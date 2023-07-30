1400 UK firms members of diversity scheme that played part in Nigel Farage account closure

Peter Flavel, the former chief executive of Coutts, who was forced to resign in relation to Nigel Farage’s accounts being closed - PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

More than 1,400 British companies are members of a corporate diversity scheme which played a part in Coutts’ thinking about whether to close Nigel Farage’s bank account.

B Corp - a network which originated in the United States but which now counts 1,447 members headquartered in the UK - urges its corporate members to stand against “all forms of oppression” and “dismantle racist systems, policies, practices, and ideologies”.

The scheme provides a certification for businesses which meet “high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability”, with Coutts joining in 2021.

Coutts’ accreditation was achieved under chief executive Peter Flavel, who was forced to resign last week in relation to the scandal of Mr Farage’s accounts being closed.

Nigel Farage with his Coutts bank card

The dossier which Mr Farage obtained from Coutts under a subject access request cites the bank’s B Corp membership among a list of potential reasons for closing his account.

Under a subheading of “Climate Change/B CORPS/ Carbon Net Zero”, it states: “the comments uncovered are not in line with banks [sic] view on the above.”

It goes on: “He does have strongly and in many cases controversial, publicly held views on many aspects of policy, particularly climate & race, and although no legal or other censure has occurred it is clear they do not align with our purpose”.

A note then adds: “Cannot see any strong rationale to exit”.

‘Too scared not to sign up’

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Farage compared B Corp to the controversy over organisations signing up with Stonewall, the LGBTQ charity.

“You’ve got B Corp, you’ve got Stonewall employment guidelines, a whole host of these things,” he said. “And it seems that the corporates are too scared not to sign up, because if they don’t, they get the Twitter mob attacking them.

“A small but active minority of a few 100,000 people are going around bullying corporate companies, be they banks, be they advertising agencies. It really is the rule of the bully.”

In its 2022 B Corp impact report, Coutts said: “Being the first UK-headquartered private bank to become B Corp-certified has been one of our proudest moments – in a real sense, evidencing our purpose in action.”

In a blog published in April about how an “inclusive culture can help build greater change in businesses and markets”, Mr Flavel extolled the benefits of being a B Corp, arguing it led to “better relations and positive positioning with clients, customer bases and markets”.

On its own website, B Lab UK - the body which confers accreditation - says it adheres to the principles of ‘JEDI’ - Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

“As a global network, B Lab stands against all forms of oppression, including racism, transphobia, classism, sexism, and xenophobia,” it says.

‘Dismantle racist systems’

“We commit to focused and sustained action to dismantle racist systems, policies, practices, and ideologies within ourselves and our networks.

“As we continue to learn about injustice, we embrace radical reorientation of our consciousness and will listen to the voices of Black, Brown, Indigenous, and marginalised peoples to catalyse equitable outcomes for all.”

In a blog posted in May, B Lab UK said it supported a change to the Companies Act to legally require company directors to “consistently align the interests of wider society and the environment with shareholder returns”.

When asked for its reaction to the de-banking of Mr Farage and whether they viewed it as ethical, B Lab UK told the Telegraph: “As a member of the B Corp community, we expect Coutts to uphold high standards of social and environmental impact and lead by example within the UK banking sector.

“B Corps should act in accordance with regulation and industry best practice.”

It added: “We support the protection of freedom of expression.”

