15 Affordable H&M Home Pieces For A Spring Refresh

Every homebody, decor enthusiast and DIYer worth their Pinterest board knows and loves H&M Home. Purveyor of great basket storage, chic Scandi designs and the best cushion cases on the high street, it’s a must for anyone wanting a home refresh on a budget.



But who has the time to scroll through the thousands of products on offer? Us, apparently (you can thank us later). Ahead, we've picked out the best 15 pieces available at H&M Home right now, all for under £35.



From savvy storage solutions to cool, abstract decor, we’ve got the top picks for every room in your home. These are pieces that will instantly refresh and upgrade your space, for less.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

A simple but effective upgrade to your tablescape.



H&M Home Round Jute Table Mat, $, available at H&M Home

A bold and dramatic addition to any dining table, sideboard or mantelpiece.



H&M Home Metal Candlestick, $, available at H&M Home

A pop of colour, texture and pattern will make your sofa a statement.



H&M Home Embroidered Cushion Cover, $, available at H&M Home

Rather than spending £££ on expensive candles, opt for a statement holder like this. Then all you need to do is stock up on tealights.



H&M Home Glass Tealight Holder, $, available at H&M Home

Working from home and finding your desk is getting cluttered? Hang one of these on the wall for all those loose papers, notebooks and stationery.



H&M Home Seagrass Basket, $, available at H&M Home

All this statement candle holder needs is a simple taper. It's a piece of art in itself.



H&M Home Ceramic Candlestick, $, available at H&M Home

Why settle for a plain old terracotta pot when you can opt for a textured design like this?



H&M Home Bubbled Plant Pot, $, available at H&M Home

Blank wall? A couple of these picture shelves can house your print collection, plants and decor.



H&M Home Wooden Picture Shelf, $, available at H&M Home

Hide dirty laundry in plain sight.



H&M Home Cotton Storage Basket, $, available at H&M Home

We love plant pots that double up as artwork.



H&M Home Stoneware Vase, $, available at H&M Home

All you need is a frame and you have yourself a stunning piece of wall art.



H&M Home Poster, $, available at H&M Home

Got a coffee table book you love? Why not keep it on display – it'll become a piece of decor and talking point in one.



H&M Home Wooden Book Stand, $, available at H&M Home

Pattern and colour taking your simple sofa to the next level.



H&M Home Tufted Cotton Cushion Cover, $, available at H&M Home

A pop of lilac for your desk.



H&M Home Metal Table Lamp, $, available at H&M Home

BRB, going to hide all our basic plant pots in boho-chic rattan baskets.



H&M Home Large Rattan Plant Pot, $, available at H&M Home

