t know much about Instant Pots, this is one of the brand’s latest versions and it has nine different functions: It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer.

