14 Times Margot Robbie Was Hollywood's Most Relatable Star

Margot Robbie

A-listers often have a reputation for diva demands and outlandish behaviour, but Margot Robbie is one celebrity who certainly hasn’t forgotten her roots.

The Aussie actor is currently starring in the much-hyped (and critically-lauded) Barbie movie, but when she’s not in front of the cameras or hitting a red carpet, Margot enjoys a relatively down-to-earth daily life.

Whether she’s revealing her reality TV show of choice or listing her London hotspots, the Wolf of Wall Street star never shies away from sharing her true thoughts – and proving herself to be a relatable queen in the process. Even if it does mean telling everyone she frequents a certain carpeted-floored nightclub.

Here are some of our favourite Margot moments…

1. She knows the horrors of house shares

By 2016, Margot had starred in The Wolf Of Wall Street and Suicide Squad – but she still lived in a shared house in South London.

The star lived with her now-husband Tom Ackerley (romance between them blossomed while they were housemates) and four other pals.

Margot was living in the Clapham adobe when she starred alongside Alexander Skarsgard in The Legend of Tarzan and he described it as “kind of a frat-house vibe”.

Addressing Margot’s decidedly un-Hollywood lifestyle, he added: “On weekends she would go to Amsterdam and sleep in bunk beds in a youth hostel with Canadian backpackers, or to some music festival in northern England and sleep in a tent. She’s not precious at all.”

Margot and Tom have since swapped London for LA, where they live in Venice Beach.

2. When she admitted to being a secret Love Island fan

Margot first revealed her guilty pleasure back in 2018, when then-Islander Dr Alex George compared her to Megan Barton-Hanson in a scene that aired on ITV2.

In an interview with Metro, she said: “The other night we were watching and I think it was Alex [George] who said that, and we all lost it! We were like, ’oh my God they know who I am on Love Island!”

Margot is such a huge fan of the show that she even had a Love Island-themed 31st birthday party, where she and her pals donned their brightest bikinis and highest heels for drinks around a firepit.

3. And did shots with the Islanders after a premiere

It’s not a red carpet without a few ex-villa residents but Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames got more than they bargained for at the Birds of Prey premiere in 2020.

Margot went from Hollywood A-lister to fangirl within minutes as she spotted the Islanders and rushed over to take selfies.

Lucie later revealed that the fun didn’t stop there as she ended up partying at Margot’s London apartment.

She told the Sun: “After the film, we got a video message via an Instagram DM of Margot saying, ‘Please come to the after-party!’ We got ready really quickly and joined her at The Oxo Tower.

“Michael and Jordan got tequila shots in, then we went back to her apartment with a few of her close friends.

“We chatted about surfing, because she’s Australian, and she loves longboarding. It was so relaxed - she was just chilling in her slippers!

“She said, ‘If you’re ever in LA, hit us up and we’ll hang out.’ I just couldn’t believe it.”

At the Barbie premiere this month, she was equally as excited to pose with Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

4. When she claimed to love the Tube – and proved she really does

London’s underground network can be testing but Margot still prefers the central line over an Uber.

At the Babylon premiere in early January, she told reporters: “I actually have two Oyster cards in my wallet right now. I always get the Tube.”

Proving her credentials, she was even in the know on the much-hyped Elizabeth line. “I haven’t [been on it yet] but I hear it’s lovely!” she added.

5. She had the correct reaction to being surrounded by adorable puppies

Margot and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling took part in the cuter-than-cute puppy interview, where they proved even Hollywood megastars fall to pieces around tiny dogs.

6. Margot loves taking her mum along to premieres

Margot celebrated the January release of Babylon by hitting the red carpet with none other than her mum, Sarie Kessler.

The duo beamed as they posed for snaps, with Margot – who appeared to have taken style inspo from fellow Aussie Kylie Minogue – enveloping her mum in a giant hug.

7. When she aced the Barbie press tour with an A* approach to styling

How often can you dress up as Barbie in real life? If you’re Margot Robbie, the answer seems to be countless times.

While promoting the much-hyped film, she took the chance to continue living out her Barbie dreams by sporting outfits inspired by the doll, which we whole-heartedly approve of.

In just over two weeks, Margot recreated more than 15 Barbie looks, including the Solo In The Spotlight doll’s glitzy, black gown and the very first Barbie’s striped swimsuit.

8. Her favourite London nightspot is a questionable nightclub

Margot didn’t skip a beat when the Sunday Times asked for her dream London night out – naming Clapham’s infamous Infernos as her go-to haunt.

It’s hard to describe Infernos but we think Margot did a pretty good job. “Everyone is wasted and so sweaty,” she said. “Everyone looks a mess. By the time I make it to Infernos, look so revolting that nobody’s going to look twice.”

On the Barbie press tour, she then answered the question of if the doll would go there and brought Ryan Gosling up to speed on the venue too:

9. When she made an understandable mix-up while meeting royalty

During her flat-sharing days, Margot was already enjoying her fair share of celeb-packed parties and attended Suki Waterhouse’s Christmas party – where she jumped in a photobooth with none other than Prince Harry.

At this point, the I, Tonya star had enjoyed a few glasses of bubbles and mistook the Royal for a certain ginger-haired crooner.

She told The Sun: “I didn’t even know who it was. I’d had a drink or drinks. I thought I was hanging out with Ed Sheeran. I was thinking ‘Ed’s a really cool guy’. I’m going to take some pictures with him.”

Did Harry take the mistake well? Margot replied: “Nope!”

10. When she saw Neighbours off in style when it ended

Margot has come a long way since her Neighbours days but she hasn’t forgotten her roots.

Not only did she film a cameo appearance for what was thought to be the Aussie soap’s finale in July 2022, but she also made sure that the cast and crew could celebrate the end of filming fittingly.

It was revealed that Margot made the sweet gesture of sending 37 bottles of champagne – one for each year the soap had been on air – to the Neighbours studios on their last day.

11. When she nearly cried after a Ramsay Street surprise

Margot Robbie getting surprised by her old @neighbours co-stars @alanfletcher + Jackie Woodburne is so wholesome! Can we get her back on the show?! 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1nbey1TbTt — Heart (@thisisheart) January 19, 2023

It’s very apparent that Margot still has a deep affection for Neighbours and those she worked with during her time there.

Heart Radio’s Dev Griffin surprised her with a video message from Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (aka Karl and Susan Kennedy) during an interview in January and she could barely hold back the happy tears.

12. When she turned to tequila before a daunting scene

Wolf Of Wall Street effectively gave Margot her ‘big break’ but it wasn’t always easy to film. The actor played Naomi, the second wife of fraudster banker Jordan Bancroft (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).

One of Margot’s scenes was a nude sex scene with Leo and she prepared with something perfectly fitting for any Infernos fan – shots.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous… very, very nervous,” she told Bafta.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film’.

“It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything’. And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar’.”

13. When she transformed into Ginger Spice for Halloween

Thanks to Love Island and Infernos, Margot really doesn’t need to prove herself as an Anglophile… but she did anyway with this sensational Halloween costume.

MARGOT ROBBIE DRESSED AS GERI HALLIWELL IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/biVfiksuUp — mollie (@earpscorp) November 2, 2020

The star transformed into none other than Geri Halliwell, recreating Ginger Spice’s iconic 1997 Brit Awards look, complete with a wig and platform boots.

14. When she threw her full support behind the actors’ strike

As the SAG-AFTRA strike loomed over the Barbie press tour, Margot made it perfectly clear where her loyalties laid as she said she would “absolutely” join fellow actors on the picket line.

The strike was then called, putting a stop to all promotional activities including interviews, photoshoots and even social media posts.

