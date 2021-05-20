14 ‘Real Housewives’ Products For Die-Hard Bravo Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are ostensibly three trajectories for alumni of the “Real Housewives” franchise: bankruptcy, jail and in the more successful of cases, a slew of entrepreneurial ventures targeted at the stars’ loyal fanbases. On the heels of the Season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” there’s no better time than now to try out all the best housewives-made products… or the ones that have survived, at least.

Some wives have charted surprisingly viable paths for themselves on the backs of their reality stardom, such as “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel and Beverly Hills’ Lisa Vanderpump. A handful of other housewives, however, never made it past a plot-line on the show. Adrienne Maloof’s red velvet-flavored vodka, Sonja Morgan’s toaster oven line and Teresa Giudice’s food and booze lines all never saw the light of day.

That being said, there are more than a few brands that are still going strong and worthy of trying out. From Vanderpump Sangria to Yummie Shapewear, here are our favorite “Real Housewives” products.

Faux Leather Joggers

Housewife: Lisa Rinna

Show: Current cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

It’s finally time to change out of our sweatpants as we begin to transition to normal life post-pandemic. But that doesn’t mean we have to constrict ourselves to skin-tight jeans with no breathing room. These airy faux leather pants, as part of the Lisa Rinna Collection for QVC, are basically fancy joggers. With an elastic waistband and tapered legs, they have a forgiving fit that will do well for your first day back at the office. Perfect for dancing for your Instagram audience.

LaDame Fragrance

Housewife: Karen Huger

Show: Current cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Housewife Karen Huger’s first ever perfume “LaDame” is inspired by the luxuriously feminine lifestyle she displays on “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” With notes of fresh citrus, exotic spices, and cedar and sandalwood, Huger’s fragrance is one of the only housewife perfume lines that’s still kicking.

‘Make It Nice’

Housewife: Dorinda Medley

Show: Former cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” Seasons 7-12

After exiting “RHONY” last year, Dorinda Medley has written her first memoir in which she takes readers through her tumultuous journey from her modest beginnings in the Berkshires to her eventual ascent to the Upper East Side. Her candid recollections can be sure to include Medley’s trademark wit and humor that fans have come to know her for, but will it have proper fish-room etiquette? One can only hope. “Make It Nice” is available for pre-order now.

Vanderpump Pink Sangria

Housewife: Lisa Vanderpump

Show: Former cast “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Seasons 1-9

The housewives certainly know how to tie one on, so it makes sense that the most popular housewife business venture is alcohol. This one, by the Vanderpump restaurateur family, makes for a perfect spring drink with notes of citrus, spice, elderflower, and nutmeg aromas. If you’re looking for a little more bang for your buck, check out the Vanderpump tasting trio, which includes a rose, cabernet and and chardonnay collection for $65.

Bella Brow Eyebrow Pens

Housewife: Teresa Giudice

Show: Current cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Like all housewives, Teresa Giudice is never without a full face of glam. Her eyebrow pens collection in collaboration with HSN, gives the look of a micro-bladed brow with its four easy-to-use tools: two colored pens, a spoolie brush, tweezers, and a brow comb.

Hard Night Good Morning Hydrating Cream Cleanser

Housewife: D’Andra Simmons

Show: Current cast of “The Real Housewives of Dallas”

Dewy skin is so in that people are having a hard time deciphering between glowy and straight up wet. “The Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons has been helping simplify people’s skincare routines since 2008 with her company “Hard Night Good Morning.” This hydrating cleanser is an affordable way to clean off makeup and get straight to the pores without drying the skin.

Kinsley Bodysuit by Yummie

Housewife: Heather Thomson

Show: Former cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Seasons 5-7

Spanx has overtaken the shape wear market but “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Heather Thomson has been making body-hugging undergarments far longer than Kim K. This Kinsley Bodysuit from Thomson’s brand Yummie is made out of temperature-regulating fabric, artfully cinches in the waist, and makes for a sophisticated going-out top now that the world is putting its lights back on. Thomson will reappear on the current season of “RHONY” as a “friend” in 2021.

Skinnygirl Popcorn

Housewife: Bethenny Frankel

Show: Former cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Seasons 1-3, 7-11

Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand is the most successful housewife business venture. That success even inspired an ill-conceived, “Tipsy Girl” shadow line from her cast mate Sonja Morgan. And while the “skinny margarita” is a staple, do not sleep on the Skinnygirl snacks. Made in collaboration with Orville Redenbacher, Frankel’s low-calorie popcorn offers a lighter and healthier version of everyone’s favorite snack. Plus there’s highly rated, low-carb salad dressings, jams, coffee and so much more.

Purifying Face Mask by Kashmere Kollections

Housewife: Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Show: Former cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Seasons 1-5

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s “Don’t Be Tardy” might be cancelled, but she can still live on in your hearts and in your beauty routine. Treat yourself to an at-home facial. Zolciak-Biermann’s skincare line boasts a powerful list of natural ingredients, with no harmful parabens, sulfates, or mineral oils.

V by Vicki Gunvalson Eau De Perfume Spray

Housewife: Vicki Gunvalson

Show: Former cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Seasons 1-13

Whether you need a new scent or just want a glitzy tchotchke for your dresser, this perfume spray by Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson will do the trick. If you’re a fan of the show, you know how much Gunvalson loves vacations, just don’t pick up her family small van, so it makes sense that her perfume is said to “evoke the sense of a South Italian summer” and celebrates a “sensual Mediterranean style.”

Printed Caftan With Beaded Neck

Who: Patricia Altschul

Show: “Southern Charm” and “The Real Housewives of New York City” Friend

Although Patricia Altschul isn’t technically a real housewife, the socialite made enough cameos on “RHONY,” in addition to stealing the spotlight reality show “Southern Charm” to be granted admission. It comes as no surprise that Florida-born Altschul designed this bright caftan, perfect for a glammed-up stroll on the beach.

Consult Health Beaute Caps PRO

Housewife: Heather Dubrow

Show: Former cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Seasons 7-11

The Orange County power couple Heather and Terry Dubrow founded the anti-aging skincare line Consult over 15 years ago, with the aim of marrying beauty and health in their products. These “youth-replenishing” capsules promise healthier hair, skin, and nails by supporting normal collagen production in the body.

Married to the Mob Sweatpants

Housewife: Leah McSweeney

Show: Current cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City”

Leah McSweeney’s Supreme-inspired streetwear line offers edgy loungewear and accessories for women that aren’t catered to elsewhere in the male-dominated streetwear industry. You can’t go wrong with these french terry style sweats, complete with their screen-printed “All Rights” logo on the top right thigh.

Pampered By Porsha Bed Sheets

Housewife: Porsha Williams

Show: Current cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Porsha Williams has pursued multiple entrepreneurial ventures since her time starring in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the most successful of which may be her affordable and luxurious bed sheets company Pampered by Porsha. Offered in a variety of colors, each set is made out of super soft, double-brushed microfiber, and comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

