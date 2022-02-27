14 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge, police say

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Las Vegas police said 13 people were hurt and one person died in a shooting early Saturday morning at a hookah lounge.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said at a news conference Saturday that police believe there was an altercation between at least two men while a party was going on at the lounge.

"The suspects are currently outstanding, but I assure you that they will be caught," Koren said, adding that police believe there is no threat to the public.

Koren said police didn't know how many people were shooting, but there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two.

Of the injured, two were in critical condition, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m., when police received multiple reports of gunfire at the hookah lounge. Koren praised responding officers who helped injured victims by applying tourniquets.

"My thoughts are with the victim, their loved ones, and all those injured in last night’s senseless shooting at a hookah lounge. We must do more to end gun violence," Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said on Twitter.

Feb. 25: Teen fatally shot near Albuquerque school; New Mexico leaders call for stronger gun controls on young people

Feb. 23: Off-duty deputy fatally shot at Houston shopping mall, authorities say; suspect killed in shooting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge leaves 14 shot, 1 dead

