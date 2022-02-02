This 14k gold-plated necklace is over 85% off — and it arrives in time for Valentine’s Day

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finding affordable gold-plated jewelry is rare — but finding a beautiful piece that’s on super sale is even rarer. So whether you love gold jewelry or are in need of a great Valentine’s Day gift, Nordstrom Rack has an amazing deal for you.

Right now, the ADORNIA 14K Gold Plated Paperclip Chain Heart Pendant Necklace is an eye-popping 87% off. Originally retailing for $156, this beautiful necklace is on sale now for less than $20, saving you more than $130.

One of the best things about this necklace is that the dainty heart pendant is removable. This means you can wear the paperclip chain by itself if you’re after a more minimal look. The chain is also fully adjustable, so you can wear it at its full length of 25 inches or shorten it to your liking.

This design also looks beautiful when layered with other necklaces, and reviewers can’t seem to get enough of the versatile piece.

One happy Nordstrom Rack customer shared, “I love this necklace. The chain and the heart pendant are super high quality. Highly recommend it!” Another called the design the “heart chain of my dreams. Exactly as pictured. Absolutely LOVE.”

Plus, if you order this necklace today, Nordstrom Rack says that it will arrive between Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, giving you more than enough time to wrap it up for your Valentine. And at a price this affordable, we have a feeling this necklace is bound to sell out fast, so don’t wait to add this style to your cart!

Are you still looking for more wallet-friendly jewelry? Don’t worry — ADORNIA has a ton of pretty pieces on sale on Nordstrom Rack’s website right now.

If you liked this article, check out this bedside radio alarm clock that has a wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker built in.

