14 outdoor rugs to upgrade your patio or deck

18 stylish outdoor rugs to upgrade your patio

One of the easiest ways to make any space feel more cohesive and homier is by adding an area rug, and this design advice holds true for your outdoor living spaces, as well. Many people hesitate at the idea of putting a rug outside—after all, it’s likely going to get wet—but outdoor rugs are extremely durable and designed to handle all types of weather. Most are made from synthetic materials such as polypropylene, which makes them waterproof and mold- and mildew-resistant. In fact, a lot of outdoor rugs can simply be hosed down when they get dirty.

Want to know what else is great about outdoor rugs? They come in every shape, size, and design imaginable, allowing you to find the perfect option for your deck or patio. Plus, they look fab with your outdoor furniture. Whether you’re looking for something simple and function or bold and eye-catching, these are some of our favorite floor coverings to spruce up your outdoor living space.

1. A rustic checkered rug

This checkered pattern is stylish and classic.

If your home has a farmhouse vibe, this plaid rug will fit right in with your overall aesthetic. It features a gray and ivory gingham pattern, and you can choose from nine different sizes to suit any space. The rug is made from polypropylene, a type of plastic, and it’s stain-resistant, making it ideal for underneath an outdoor table.

Get the Leer Gingham Outdoor Area Rug from Wayfair for $101.99

2. A natural rug with textured stripes

This simple rug will match just about any decor.

Don’t want a rug that’s too in-your-face? Then this plain outdoor area rug is just the ticket. It comes in three sizes and colors, and it’s made from durable polypropylene. Despite its plastic construction, the rug is designed to mimic the look of sisal, with subtle textured stripes that deliver visual interest without being overwhelming.

Get the Hampton Bay Natural Tan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from Home Depot for $169

3. A simple bordered rug you can clean with a hose

This rug would look great underneath an outdoor table.

Here’s another understated option that’s a breeze to keep clean. This simple rug comes in three neutral colors and three sizes, and it features a classic double border around the edges. Like many outdoor rugs, it’s made from polypropylene, which means it’s stain- and soil-resistant and can simply be washed down using a garden hose.

Get the Hampton Bay Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from Home Depot for $117

4. A simple and affordable rug in neutral colors

This simple rug is an unbeatable value.

This rug may be plain, but it will still help tie together your outdoor living area—and as a bonus, it won’t break the bank! It measures 6 feet by 8 feet, and it’s available in either taupe or black colorways. The PET material is made from purified recycled bottles (can you say eco-friendly?), and it’s naturally stain-, soil-, water- and fade-resistant, making it durable and easy to clean. Win-win!

Get the Foss Checkmate Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug from Home Depot for $25.30

5. A Navajo-inspired rug that can be put in the washing machine

Ruggable rugs are water- and stain-resistant.

If you haven’t heard of Ruggable, this brand is totally changing the game with its machine-washable rugs. The products are water- and stain-resistant, and the rug cover can be removed from the base for easy cleaning. This particular rug would look great on a patio, thanks to its geometric print, which was inspired by the traditional Navajo storm pattern motif.

Get the Dakotah Sumac Rug from Ruggable for $199

6. This pretty white and gray area rug

Reviewers love the intricate pattern and plush feel of this rug.

Looking for a more elegant rug to make your space feel glamorous? This white and gray rug has a chic, brocade-inspired pattern and uses a mix of high- and low-pile fibers to create visual interest. The polypropylene rug resists stains and is easy to clean, and reviewers say it feels plush and soft under your feet.

Get the My Texas House by Orian Indoor/Outdoor Lady Bird Area Rug from Wayfair for $121.99

7. A denim blue rug with a cool striped pattern

This simple striped rug will never go out of style.

This top-rated rug is a hit among reviewers thanks to its durable construction and pretty pattern. It’s available in eight different sizes, and the polypropylene fabric features a geometric-inspired striped motif. The weather-resistant construction may be a bit rough to the touch, but it’s a great option in terms of durability.

Get the Novogratz Tuscany Striped Denim Blue/Tan Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug from Wayfair for $84.99

8. A stylish rug with medallion print

This rug's asymmetrical pattern has a boho vibe.

Here’s another trendy and budget-friendly rug to incorporate into your home. This eclectic rug has an asymmetrical medallion pattern, and its nylon pile is thick and cushy. The 8-by-5-foot rug features special backing to reduce water absorption, and it’s also stain- and fade-resistant for increased longevity. Plus, reviewers say this rug looks extremely high-end, despite its affordable price.

Get the Alexa Medallion Indoor/Outdoor Printed Patio Area Rug from Home Depot for $57.14

9. This colorful abstract rug inspired by sea glass

This beachy rug is perfect for a coastal home.

You can pull together a coastal-inspired area with this colorful outdoor rug, which has a water-resistant design that wicks away moisture for quick drying. The rug is available in three sizes, as well as three unique colorways, and its pattern is inspired by the stunning colors of sea glass at the ocean. This floor covering is made from polyester, and unlike many other rugs, it features a latex backing, eliminating the need for a rug pad.

Get the Nourison Bits and Pieces Seaglass Area Rug from Home Depot for $240.76

10. A machine-washable rug with a pretty diamond pattern

The subtle diamond pattern will fit in with any decor style.

Another popular style from Ruggable is this silver diamond pattern, which is available in a variety of sizes. There are whimsical geometric drawings in the center of each diamond, and the water-resistant rug cover can be detached from the base and put through the washer and dryer when it gets dirty. It doesn’t get easier than that!

Get the Kavi Diamond Silver Rug from Ruggable for $199

11. A super-colorful floral rug that won’t break the bank

Go bright and floral.

If you’re decorating on a budget, this colorful floral rug will brighten up your outdoor space without causing too much damage in your bank account. It comes in two different colorways—one that’s mostly blue/gray and one with reds and oranges mixed in—and there are a wide range of sizes available. The rug is stain-, weather-, and UV-resistant, and it can be easily cleaned with soapy water and a garden hose. The best part? An 8-by-10-foot rug costs just a little over $100—you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value.

Get the SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from Amazon for $113.40

12. A classic, durable option that comes in several colors

Opt for something classic like this blue rug.

This indoor/outdoor rug from Frontgate has a classic appearance, featuring a distressed floral motif and distinctive border. It’s made from a durable blend of polypropylene, polyester, and latex, and it comes in four different colors to match your décor. The Holland Rug is fairly expensive, but I can personally attest to the longevity of outdoor rugs from Frontgate—my parents have owned one for close to 10 years, and it’s still in great shape.

Get the Holland Indoor/Outdoor Rug from Frontgate for $246.05

13. A bold ikat print that will make a statement on your patio

Channel a sleek and hip boutique hotel with this colorful rug.

You’re sure to receive plenty of compliments on the Ikat Mix Rug, thanks to its stunning colors and unique design. This asymmetrical outdoor rug has ikat-inspired stripes running down one side, and the other side has color blocks of pink and yellow. Oh, and don’t forget the fun tan fringe on either end! These rugs are handcrafted in India using recycled polyester, and the weather-resistant design is reversible, as well.

Get the Ikat Mix Indoor/Outdoor Rug from West Elm for $636.50

14. A leafy green, tropical rug made from recycled materials

This floral rug is UV stabilized to be fade resistant.

This rug checks all the boxes for a great piece of décor: It’s stylish, versatile, easy to care for, and well-priced, too! The vibrant rug has a leafy motif with different shades of green and cream, and the reversible design can be flipped over to inverse the colors. The waterproof fabric is made from 100% recycled plastic tubes, making it an eco-friendly choice, and it resists fading, mold, mildew, and stains, allowing you to use it year after year.

Get the Bali Forest Green & Cream Tropical Outdoor Rug from Fab Habitat for $99

