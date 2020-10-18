15 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the rush of news, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that ended Friday.

Check them out below.

Above: Residents of the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya, form a human chain to pass water to extinguish a fire that gutted shantees in the Maranatha area of the sprawling slum that started at dusk Wednesday. (Gordwin Odhiambo/AFP via Getty Images)

A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Friday.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett exits the Senate Judiciary Committee after testifying Monday at a confirmation hearing on her nomination to become an sssociate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Andreas Alfaro, dressed as Spider-Man, hangs from a rope off the side of a building in Chinatown in New York City on Thursday.

