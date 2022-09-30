Here are 14 ways SC residents can help Hurricane Ian victims
Dozens of charities have mobilized to help victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which made landfall just north of Captiva and off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday. Almost 2 million people remained without power Friday.
In South Carolina, Ian made landfall shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. The American Red Cross of South Carolina opened shelters in Ridgeland and Charleston. They are located at Ridgeland High School, 250 Jaguar Trail, and Dunston Elementary School, 1825 Remount Road.
The Red Cross said people seeking shelter should bring bedding, clothing, medications, your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other “lovey” and an emergency kit.
For information on shelters or to make a donation go to redcross.org. or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). The shelters are free and accessible to people with disabilities.
Here’s how you can help the millions of people impacted by the hurricane.
GoFundMe — For immediate emergency relief and long term recovery, the website has links to dozens of individuals who need help and organizations that want to help. The fundraisers have been verified by GoFundMe, which says their Trust and Safety team will update with more as they are verified. Donate
Florida Disaster Fund — The State of Florida’s official private fund, which joins with various private and public agencies to, in turn, help communities recover from natural disasters. Donate.
American Red Cross — Offering shelter for people in 260 facilities in Florida and seeking blood donations for the injured. The Red Cross said more than 33,000 people sought refuge Wednesday and many more were expected in coming days. The agency also expects to help in other states, including South Carolina, in the path of Hurricane Ian. Donate call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
AmeriCares — collecting funds to help community organizations deliver medicine, medical supplies and emergency support. Donate.
Save The Children — will donate child-focused supplies, including water, hygiene kits, diapers and other life-saving supplies. Donate.
Catholic Charities — Donations will provide support such as shelter, food and other humanitarian needs. 100 percent of the funds raised will go toward helping victims, the charity said. Donate
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation — special fund specifically for Hurricane Ian victims. 100 percent of money raised goes to victims. Donate
The Collaboratory, formerly Southwest Florida Community Foundation — collecting funds to support Southwest Florida nonprofits. Donate
All Hands and Hearts — initially plans to provide help with chain-saw work, mucking, gutting and roof tarping to help communities rebuild. Donate
Florida Rising — works in underserved communities with a coalition of organizations to provide disaster relief and recovery. Donate
Feeding Florida — coordinating with food banks across the state to provide food to victims of the hurricane. Donate
Farm Share — takes leftover fruits and vegetables from farms and distributes them to people across the state. The organization said it was sending truckloads of food and supplies to Floridians. Donate
Convoy of Hope — Missouri-based nonprofit delivers supplies to Hurricane Ian victims. Donate
Trucks with Room to Spare — nonprofit trucking group that partners with a volunteer-run disaster-relief organization to collect and deliver supplies. Donations will support fuel and other costs incurred by drivers Donate