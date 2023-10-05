The 144 Best Shoes From the Spring 2024 Runways

For Spring 2024, designers delivered shoes in what feels like just about every style and aesthetic. In Paris, Acne Studios revealed wedges with a disco-like design, while Balmain debuted sparkly and sculptural statement heels (that actually look walkable). Milan, something of a shoe capital, was filled with sexy heels that are sure to be bestsellers by Gucci, Ferragamo, Tom Ford and more. London brought everything from embellished Crocs by Simone Rocha to nostalgic Uggs at Ashley Williams. In New York, Jonathan Cohen announced a thrilling collaboration with Larroudé, which spans slides and knee-high boots, while Sandy Liang expanded her ballet-flat offering.

Suffice it to say, Fashionista is excited for the range of footwear hitting stores next season, with the spirit of Carrie Bradshaw herself. Click through to see Fashionista's favorite Spring 2024 shoes, organized by city.

Best shoes of New York Fashion Week

3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 21 images of this gallery on the original article

Best shoes of London Fashion Week

Bora Aksu Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 23 images of this gallery on the original article

Best shoes of Milan Fashion Week

Antonio Marras Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 47 images of this gallery on the original article

Best shoes of Paris Fashion Week

Acne Studios Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 53 images of this gallery on the original article

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way does this affect our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.