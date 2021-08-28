14-year-old from Mumbai One of World's Best Students, Honoured by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth

Ruparel Yuvraj, a 14-year-old from Mumbai has been recognised as one of the best students in the world. A student of Aditya Birla World Academy Day School has been honoured by The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) for his exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, and similar assessment tests.

Among one of the brightest students of the world, Yuvraj said there is a huge difference between Indian and international-level exams while the “international exams are application-based and test your logic with the knowledge of the concept, while Indian exams are concept-based and test your knowledge”

In the competition, over 19,000 bright students from 84 countries participate and less than 20 per cent of participants qualified for the CTY High Honors Awards. Ruparel claims that it was his love for mathematics that has helped him crack the international exams.

“My love and passion for math definitely worked in my favour. Having given multiple international math exams, I was comfortable with the format and exam process. I was also familiar with the type of questions asked through my previous experience in the math exams,” Ruparel adds.

Ruparel also qualified for CTY’s online and summer programs, through which bright students can form a community of engaged learners with other bright students from around the world.

CTY is focused on recognising academic talent across students and support their growth with courses, services, and resources specifically designed to meet their needs. It draws students from 50 states and 84 countries worldwide besides providing more than four million dollars financial aid to students.

Now, he is aiming at becoming an aerospace engineer and work on developing new technologies. “With numerous projects and opportunities arriving every day, I want to work on new and exciting technologies and programs to make the world a better place,” he told News18.com.

While Ruparel’s father is into construction, his mother is a homemaker. He also has an elder sister who is studying in class 12.

