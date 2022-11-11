14 Types of Payments You May Have Received in 2022 That Aren’t Taxable

John Csiszar
·3 min read
FG Trade / iStock.com
FG Trade / iStock.com

Even though federal tax rates in the United States are relatively low compared with many countries in the world, Americans often feel like they are overtaxed. No matter what type of money may come in, it may feel as if there’s no way to avoid the government from taking its cut.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

The truth, however, is that there are many types of payments you may receive that are actually tax-free. As tax season begins coming into view, it pays to look at the money you’ve received throughout 2022 and start determining which payments are taxable and which are not. Here’s a quick list of the main types of payments you may have received that you can keep all to yourself.

Inherited Money

Money you receive from an inheritance is always tax-free, at least on the federal level. Six states — Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland — do have their own inheritance taxes, but in many cases they only apply to multi-million-dollar estates.

In extremely rare circumstances, very large bequests may trigger a federal estate tax, but that is not paid by the recipient.

Life Insurance Death Benefits

The death benefit portion of any life insurance proceeds you may receive are tax-exempt. However, if you receive any interest payments, those may be taxable.

Municipal Bond Income

One of the primary reasons investors purchase municipal bonds is that their interest is federally tax-free. It’s also typically tax-exempt for residents of the state of issue.

Child Support

Payments for child support aren’t deductible for the payer, thus they are not taxable to the recipient.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do if You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Disaster Aid

If you received any disaster relief from the government — typically in the form of FEMA disaster grants — that money is not taxable.

Gifts

Gifts are always tax-free to the recipient. If the amount of the gift exceeds certain limits, however, the benefactor may be liable for gift tax.

Proceeds From the Sale of a Principal Residence (Up to a Certain Amount)

If you sell a principal residence that you have lived in for at least two of the past five years, you won’t have to pay any taxes on capital gains of up to $250,000 for an individual or $500,000 for a married couple filing jointly. Excess gains, or those that don’t meet the holding period requirements, are taxed as ordinary capital gains.

Roth IRA Distributions

Qualified Roth distributions are tax-free. A qualified distribution generally must occur after age 59 ½ and more than five years after the first contribution was made to the account. Distributions due to death or disability also qualify.

Disability Insurance Payments

The federal government doesn’t tax any payments you may receive from disability insurance that you pay for yourself. However, if your employer pays for some or all of your insurance, then those amounts are considered taxable income. Workers’ compensation payments, however, are tax-free.

Social Security Benefits (Below Certain Limits)

In reality, between 50% and 85% of most Social Security distributions are actually taxable. But if you earn below certain limits, your benefits will be tax-free. For 2022, those limits are $25,000 for singles and $32,000 for joint filers.

HSA Distributions (for Qualified Expenses)

Qualified Health Savings Account distributions that are used to pay qualifying medical expenses are tax-free. However, if you use money in your HSA for any other purpose, you’ll have to pay both ordinary income tax on the payout and a 20% penalty.

Alimony Payments

Alimony payments used to be taxable to the recipient, but that all changed in 2019. Under the new law, alimony payments made under divorce or separation instruments executed after Dec. 31, 2018 are neither deductible by the payer nor taxable to the recipient.

Employer-Provided Adoption Expenses

If your employer provides assistance with your adoption expenses, those payments are not taxable.

Welfare Payments

Welfare payments are not taxable to recipients.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Types of Payments You May Have Received in 2022 That Aren’t Taxable

Latest Stories

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada ousted by Switzerland at Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday. Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic in the opener, before Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez dropped a 6-0, 7-5 straight-set decision to Belinda Bencic. "Today was super up-and-down," Andreescu said after her match. "I fought as hard as I could. "I felt like I could have play

  • Auston Matthews does not need to fight

    Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.&nbsp;

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Huskies heading back to Hardy Cup final, but hopes of all-Sask. finals dashed by Bisons' loss

    The University of Saskatchewan Huskies will be returning to the Hardy Cup final next weekend following their 37-9 victory over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday. However, hopes of an all-Saskatchewan championship game were dashed when the UBC Thunderbirds defeated the University of Regina Rams. The Huskies punched their ticket to next weekend's Hardy Cup final with a 37-9 win over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday in Saskatoon as a winter storm swept through Saskatchewan. However, the snow-covered,

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had