14 Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses fail food safety inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in 14 food safety inspections from Nov. 18-24 to restaurants, delis, a movie theater and other businesses selling food in the Tri-Cities and Prosser.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 31 inspections in the Tri-Cities area, with 13 of those being awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Amarilis Meat Market (Food service), 1088/1086 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 20 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Emerald Of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 20 (45 Red, 7 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing (worker doing tasks in nonfood area did not change gloves before again prepping food), inadequate handwashing facilities.

Fairchild Cinemas, 5020 68th Place, Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing (worker washed hands for seven rather than 20 seconds), inadequate handwashing facilities.

Fairfield Inn By Marriott, 7809 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 22 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Golden Horse Restaurant, 108 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Follow-up Nov. 20 (65 Red, 8 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, food obtained from unapproved source (manager said eggs from a farm were being stored temporarily before an employee took them home), not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Golden Palace, 1185 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (35 Red, 2 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Kabana-King (Food service), 1305 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Kahlotus Korners, (Deli), 120 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (35 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Maharaja Taste of India, 8110 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Nov. 20 (65 Red, 15 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food not in good condition (moldy cauliflower), raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (>45°F), variance not obtained for specialized processing methods (restaurant-made yogurt).

Neighbor’s Conoco (Deli), 780 Stevens Drive, Richland, Follow-up Nov. 20 (25 Red, 7 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

Ready And Out Restaurant, 1827 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Routine Nov. 21 (70 Red, 7 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Tacos Palomino, 1315 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 21 (75 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

The Five Stars Grill, Event, Routine Nov. 21 (80 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper raw meat handling procedures (limes cut on surface just used for raw shrimp), improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Viera’s Bakery (Bakery), 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 20 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities.

Passed inspections

Amarilis Meat Market, 1088/1086 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 20 (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Baymont Inn & Suites, 4220 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 21 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Carousel Of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 21 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Circle K, 22 S. Gum St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 20 (Food service 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Circle K, 1501 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (Food service 10 Red, 5 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Eastside Brothers, 1303 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 21 (Restaurant 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Finley General Store, 214410 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 20 (Deli 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Finley Shopper, 222608 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 20 (Food service 20 Red, 0 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Franklin County Corrections, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

IPlay Experience, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 22 (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Isla Bonita, 1524 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (20 Red, 3 Blue)

Jimmy John’s, 5025 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Kabana-King, 1305 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Kahlotus Korners, (Store), 120 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Kofi Joint, Event, Routine Nov. 20 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Little Caesar’s, 4911 N. Road 68 Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

One Stop Mart, 2201 Stevens Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 20 (0 Red, 0 Blue) (Food service 15 Red, 5 Blue)

Pizza Hut, 5109 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Rocket Mart, 2111 Van Giesen St., Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (Deli 20 Red, 10 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 5204 Road 68, Pasco, Routine Nov. 22 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 7600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 20 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Towne Place Suites By Marriott, 591 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 21 (10 Red, 0 Blue)