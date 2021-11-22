14 people steal about $120,000 worth of Louis Vuitton merchandise from Chicago store

A group of over a dozen people stormed a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb and stole about $120,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

The suspects were caught on video wearing masks and sweatshirts as they grabbed bags and cleared out shelves in the store. The robbery resulted in about $120,000 in merchandise being stolen.

The incident occurred in the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Illinois, on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., Oak Brook police said in a news release.

With merchandise stashed in their arms and bags, the 14 thieves escaped in three separate cars. As of Friday, the police had recovered one of the three vehicles used: A Dodge Charger reported stolen in October out of Chicago.

There were no injuries reported or weapons displayed on the footage.

"We are still developing and working several leads to identify the offenders involved in our incident," Oak Brook police said in a statement.

The Chicago robbery came just before over 80 people robbed a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California on Saturday night. One employee was reportedly pepper-sprayed and two were punched and kicked.

The same night, stores including Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdales, Hermes and Fendi in San Francisco were hit. Videos show the San Francisco Louis Vuitton stores with shattered glass and empty shelves while Walgreens and cannabis dispensaries were also looted.

