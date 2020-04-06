This $148 Dress Is a Great Dupe for Meghan Markle’s $1,800 One

When it comes to celebrity style we all want to copy, Meghan Markle definitely tops the list. The Duchess of Sussex has an enviable wardrobe most of us could only dream of — and with a price tag that most of us could never afford. For instance: that little black dress by Emilia Wickstead that she wore while visiting Dublin with Prince Harry in July 2018. The dress, with its wide straps, square neckline, and mid-calf hem, looked gorgeous on Markle — but it also comes with a price tag of about $1,800. Not quite within our budget.

However, it’s possible to find dresses that emulate Markle’s for a much cheaper price. For instance, the Reformation Cassi dress in black is a great dupe for Markle’s Emilia Wickstead dress — and it’s just $148.

The Reformation dress isn’t an exact copy, but it looks very similar. It’s a midi dress, but Reformation’s version has a thigh slit and is made from a ribbed knit material, while Markle’s is made of a textured cloqué material. Still, both dresses have similar thick straps and square necklines, and both are looks you can easily dress up or down. If you pair the Reformation dress with a black belt and sling-back heels like Markle did, you’ll end up with the same simple, elegant look.

Buy It! Cassi Dress, $148; reformation.com

Markle has a history of wearing dresses by Reformation, so you’re just swapping one Duchess-approved brand for another. During her royal tour of Africa in 2018, she wore two dresses and a jean jacket by the brand, and in December 2019, she was spotted with Prince Harry in Australia wearing Reformation’s Pineapple dress. Clearly, she’s a fan.

The dress is available in sizes XS to XL and also comes in a brick red shade. Shop it on Reformation’s site before word of its similarity gets out.

