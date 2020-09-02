15 Anti-Aging Face Oils That Actually Work, According to Thousands of Beauty Lovers

sephora.com

If you’ve ever ventured into the world of anti-aging products, you probably already have a face cream (or two) that you use in your daily routine. But if you’re still seeing more signs of aging than you would like, it may be time to add an anti-aging face oil into your skincare regimen.

This is because face oils augment the skin’s sebaceous glands, which work to “seal in moisture, soften hair, and make skin feel smooth," says Brendan Camp, MD, a New York-based dermatologist. “They prevent the evaporation of water from the skin to keep it hydrated so that skin is plump and bouncy. Oils improve skin texture by smoothing out cracks and crevices.” The end result? Smoother and more youthful-looking skin.

If you’re worried that face oils may make your skin more oily, don’t be. “The right facial oil can help clear pores of excess sebum and reduce inflammation—which is one of the main causes of acne," says dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "The correct facial oil can help balance out your skin’s pH, and many of them have antibacterial properties and contain antioxidants which will improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and the overall texture of the skin.”

RELATED: 11 of the Best Cleansers for Sensitive Skin, According to Derms

When it comes to choosing an anti-aging face oil, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, recommends picking an oil based on your skincare needs. “If you have oily or acne-prone skin, stay away from oils with saturated fats because they can lead to breakouts,” he says. People who want to hydrate and improve the texture of their skin should choose an option that has rosehip oil in it, while those of us who want to tighten loose skin should opt for almond oil, which Dr. Jaliman says is rich in vitamin E.

While Dr. Zeichner says anti-aging face oils can be used in both the morning and evenings, Dr. Camp suggests you apply the oil right after washing your face, before applying sunscreens or moisturizers, since “the product placement should begin with the lightest or thinnest product and end with the heaviest or thickest.”

Ready to add one to your skincare routine? With these dermatologist guidelines in mind, we rounded up 15 top-rated anti-aging face oils that customers say work wonders on their skin. Keep reading to shop them all.

These are the best face oils for anti-aging to shop now:

Best Overall: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

With 88 percent of shoppers giving it a perfect five-star rating (out of over 6,500 reviews), this SkinCeuticals face oil is one of the most popular options available. The top-rated oil’s main ingredients are vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, which brighten and tighten skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Even better, once the product is absorbed by the skin, it works for up to 72 hours, so you don’t have to use it every day. One customer called it an “exceptional product” before adding, “I am afraid I can live without this product. My skin looks bright, plump, fresh and smooth. The price tag hurts but the results are worth it.”

$166, dermstore.com

View photos

Best Dermatologist-Approved Option: Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

Dr. Jaliman recommends this face oil by Trilogy because “the brand’s products are all-natural, and it’s certified organic. Plus, the rosehip oil contains antioxidants and fatty acids to help keep the skin plump.” Many shoppers love how moisturizing the product is, while others say it makes their wrinkles less noticeable. One wrote, “Trilogy certified organic rosehip oil has completely transformed my face. My pores, fine lines, and wrinkles are far less noticeable. My skin feels hydrated and ive been able to go out without wearing any foundation.”

Story continues