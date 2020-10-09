15 amazing pet Halloween costumes you need to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You really can’t go wrong when it comes to choosing a Halloween costume for your fur babies. Whether you want your animal pal to look funny or scary, we can all agree that whatever you choose, it will be entertaining. There are dozens of great costumes out there for dogs and cats, but don’t fret, pet parents who have other animals as pets such as Guinea pigs, bunnies, turtles, and other reptiles—we’ve found some cool costumes for you as well.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Turn your dog into a Reindeer

View photos Rudolph the red-nose doggy. More

You might think it’s too early to even think about the rest of the winter holidays, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss an opportunity to dress your dog up as a reindeer. At the very least you’ll get a lot of wear out of it, and you’ll have some great pictures for your holiday cards.

Reviewers say the snood is comfortable, functional, and absolutely adorable on their little pups.

Get the ZooSnoods Reindeer Dog Snood from Etsy for $20

2. Fall in love with a Wonder Dog (or Cat)

View photos It's a bird, it's a plane, it's your animal with a cape. More

Unleash your pet’s inner Wonder Woman with this cute and festive costume. It’s suitable for both cats and small dogs which makes this the perfect option for those who might have both for pets. Your pets will be ready to show their world their true identity. We tested and loved this outfit, but recommend sizing down.

Get the Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman from Chewy for $11.99

3. Dress up like Old Macdonald

View photos These aren't just any regular jeans. More

Picture your pup in these adorable jean overalls. They come in both yellow and red options, and a range of sizes, perfect for pups of all shapes. These overalls work perfectly for Halloween, but look just as great if you're looking to outfit your pup in cute fall clothes for the autumn.

Get the Two-toned Striped Hoodie Pet Denim Overalls from Pat Pat for $7.99

4. Give your reptile some bunny ears

View photos Your pet doesn't need to be furry to be cute. More

Why should dog and cat lovers have all the fun during Halloween? Your reptile deserves some lovable costumes, too. If you don't mind expanding your search a bit, you'll find that Etsy has plenty of options for your scaly pet. The costumes are handmade so your pet can get the ideal fit.

This particular set of bunny ears secures around your reptile's chin and features bendable ears. And the best part? It comes with a fluffy matching tail.

Get the Reptile Floppy Ear Bunny from Etsy for $16.49