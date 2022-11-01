14 people, including 3 children, shot in Halloween night drive-by on Chicago's West Side

At least 14 people, including three children, were shot in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side on Halloween night, police said.

No deaths were reported in connection to the shooting, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a Monday news conference. The conditions of those who were injured ranged from critical to non-life-threatening, he said.

Injuries included gunshot wounds to the legs and torso, and the ages of victims ranged from 3 to 51 years old, according to a statement from Chicago police. The children who were shot are 3, 11 and 13 years old, and all three are in serious condition.

Another woman was also injured when she was struck by a vehicle while trying to get away. She is in "fair condition with various scrapes to the body," according to the statement.

Police said a group of people was standing at an intersection in Garfield Park, a neighborhood on the city's West Side, around 9:30 p.m. Monday when two people in a dark SUV began shooting into the crowd. The shooters fled the scene, according to the statement.

People were gathering at the scene for a vigil with a balloon release, Brown said, adding the area is "a very common corner for people to congregate."

Surveillance video of the shooting showed it was a drive-by that "happened in just a few seconds," Brown said.

"It began and is over in about three seconds," he said.

Investigators are searching for a motive, and no suspects are in custody at this time, Brown said.

"We don't have any motive," he said. "We don't have any offender identified. We don't have any conflict on this corner where this happened."

