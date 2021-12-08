14-year-old with ‘infectious smile’ dies in hunting accident, Missouri officials say

A high school freshman was killed last weekend after he accidentally shot himself while hunting, Missouri officials told news outlets.

Jordan Griffey, a 14-year-old student at Clark County R-1 High School in northeast Missouri, tripped while he was hunting on Dec. 3, causing his rifle to fire at him, WGEM reported.

Jordan was shot in the shoulder and died of “massive blood loss,” the coroner said, according to KHQA.

The teenager was known “as a kind and loving person,” his obituary states.

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting, arrowhead hunting and he enjoyed riding four wheelers,” according to the obituary. “Jordan liked to play football, skate, and enjoyed spending time with his friends.”

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 10 at his high school in Kahoka.

His aunt, Tabatha Smith, was among the people who commented on social media of Jordan’s death.

“Jordan Griffey touched so many lives with his infectious smile — and we love hearing the memories and seeing the photos you have to share with us,” she said. “Our baby is gone and we can’t bring him back… but we can keep his memory alive.”

