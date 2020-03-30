14 Products To Send Nurses & Doctors Fighting COVID-19

As people around the world stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, thousands of courageous individuals are putting their own health at risk to save the lives of others — notably the healthcare workers on the front lines who are currently facing overcrowded hospitals and supply shortages. As they protect both themselves and patients from infection, the medical masks and strict sanitisation protocols are wreaking havoc on their skin and creating breakouts, chafing, and extreme dryness that makes an already impossible job even harder.



In addition to donating vital protective gear like masks, hand sanitiser, gowns, and gloves, we asked healthcare workers if there were other items that could benefit them during these unprecedented times. From soothing hand creams to calming face masks, they outlined the beauty gifts they'd love to receive right now (through safe, non-contact delivery, of course). If you're in a position to purchase an item for the nurse, doctor, or healthcare professional in your life, consider the 14 products ahead as a small way of saying 'thank you.'



If you're a healthcare worker who would benefit from personal care products, you can also email hospitalbeautydonations@gmail.com to be connected to a network of beauty editors and brands coordinating donations directly.



COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the NHS website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.



FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

"Long shifts can lead to bags under the eyes, and self-care between shifts is really important in keeping you ready for the next long day. These eye patches are perfect for treating yourself at home on your day off and in-between shifts." — Kelsey Maguire, Registered Nurse in New York City



Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $, available at Space NK



First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

"The hospital environment is often drying on the skin and we can’t be touching our faces multiple times a day to re-apply moisturiser. This is an effective moisturiser that lasts all day and is not too heavy or sticky." — Maguire



First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, $, available at Look Fantastic



Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

"We are washing our hands twice as much as we normally would while taking care of COVID-19 patients, as well as using hand sanitiser and washing on our days off. Our hands are all cracking from dryness, which puts us more at risk for exposure." — Hannah Cenci, Registered Nurse in New York City



Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $, available at Kiehl's



Origins Ginzing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer

"I'm working a lot of extra shifts during this time of need. I am so exhausted and need this perk-me-up before going to work." — Cenci



Origins Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, $, available at Look Fantastic



Batiste Original Dry Shampoo

"When working shifts and overtime during the pandemic, it is always nice to have dry shampoo on hand to freshen up and help us feel better for the upcoming hours." — Katelyn, Registered Nurse in Toronto, Canada



Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, $, available at ParfumDreams



Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil

"This face oil helps keep my skin hydrated during long hours." — Katherine Murillo, Registered Nurse in New York City



Drunk Elephant Virgin Antioxidant Face Oil, $, available at Space NK



Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion

"In the ER, I’ve been wearing a mask all throughout my 12-hour shifts, and it’s been creating unwanted acne for myself. This lotion works pretty well as a spot treatment." — Andrea Camp, Registered Nurse in Houston, Texas



Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion, $, available at ModeSens



Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

"With all of the stress and overtime we are pulling, our bags are bigger and darker than ever. This concealer is the best in covering that all up." — Alexandra, Registered Nurse in New York City



Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $, available at Ulta Beauty



Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm

"I’m using hand sanitiser and washing my hands consistently in the ER, causing my hands to be extremely dry. This hand balm is the perfect product to help with that." — Camp



Aesop Resurrection Hand Balm, $, available at Cult Beauty



O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Unscented

"I understand the dry-and-cracked-hands struggle after diligently hand washing to protect patients from nosocomial infections. Only a small amount a few times a day of this cream can go far in hydrating my hands." — Amanda Giron, Registered Nurse in Seattle, Washington



O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Unscented, $, available at Amazon



Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30

"The circulation of air in the hospital is often drying. Plus, wearing any sort of mask seals and dries out skin underneath, including your lips. This is not sticky, and it's better than licking your lips." — Elena, Nursing Quality Lead in Vancouver, BC, Canada



Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30, $, available at Escentual



Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Toner

"The oil buildup is real with wearing face masks all day. This toner is perfect to trap those oils in and keep your face healthy and hydrated." — Graziella Orecchio, Registered Nurse in New York City



Kiehl's Facial Oil-Free Toner, $, available at Escentual



Lush Cup O' Coffee

"This mask has been the perfect way to start my morning. I mainly concentrate it under my eyes because it helps get rid of any morning puffiness caused by all my shifts." — Genesis, Registered Nurse in New York City



Lush Cup O' Coffee Face Mask, $, available at Lush



La Mer The Hand Treatment

"My hands are basically bleeding from cracking skin because of how often I wash them. While I sleep, this helps them heal." — Victoria, Nurse Practitioner in New York City



La Mer The Hand Treatment, $, available at John Lewis



