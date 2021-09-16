14 new police posts created for ICP at Dhamra port in Odisha

Representative image

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): Odisha government on Wednesday created 14 new police posts for immigration check post (ICP) at Dhamra port in Bhadrak.

As per a tweet by the Informations and Public Relations (I and PR) department of the state government, the new posts that include two inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and four constables were approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The state government have created the new posts to take over the immigration functions after the declaration of immigration check post at Dhamra port by the government of India," said the I and PR department in another tweet. (ANI)