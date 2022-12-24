14-Year-Old Photographer Has Amazing Model Car Talent

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

His unique perspective also comes with a wonderful ability.

Perspective is essential within all aspects of life as it can shape the way we see ourselves and the people and things around us. Especially with autism, perspective is a massive part of what makes up our personalities. One young boy, Anthony Schmidt, dealing with his own autism has taken that sentiment to heart and, in the process, has crafted a wonderful life for himself. This kid has built a massive following for himself by combining a love for classic cars, an inventory of model vehicles, and some excellent camera skills. So what exactly made this young man so incredibly successful?

It all started a few years ago when a Woodinville child took some pictures of his beloved wood model car. He could picture the vehicle in many different positions using perspective shots, making it look as realistic as possible. Although the car wasn't very realistic, the pictures came out incredibly well, which greatly satisfied the young photographer. Apparently, he didn't understand why anyone would be interested in his art until his mother began posting his pictures online. This started his path to a beautiful life of art and the pursuit of greatness in what he loves to do.

Eventually, his talents earned him significant respect in the photography and art communities, with his TikTok now boasting 538.3K followers. These loyal fans of his regularly enjoy the incredible works made possible by the unique way Anthony sees the world. Both the mother and son describe his autism as a blessing that has given him a unique ability to see things from a different perspective. We couldn't think of a better way to categorize his art as it is clear that he puts everything he is into what he loves to do. To top it all off, Anthony is making a pretty good sum of money from his pictures which have even allowed him to buy a 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk. This passionate young man has decided to make a name for himself by doing what he loves, and it seems he's living the American dream.

