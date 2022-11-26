145+ best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022: Save hundreds on Apple, TVs, more

Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas and Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on air purifiers, Levi's, Oral-B, and more.
Shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on air purifiers, Levi's, Oral-B, and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 6:55 p.m. EST: We’re bringing you the best Black Friday deals on Amazon as we head into the latter half of Black Friday 2022. Check back here often as we continue to bring you the top deals across the web. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed

It's finally Black Friday 2022 and there are tons of massive deals and discounts to be had at Amazon. During this massive sales event, we've already found epic price drops on everything from advanced robot vacuums to VR headsets. With thousands of discounts in hundreds of categories, if you're in the market for a deal, the Amazon Black Friday event is your chance to save big.

Shop at Amazon

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 170+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

10 best Black Friday Amazon deals 

Save on Apple Airpods, Meta Quest VR, iRobot, and more

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200)

  4. $100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL

  5. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $29.94 (Save $20)

  6. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother for $225 ($44)

  7. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  8. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)

  9. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  10. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)

10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100 

Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier

Snag top-rated products at affordable prices during the Amazon Black Friday 2022 event.
Snag top-rated products at affordable prices during the Amazon Black Friday 2022 event.

  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)

  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)

  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95.62 (Save $44.38)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $54.97 with on-page coupon (Save $55.02)

  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.

Shop TV Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on HP, Samsung and more

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.
Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.

►More: Save big on gaming laptop Black Friday deals—Alienware, Razer Blade, and Victus are $600 off

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Pick up must-have Apple Airpods, iPads, and Apple TVs at Amazon during Black Friday
Pick up must-have Apple Airpods, iPads, and Apple TVs at Amazon during Black Friday

Best Amazon Device deals

Deals on Alexa, Fire, and Kindle devices

Save big on smart home and streaming devices from Amazon this Black Friday.
Save big on smart home and streaming devices from Amazon this Black Friday.

Shop Amazon device Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Save on Meta, Nintendo and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon
Score big on gaming deals at Amazon

Shop gaming Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday headphone and earbud deals

Deals on Sony, Beats and more 

Save big on headphones from Sony, Beats and more during the Amazon Black Friday event.
Save big on headphones from Sony, Beats and more during the Amazon Black Friday event.

Shop headphone and earbud Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday toy and game deals

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.
Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.

►More: Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Black Friday

Shop toy and game Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

Shop kitchen Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday home & garden deals

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Shop these Amazon home deals.
Shop these Amazon home deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.

Shop smart home Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday clothing deals

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save big on stylish fashion finds.
Save big on stylish fashion finds.

Shop clothing Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.
The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

Shop beauty Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.
Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

Best Amazon Black Friday mattress deals

Deals on Zinus, Casper, Nectar and more

Shop deals on mattresses from Casper, Nectar and more on Amazon
Shop deals on mattresses from Casper, Nectar and more on Amazon

Shop mattress Black Friday deals

►More: Save up to $880 during Black Friday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Casper

Best Amazon Black Friday furniture deals

Deals on mattresses, tables and more

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

Shop furniture Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).

Shop at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple Airpod Pros, Meta Quest 2, more

Latest Stories

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous