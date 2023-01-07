15%of this Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Forrest Norrod, for US$4.1m worth of shares, at about US$102 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$63.96. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Forrest Norrod was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Advanced Micro Devices Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Advanced Micro Devices insiders own about US$547m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Advanced Micro Devices Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Advanced Micro Devices insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

