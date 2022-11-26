145+ best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022: Save hundreds on Apple, TVs, more
Updated 6:55 p.m. EST: We’re bringing you the best Black Friday deals on Amazon as we head into the latter half of Black Friday 2022. Check back here often as we continue to bring you the top deals across the web. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
It's finally Black Friday 2022 and there are tons of massive deals and discounts to be had at Amazon. During this massive sales event, we've already found epic price drops on everything from advanced robot vacuums to VR headsets. With thousands of discounts in hundreds of categories, if you're in the market for a deal, the Amazon Black Friday event is your chance to save big.
10 best Black Friday Amazon deals
Save on Apple Airpods, Meta Quest VR, iRobot, and more
$100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $29.94 (Save $20)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother for $225 ($44)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)
10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100
Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)
Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95.62 (Save $44.38)
MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $54.97 with on-page coupon (Save $55.02)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals
Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $99.99 (Save $70)
Hisense A4 Series HD Smart Android TV from $124 (Save $21.99 to $45.99)
TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $300)
Sony 55-Inch X80K 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $578 (Save $171.99)
Hisense 65-Inch U7H 4K QLED Google TV for $698 (Save $351.99)
LG 65-Inch Class QNED80 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $796.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $897.99 (Save $50)
LG 55-Inch evo C2 Series Class OLED Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $50)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets
Save on HP, Samsung and more
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i - 2022 - Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop for $270 (Save $160)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H for $550 (Save $350)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $548.74 (Save $151.25 to $157.09)
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H for $695 (Save $285)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 14-inch dual-screen laptop for $800 (Save $300)
MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3070 for $1,099 (Save $500)
Razer Blade 14 AMD Gaming Laptop with RTX 3080 is $2,000 (Save $800)
Best Amazon Black Friday Apple deals
Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks
$100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)
Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $499.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40 to $99.01)
Apple 2022 13.6-Inch MacBook Air from $1,049 (Save $110 to $150)
Best Amazon Device deals
Deals on Alexa, Fire, and Kindle devices
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $110)
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP
Anker Portable Charger PowerCore 20100mAh for $39.99 (Save $16)
BLUEAIR DustMagnet 5410i Air Purifier for $199.99 (Save $200)
Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals
Save on Meta, Nintendo and more
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)
Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) and 3 Month Switch Online Individual Membership for $299.99 (Save $67.50)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB for $349.99 (Save $50)
SAMSUNG 32-Inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms G-Sync 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,072.99 (Save $227)
Best Amazon Black Friday headphone and earbud deals
Deals on Sony, Beats and more
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)
JBL Tune 230 Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.95 (Save $50)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $68 (Save $81.99)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones from $69.95 (Save $50)
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (Save $200)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $50.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday toy and game deals
Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 (Save $4.49)
Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig STEM Science Kit for $12.97 (Save $7.02)
Click N’ Play Toy Purse for little girls for $15.97 (Save $9.02)
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope for $33.99 (Save $21)
Baby Einstein Patch’s 5-in-1 Color Playspace for $45.99 (Save $25)
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster for $78.52 (Save $20.74)
Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals
Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Knife Block for $89.99 (Save $25)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother for $153.30 ($115.70)
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $335.95 (Save $84)
All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $622.12 (Save $807.82)
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine for $1,037.95 (Save $62)
Best Amazon Black Friday home & garden deals
Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats for $13.99 (Save $16)
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (Six Pack) for $35.99 (Save $7.76)
MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $54.97 with on-page coupon (Save $55.02)
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $59.98 (Save $19.99)
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $89 (Save $34)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)
Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $299 (Save $300)
Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals
Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids for $32.88 (Save $27.11)
Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
Best Amazon Black Friday clothing deals
Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for $63.99 (Save $16)
Ckikiou Womens Lightweight Boat Neck Dolman Batwing Sleeve Pullover for $22.99 (Save $45)
Hanes Men’s Beefy Long Sleeve Three-Button Henley from $11.59 (Save up to $8.41)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $17.50 (Save up to $17.50)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear from $17.91 (Save up to $35.05)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $33.48 (Save up to $36.02)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot for $64.95 (Save $25.04)
Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95.78 (Save $44.22)
Best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals
Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 from $29.09 (Save $40.90)
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720, Hair Removal for Women for $74.94 (Save $25)
LANEIGE Cream Skin 2-in-1 Amino Acid Rich Toner & Moisturizer for $23.10 (Save $9.90)
Drybar Super Lemon Drop Detangling Hair Brush for $16 (Save $4)
Best Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals
Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B
Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes for $15.99 with on-page coupon (Save $10.91)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $31.99 to $32.46)
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $29.94 (Save $20)
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Hardshell Spinner Suitcase Set for $167.99 (Save $132)
DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for $169.99 with on-screen coupon (Save $59)
Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership for $349.99 (Save $150)
Best Amazon Black Friday mattress deals
Deals on Zinus, Casper, Nectar and more
Olee Sleep 10 Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Twin Mattress for $193.82 (Save $44.81)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Plush Queen Hybrid Mattress for $249.99 (Save $227)
Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 12 Inch CertiPUR-US Certified Hybrid Queen Pocket Spring Mattress for $289 (Save $244)
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $299.99 (Save $69.01)
ZINUS 10 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $342 (Save $207)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch King Foam Memory Mattress for $399.99 (Save $318)
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 14 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $426.39 (Save $123.60)
Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $669 (Save $230)
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid King Mattress for $1,571.25 (Save $523.75)
Best Amazon Black Friday furniture deals
Deals on mattresses, tables and more
Mind Reader Alloy Collection Metal Coat Tree with 11 Hooks from $24 (Save $4.50 to $5.99)
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf from $30.78 (Save $29.93 to $39.21)
Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman for $101.16 (Save $33.65)
Origami Folding Kitchen Cart on Wheels from $139.99 (Save $10)
MONOMI Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $187.69 (Save $112.30)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.
How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?
Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.
Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).
