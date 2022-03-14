15 adorable baby Easter outfits for boys and girls

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls.
There are few things cuter than seeing a tiny one all dressed up in their Sunday best for Easter. The bunny and chick and spring-themed motifs that are so iconic for the holiday are adorable enough on their own—but put a smiling baby in them and the cute-o-meter just went off the charts.

Here are some of our favorite Easter outfits for the small set that will have your little bunnies picture perfect for the holiday. Hop on through our favorite picks for baby and toddler looks that are truly egg-cellent for Easter.

1. A bunny-eared romper

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: These bunny ears are too much.
They’ll be cozy all day in these cuddly bunny-themed Easter pajamas. While they are technically made for sleeping, they’ll look adorable any time of day in this waffle-weave one-piece. This footless romper is easily zipped up, comes in an array of colors, and you can either get it in a cotton or fleece blend.

Get the Simplee Kids Unisex Romper at Amazon for $23.99

2. A ruffled romper

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A ruffled onesie
From the ruffled cap-sleeves to the ruched and ribboned waistline, this snap-bottom one-piece is loaded with festive flair. We love the range of prints that are offered in this romper, from adorable blue bunnies to spring-time motifs.

Get the Lamuusaa Infant Easter Bunny Romper at Amazon starting at $6.99

3. A fluffy knit one-piece

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A onsie with a fluffle of bunnies!
Did you know that a group of bunnies is called a fluffle? Well, your little one will be a perfectly snuggly addition to any fluffle in this soft sweater romper. Perfect for Easter or any time they want to get their fluff on.

Get the Baby Bunny Sweater Romper at Janie & Jack for $37.49 with code FRIENDS25

4. A floral dress for any occasion

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A throwback pinafore-style dress
This sateen floral dress will have them looking sweet on Easter Sunday—or any Sunday. The matching bloomer cover will have them looking demure, no matter where their crawling or toddling may take them.

Get the Carter’s Flora Sateen Dress at Kohl’s for $26.61 with code ENJOY15

5. A sweet seersucker top

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A dapper seersucker one-piece top
We are swooning over the sweet seersucker print and the bunny motif of this piece. It looks fancy but it is machine washable, and the one-piece snap bottom makes it easy to pull over the head for easy dress-up.

Get the Seersucker Easter Top at Amazon for $16.50

6. A swingy jersey dress

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: An Easter bunny-covered jersey dress
For the little one that’s on the move, this ruffle trim jersey dress is comfortable, washable and looks just as cute being napped in as it does when toddled around in.

Get the Ruffle-Trim Jersey Dress at H&M for $4.99

7. A Peep-worthy set

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A marshmallow Peeps-inspired set
It could be argued that marshmallow Peeps are the reason for the season. They may be too little to eat those sugary treats, but they’ll look just as sweet in this Peeps-inspired print two-piece.

Get the Peeps Peachy Dot Easter Set at Etsy for $13

8. A smart shirt for the holiday

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A smart-looking shirt with an fun bunny print
This adorable poplin shirt will have them looking festive and brainy all at the same time! The cute bespectacled bunny-print is perfect for the future brainiac or hipster.

Get the Bunny Poplin Shirt at Janie & Jack for $24.30 with code FRIENDS25

9. A voluminous tulle dress

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: Subtle Easter bunnies adorn this tulle dress.
This incredibly festive dress is just right to make them the centerpiece of any photo. The light pink bunny motif is subtle but the voluminous tulle and the back bow really make a statement.

Get the Baby Bunny Toile Dress at Janie & Jack for $38.99 with code FRIENDS25

10. A fuzzy little bunnied romper

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A fuzzy buttoned romper with a fuzzy Easter bunny tale
We can’t get enough of this gender-neutral romper. It comes in a wide range of colors and prints to compliment your little cutie.

Get the Easter Bunny Sleeveless Knit Romper at Amazon starting at $8.99

11. A two-piece set for little movers

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: This two-piece Easter outfit is just right for babies on the move.
This leggings and dress combo will keep them cozy in colder climates and it’s just right for new crawlers and toddlers. The pink bunny motif will have them smiling and the organic cotton blend will feel soft and gentle on their delicate skin.

Get the Baby Easter Dress & Legging Set In Organic Cotton at Hanna Andersson for $58

12. A one-piece in spring-themed stripes

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A sweet seersucker romper
We are suckers for this seersucker one-piece. Lightweight and breezy, this is an easy piece to have them looking Easter-ready.

Get the Baby Bunny Seersucker Romper at Janie & Jack for $33.75 with code FRIENDS25

13. A poplin shirt to wear right through summer

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: A poplin shirt that will get loads of wear right through summer
This shirt’s beautiful floral print is perfect for their Easter best, but it’s so versatile it’ll look great any time they are ready to look sharp. The collar buttons, breezy fabric and chest pocket help make them look extra dapper.

Get the Toddler Boys Floral Poplin Shirt at Janie & Jack for $28.50 with code FRIENDS25

14. A pretty dress with a classy coat

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: These jacket and dress combo sets are just so classic.
They’ll be a showstopper in one of these classic dress and jacket pairings. Both elegant and sweet all at the same time, these sets are perfect for really adding an air of tastefulness to their day.

Get the Bonnie Jean Girls’ Easter Dress and Jacket set at Amazon starting at $24

15. A pink pairing for a dapper dude

Baby Easter outfits for boys and girls: This pink set is both daring and dapper.
Who says boys don’t wear pink? They’ll look super stylish in this suspendered set that looks perfectly springy in this festive hue.

Get the Baby Boy Blue Suspendered Short Set at Amazon for $29.90

