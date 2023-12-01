15 abandoned dogs rescued from stolen U-Haul at Oregon truck stop, police say

Oregon State Police rescued several abandoned dogs from the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Thanksgiving Day.

Police in Oregon say they rescued 15 abandoned dogs from a stolen U-Haul truck at a truck stop on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a Love's Truck Stop in Klamath Falls on Nov. 23 for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, where they found a U-Haul truck that had been abandoned in the parking lot for about two days.

When police arrived, they could hear barking from the back of the closed truck. An investigation revealed the truck had been reported stolen and police obtained a search warrant for the truck.

In the back of the truck, troopers found seven cages with 15 abandoned dogs, including several puppies. According to police, the dogs had been "severely neglected" but were all found alive.

Police said the dogs had been abandoned in the back of the truck since Nov. 20.

Troopers were able to locate two suspects in connection with the stolen U-Haul: David Eugene McMillion, 50, and Lisa Annette Weeks, 39. McMillion and Weeks were both arrested on charges that include animal abandonment and animal neglect.

Police said they found an additional ten dogs when they brought the suspects into custody. All 25 dogs were turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter for evaluation and care.

One puppy tested positive for canine parvo and all of the dogs at the shelter are currently quarantined and once they are medically cleared, the dogs will be available for adoption.

The animal shelter told police it has already received dozens of adoption applications for the dogs.

