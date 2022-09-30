Here are 14 ways SC residents can help Hurricane Ian victims

Dozens of charities have mobilized to help victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which made landfall just north of Captiva and off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday. Almost 2 million people remained without power Friday.

In South Carolina, Ian made landfall shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. The American Red Cross of South Carolina opened shelters in Ridgeland and Charleston. They are located at Ridgeland High School, 250 Jaguar Trail, and Dunston Elementary School, 1825 Remount Road.

The Red Cross said people seeking shelter should bring bedding, clothing, medications, your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other “lovey” and an emergency kit.

For information on shelters or to make a donation go to redcross.org. or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). The shelters are free and accessible to people with disabilities.

Here’s how you can help the millions of people impacted by the hurricane.