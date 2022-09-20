14 Sperm Whales Found Dead in Mass Stranding on Australian Island

One of 14 dead sperm whales lies washed up on a beach at King Island, north of Tasmania, Australia, . The whales were discovered Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast, the state Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement Dead Whales, King Island, Australia - 20 Sep 2022

Photo by Department of Natural Resources

Fourteen whales recently washed up dead on the shores of King Island — an Australian island north of Tasmania, The Guardian reported.

Following the discovery, the Marine Conservation Program traveled to the mass stranding location on Tuesday to investigate the whale deaths, per USA Today.

According to NPR, experts will perform necropsies on the marine mammals to define the cause of death, authorities also plan on conducting an aerial survey of King Island and the surrounding waters to check for other whales in the area.

The 14 sperm whales found dead on King Island all appear to be male, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said in a statement to The Guardian.

"It is possible the whales were part of the same bachelor pod," a department spokesperson told the outlet, explaining that these pods are developed when younger male whales leave their maternal groups.

Wildlife scientist Dr. Vanessa Pirotta told BBC, "All whale strandings remain a mystery." She added, "We don't exactly know why they happen."

Pirotta added that it is possible that the potential "bachelor pad" of sperm whales "misnavigated" the waters near King Island by following a sick or disoriented leader, or the animals could have been startled into shallower waters.

An undated handout photo made available by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania on 20 September 2022 shows a dead sperm whale on the coast at King Island in Australia. At least 14 sperm whales died on the island's coast according to Australian Authorities. The animals, which they are thought to be from the same pod, died after they got trapped 19 September 2022. At least 14 sperm whales dead at King Island in Australia - 20 Sep 2022

Photo by Department of Natural Resources HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania"s website, mass strandings from whales and dolphins occur regularly in Tasmania. "The Marine Conservation Program continues to respond to these events, on average, once every two to three weeks," the website detailed.

"As such, the MCP is in a unique position to refine rescue procedures and work towards an increased understanding of why these events occur," the department added. "A response may involve the rescue of live whales or dolphins at a mass stranding, or it may be to gather as much information as possible from a single dead animal in order to understand the patterns and processes that drive stranding events."

The public on King Island is encouraged to keep their distance and not interfere with the deceased beached whales, the department told The Guardian.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.