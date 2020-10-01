14-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in UP’s Bhadohi, No Arrests Made Yet

A 14-year-old Dalit minor girl was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Thursday, 1 October. This follows the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from the state's Hathras district after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men.

The girl, belonging to Chakrajaram Tiwaripur village of Gopiganj police station area, had gone to defecate when unknown persons attacked her, reported India Today.

The investigation is underway, even as her family alleged that she was raped.

"Whether or not a rape has occurred with the minor will be known only after the post-mortem report," Ram Badan Singh, SP Bhadohi said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case.

(With inputs from India Today)

