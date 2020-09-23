15 amazing pieces of Halloween decor you can get from Walmart

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you’re shopping for spooky accents for your own home or sending your friends a holiday care package, Walmart has great Halloween decor options for every space. Walmart is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable goods, so it should come as no surprise that you can get these great decorations without breaking the bank.

Here are some of the best Halloween decorations you can get at Walmart. If you're signed up for Walmart+, check your local store's site before going through Walmart's website—that way, you can get expedited shipping.

1. An incredible garland made from leaves

The best part? You can keep these leaves up after Halloween!

This autumnal garland is a perfect addition for any mantlepiece, bookshelf, or coffee table. Wind it around some black candles, thread it through the railing on the stairs—the options are limitless! The garland comes in two pieces for a total 13 feet of maple leaf goodness.

Reviewers warn that you may need to purchase more than two strands to fully cover your space. Make sure you measure before you buy!

Get the Coolmade 2 Pack Fall Maple Leaf Garland from Walmart for $15.99

2. Spooky wine labels for your virtual Halloween Happy Hour

These wine labels look great on any bottle.

If you're a fan of wine and need a holiday bar cart addition, these labels are perfect. Not only do they come in six unique creepy options, but they also make it a little easier to decorate with what’s readily available at home. If you've got friends you haven't seen recently—and they're big wine fans—consider sending these labels to them to bring a little holiday cheer to their table.

Get the Bewitching Halloween Wine Bottle Labels from Walmart for $10.98

3. Decorative pumpkin lights perfect for holiday flair

These pumpkin lights look great both inside and outside.

String lights can infuse a space with warmth, and these pumpkin string lights are perfect for a cozy Halloween look. You can store them in a hurricane vase or line the walls with Jack-o-lanterns—or use them as a picture-perfect backdrop for any spooky photos you need to take.

Get the TORCHSTAR 20 LEDs String Lights, Holiday Decorative Lights with 3D Flat Pumpkins from Walmart for $14.99

4. This incredibly creepy skull decanter

This decanter is just as spooky with or without liquid.

Who says decor can’t be functional? If you have a bar cart that could use some new additions, this decanter is a perfect spooky staple that can hold up to 33 ounces of your favorite liquor. Channel some Indiana Jones vibes while pouring autumnal cocktails.

If you're not a big drinker, fill the decanter with water dyed red or purple for an extra spooky Halloween decoration.