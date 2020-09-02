15 Anti-Aging Face Oils That Actually Work, According to Thousands of Beauty Lovers

sephora.com
If you’ve ever ventured into the world of anti-aging products, you probably already have a face cream (or two) that you use in your daily routine. But if you’re still seeing more signs of aging than you would like, it may be time to add an anti-aging face oil into your skincare regimen.
This is because face oils augment the skin’s sebaceous glands, which work to “seal in moisture, soften hair, and make skin feel smooth," says Brendan Camp, MD, a New York-based dermatologist. “They prevent the evaporation of water from the skin to keep it hydrated so that skin is plump and bouncy. Oils improve skin texture by smoothing out cracks and crevices.” The end result? Smoother and more youthful-looking skin.
If you’re worried that face oils may make your skin more oily, don’t be. “The right facial oil can help clear pores of excess sebum and reduce inflammation—which is one of the main causes of acne," says dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "The correct facial oil can help balance out your skin’s pH, and many of them have antibacterial properties and contain antioxidants which will improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and the overall texture of the skin.”
When it comes to choosing an anti-aging face oil, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, recommends picking an oil based on your skincare needs. “If you have oily or acne-prone skin, stay away from oils with saturated fats because they can lead to breakouts,” he says. People who want to hydrate and improve the texture of their skin should choose an option that has rosehip oil in it, while those of us who want to tighten loose skin should opt for almond oil, which Dr. Jaliman says is rich in vitamin E.
While Dr. Zeichner says anti-aging face oils can be used in both the morning and evenings, Dr. Camp suggests you apply the oil right after washing your face, before applying sunscreens or moisturizers, since “the product placement should begin with the lightest or thinnest product and end with the heaviest or thickest.”
Ready to add one to your skincare routine? With these dermatologist guidelines in mind, we rounded up 15 top-rated anti-aging face oils that customers say work wonders on their skin. Keep reading to shop them all.
These are the best face oils for anti-aging to shop now:
- Best Overall: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
- Best Dermatologist-Approved Option: Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
- Best for Oily Skin: The Ordinary Deciem 100 Organic Cold-Pressed Rosehip Seed Oil
- Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
- Best Option With Retinol: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Oil
- Best for Dry Skin: Herbivore Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil
- Best Organic Option: Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil
- Best Cruelty-Free Option: Farmacy Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil
- Best Affordable Option: Burt’s Bees Complete Nourishment Anti-Aging Facial Oil
- Best Splurge: La Mer The Renewal Oil
- Best for Inflammation: Now Solutions Sweet Almond Oil
- Best for Hyperpigmentation: Ren Clean Skincare Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Facial Oil
- Best CBD Option: Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD
- Best Body Oil: Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
Best Overall: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
With 88 percent of shoppers giving it a perfect five-star rating (out of over 6,500 reviews), this SkinCeuticals face oil is one of the most popular options available. The top-rated oil’s main ingredients are vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, which brighten and tighten skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Even better, once the product is absorbed by the skin, it works for up to 72 hours, so you don’t have to use it every day. One customer called it an “exceptional product” before adding, “I am afraid I can live without this product. My skin looks bright, plump, fresh and smooth. The price tag hurts but the results are worth it.”
Best Dermatologist-Approved Option: Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
Dr. Jaliman recommends this face oil by Trilogy because “the brand’s products are all-natural, and it’s certified organic. Plus, the rosehip oil contains antioxidants and fatty acids to help keep the skin plump.” Many shoppers love how moisturizing the product is, while others say it makes their wrinkles less noticeable. One wrote, “Trilogy certified organic rosehip oil has completely transformed my face. My pores, fine lines, and wrinkles are far less noticeable. My skin feels hydrated and ive been able to go out without wearing any foundation.”
Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
If your skin is prone to breakouts, thousands of Sephora customers recommend this Sunday Riley face oil that is infused with salicylic acid and tea tree oil to help clear clogged pores. The formula contains hexylresorcinol and licorice to brighten discolorations and even out complexion, plus milk thistle and cucumber seed oil to smooth out wrinkles. “Literally made by the hands of God herself,” raved one shopper. “This oil clears up old acne/pimple scars, new ones forming and even current breakouts. I get the most compliments on my skin when I use this and everyone from women to men ask me what my skincare routine is. This oil is a game changer!”
Best Option With Retinol: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Oil
“Retinol is perhaps the best-studied ingredient we have to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” said Dr. Zeichner, which is why he recommends this retinol-infused Neutrogena face oil. “It delivers a stabilized form of retinol in a hydrating base to minimize potential irritation. I typically recommend applying it at night, as it enhances cell turnover and repairs damage that occurs during the day,” he added. Shoppers love the drugstore product too, as they say, it diminished dark spots and left their skin looking smoother and younger-looking in just one week. “The change has been very noticeable. I look more youthful and less tired. There’s a glow to my face. Love this product,” wrote one customer.
Best for Dry Skin: Herbivore Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil
This Herbivore face oil is a great option for dry skin because it is specially formulated to hydrate skin, increase elasticity, and improve the look of fine lines. The vegan skincare essential is non-comedogenic, silicone-free, and fragrance-free, so you don’t have to worry about breakouts. Plus, it’s packed with fatty acids and antioxidants that will leave you with a soft and glowing complexion. One reviewer said, “At first I was skeptical about buying this oil, as it is very pricey and it’s a pretty small bottle. However, it is super hydrating and a little goes a long way. I love, love, love this oil. It has helped with keeping my skin fresh, firm and it has helped reduce my redness on my cheeks and chin.”
Best Organic Option: Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil
Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Health Priority oil for a reason. Not only does it help boost collagen production, the popular vitamin E oil also helps reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and the appearance of wrinkles. Reviewers love that the product absorbs quickly without leaving behind any sticky residue. “I’m in love with this product,” raved one. “I’ve noticed a definite lessening of the fine lines around my eyes, and my skin is left feeling soft and refreshed. Plus a little goes a long way, so even if the bottle is small, it's going to last me a while.”
Best for Oily Skin: The Ordinary Deciem 100 Organic Cold-Pressed Rosehip Seed Oil
Dr. Camp is a fan of The Ordinary’s rosehip seed oil because it’s made from a single multi-tasking ingredient, and its affordable price point makes it very accessible. While the product is safe to use on all skin types, shoppers with oily skin say it’s specifically helped their skin control oil production. The rosehip oil is also rich with fatty acids and vitamin A, which reduces signs of aging and helps increase skin regeneration. “LOVE this product,” wrote one customer. “I use it at night and lather on my face and neck. I have seen a huge decrease of age/sun spots and overall skin tone is better.”
Best Cruelty-Free Option: Farmacy Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil
If you prefer to shop cruelty-free beauty products, consider adding Farmacy’s face oil to your routine. Made with an innovative blend of honey, sea buckthorn, and a five-flower oil, the product nourishes and brightens skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines. In addition to being cruelty-free, the oil also has a Clean at Sephora seal, which means it is made without ingredients that Sephora shoppers say they don’t want in their skincare, including sulfates, parabens, phthalates. “My face looks absolutely gorgeous and hydrated when I wake up after using this the night before. You only need a pea-sized amount for your entire face—a little goes a long way. I get so many compliments on my skin,” wrote one reviewer.
Best Affordable Option: Burt’s Bees Complete Nourishment Anti-Aging Facial Oil
This anti-aging face oil from Burt’s Bees proves you don’t need to spend a ton of money on an effective skincare product. The budget-friendly pick is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that target wrinkles and discoloration while providing all-day hydration. It is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on all skin types, including sensitive skin. “My skin is very sensitive to change and this product caused no reaction,” wrote one shopper. “From the very first day of use, I noticed a big change in my skin. The small wrinkles around my eyes were almost completely gone! I have used lots of different eye products, some very expensive, and none have worked like this. It is amazing. My skin radiates all day. I receive lots of compliments on my skin. People can not believe my age.”
Best Splurge: La Mer The Renewal Oil
La Mer is known for producing top-of-the-line skincare products, and its anti-aging face oil is no different. The potent, multitasking formula hydrates skin, softens wrinkles, and leaves you with a glowing complexion. It’s definitely the priciest option on the list, but customers say you only need to use a few drops at a time, and it’s well worth the cost. One happy shopper wrote, “I was skeptical initially about trying this because a lot of products claim to brighten and help with fine lines and wrinkles. This stuff actually works, I woke up the next morning and my face looked so smooth and even. It felt like a baby’s bottom. I’ve been using it for the past eight months now and will definitely make it one of my staples. Love the smell too!”
Best for Inflammation: Now Solutions Sweet Almond Oil
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this Now Solutions almond oil because it is packed with fatty acids that help your skin retain moisture without clogging pores. Not only does it help tighten loose skin, but customers said it also soothes inflammation and reduces redness. “The stuff is amazing!” raved one customer. “I've been using it for several months and my skin looks radiant, is baby soft to touch, [reduces] visibility of fine lines, and is so moisturized.”
Best for Hyperpigmentation: Ren Clean Skincare Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil
If you want to get rid of age spots or other types of hyperpigmentation, check out this anti-aging oil from Ren Clean. Sephora shoppers love it because it brightens their dark spots, softens their wrinkles, and leaves their complexion looking more even and toned. One reviewer wrote, “so far so good. I've used it for a few weeks, my skin has less pigmentation and looks glowy in the morning.” Another said, “I’ve been using it since 2017, it's the best product I’ve seen for fine lines and lifting skin. I’m 41, and I’m telling you the results will speak for themselves.”
Best for Sensitive Skin: Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Facial Oil
Dr. Camp recommends this Drunk Elephant face oil because it contains a single ingredient and is rich in antioxidants—making it a great for people with sensitive skin. Thousands of Sephora shoppers are also fans of the Marula oil thanks to its light, non-greasy texture. In an independent consumer testing panel, 88 percent of users said their skin “appeared more youthful,” while 90 percent said their skin “felt rejuvenated and radiant with a healthy glow.” One customer raved, “I love this oil, I use it under moisturizer and it helps smooth out the fine lines and keeps my skin soft.”
Best CBD Option: Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD
This Josie Maran argan oil is packed with vitamin E and fatty acids that keep skin soft and hydrated, but its main ingredient is CBD-rich cannabis Sativa hemp extract, which can help calm skin and improve uneven texture. Not only does the face oil revive dull and dry skin, but shoppers say it also evened out their skin tone and reduced redness. “I am a licensed esthetician and am so picky about what goes on my skin and Josie’s products are amazing,” said one reviewer. “This one may be the best of the best! I am 55 and everyone thinks I’m 35. This product leaves my skin glowing, plump and juicy.”
Best Body Oil: Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
Don’t forget that the skin on your body can show signs of aging as well, so it’s just as important to invest in an anti-aging body oil like Tata Harper’s. The nourishing product hydrates skin and targets fine lines and wrinkles at the same time, so it’s no wonder that nearly 5,000 Sephora shoppers love it. “I am in my late 50s, and unfortunately, still like to sunbathe so my legs tend to be red and dry,” wrote one customer. “This product has taken away the redness, and makes my legs look firmer and more even textured. I use it once a day and a little goes a long way.!”